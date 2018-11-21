Southern Explorations Introduces Bolivia Trips

SEATTLE, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Explorations, specializing in crafting custom small-group trips and itineraries to Latin America, has now added to its country collection with the introduction of five new adventures in one of South America's most underexplored and underappreciated destinations: Bolivia.

"The team has been on the ground exploring, experiencing, and living the genuine Bolivia life for a while now, prepping," explains Justin Laycob, Founder and CEO, Southern Explorations. "It's been thrilling. It's an unbridled, gorgeous country. Seasoned travelers in particular are going to be blown away by what they experience here."

Bolivia is packed with archeological finds, flamingo-filled lagoons, salt flats, massive lakes, mountains, deserts, volcanoes, and jungle. Southern Explorations' attentive local guides will help guests explore thrilling Bolivia on five distinct adventure itineraries, as well as on tailor-made Bolivia experiences.

The Southern Explorations team has put its thoughtful, creative touch on each Bolivia trip itinerary, so guests can explore Bolivia as an incredible stand-alone destination, or pair it perfectly with Peru or Chile.

Bolivia Highlights: Experience the best Bolivia has to offer, beginning in La Paz and moving to Tiwanaku to see the remnants of an ancient empire, as well as travel to Lake Titicaca. Visit Sucre and Potosi, and experience the dramatic Uyuni Salt Flats and the flamingo-filled lagoons and looming volcanoes of the Siloli Desert.

Experience Bolivia – From La Paz: Explore spectacular scenery and engrossing history, from Bolivia's capital, to a navigation of Lake Titicaca by boat. The trip finishes with several days spent traveling through the Salt Flats and the Siloli Desert via private 4x4.

Active Bolivia: Trek the rugged landscapes across stunning settings, beginning with light walks at Lake Titicaca before cycling into the mountains. This trip also includes the Uyuni Salt Flats and a Tunupa Volcano summit, finishing with an excursion into the Cordillera Real.

Chalalan Ecolodge Extension: Explore the rainforest in the heart of the Madidi National Park at one of the most biodiverse places on the planet. The lodge is run by the local community, San Jose de Uchupiamonas, as an internationally recognized sustainable tourism project.

