Southern Explorations Welcomes Back Seasoned Trip Specialist

SEATTLE, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Explorations, specializing in custom small-group trips to South America is happy to welcome back Kaitlyn Lavalette to the team as a Galapagos, Ecuador & Peru Travel Specialist.

Following a sabbatical that took her back to the place where she was first struck by the travel bug, one of our favorite Latin America travel experts is back at Southern Explorations.

"I was working at Champlain College in Vermont, which was where I went to school, as a study abroad advisor," explains Kaitlyn. "I was meeting with students and advising them on planning their semester abroad. Most of the students I worked with were just about to have their first real travel experience, so it was so great to see them get excited about that and see their motivation for traveling."

She could easily identify with the students, since Kaitlyn herself was first inspired to travel while in college. It was after a big Euro trip that she decided to keep exploring the world, heading down to Buenos Aires to study at CEA Global to attend classes during the week and then explore outside the city every weekend.

Kaitlyn noted that one thing she found really interesting was being able to compare and contrast Southern Explorations' typically seasoned travelers with the students embarking on their first big adventure.

"Southern Explorations guests are usually looking for a more off-the-beaten-path experience or destination, the kind of special things that Southern Explorations offers. The newer travelers, they're just so excited to get out there. The act of travelling can be the adventure in itself, so the destination is sometimes an afterthought almost for them. While for Southern Explorations guests, digging into the destination is usually their biggest reason for traveling."

Digging into the destination is exactly what Kaitlyn has been up to after returning from our recent Peru Women's Adventure. Sharing this special experience with Southern Exploration's travelers was one part of her mission but she was also able to dig into some new areas, new hotels, new restaurants, and is ready to share her insights with you.

Give Kaitlyn a call to further catch up on what she's been up to or to chat about her favorite archaeological sites in Peru or find out why she believes Ecuador is South America's most underappreciated destination.

