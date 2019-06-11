Southern Implants Releases New Implant for Optimizing Predictable Anterior Aesthetics

What makes the INVERTA Implant innovative is its Body Shift™ design. A chamber for bone growth is created in the inverted coronal segment of the implant enhancing the ability to obtain natural looking aesthetics. The wider apical portion allows the implant to achieve primary stability critical in immediate placement.

INVERTA also incorporates proven features from Southern Implants' other implant product lines such as its Sinergy™ Surface and high strength Grade 4 Titanium. The new implant is available in both the popular Deep Conical and External Hex Connections in both standard and Co-Axis® with Subcrestal Angle Correction® configurations.

Dr. Stephen Chu, a leading prosthodontist at New York University, as well as in private practice, inspired the development of this unique implant design. "The INVERTA Implant represents a paradigm shift in biologic thinking that ultimately enhances aesthetic outcomes in modern day dental implantology. It has been refreshing to work closely with a company that listens carefully to clinician needs and responds with speed and efficiency in bringing novel and meaningful products to market."

Graham Blackbeard, Managing Director and founder of Southern Implants commented, "We thrive on finding solutions that will optimize outcomes in challenging clinical situations and are pleased to add INVERTA as yet another unique Implant, designed for a specific purpose."

With INVERTA now available throughout the world, Southern Implants will continue to expand its leadership position in the anterior aesthetics segment of the market. Southern Implants has rapidly gained notoriety for providing innovative treatment solutions not available through other implant manufacturers.

Southern Implants has been a pioneer in the dental implant market since 1987 by providing Innovative Treatment Solutions for Optimal Patient Outcomes. The company's continually expanding product range includes both established and state-of-the-art technologies that are enhanced by exceptional customer support. Southern Implants is located in Irene, South Africa and maintains a North American headquarters in Jupiter, Florida. For more information visit http://www.southernimplants.com/.

SOURCE Southern Implants North America

