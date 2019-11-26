Southern Management Corporation Introduces the "Southern Management Leadership Program" for Local Students

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Management Corporation announced today that it has renewed its commitment for the continuation of a scholarship program at local colleges and universities under a new name, the Southern Management Leadership Program. For more than a decade, the Southern Management Leadership Program has served to develop local community leaders through a scholarship and intensive mentoring program at Prince George's Community College, Montgomery College and the University of Maryland.

Students accepted into the Southern Management Leadership Program are eligible to receive up to 50% tuition assistance during their sophomore, junior and senior years in college, along with mentoring, experiential learning and internship opportunities. This unique program is ideal for rising sophomores at Prince George's Community College and Montgomery College who plan to transfer to the University of Maryland to complete their four-year college degree. The current cohort includes some 160 students enrolled at one of the three schools.

"We have long been committed to being good corporate citizens where we do business. What better way to give back to our local communities than developing impactful, creative and inspiring local leaders," said Suzanne Hillman, CEO and President of Southern Management. "We have witnessed wonderful success with this program as our students have graduated and gone on to be positive influences in our communities, and we look forward to celebrating many more future accomplishments," Hillman added.

Through the realignment of the program, Southern Management will work closely with program leaders and educators at all three schools to help deliver curriculum, provide internship opportunities, and find other ways to leverage the company's business resources to aide in the students' educations.

Supporting Images: https://southernmanagement.box.com/s/8hbh50mom4dvt0xttt2d874fawfc1xuc

About Southern Management Corporation

Southern Management Corporation is the largest privately-owned residential property management company in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company owns and manages 77 apartment home communities comprising more than 25,000 apartment homes throughout the Baltimore-Washington region. In addition to residential property ownership and management, Southern Management owns and manages commercial properties as well as four hotels and conference centers. To learn more, visit www.southernmanagement.com

SOURCE Southern Management Corporation

Related Links

https://www.southernmanagement.com

