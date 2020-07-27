Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. announces earnings of $4.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $9.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019

MCLEAN, Va., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONA) ("Southern National" or the "Company"), and its wholly-owned subsidiary Sonabank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $4.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $9.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $0.19 basic and diluted compared to $0.39 basic and $0.38 diluted for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $4.7 million compared to $15.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $0.20 basic and $0.19 diluted compared to $0.64 basic and $0.63 diluted for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

The Board of Directors also announces and declares a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on August 21, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 10, 2020. This is Southern National's thirty-fifth consecutive quarterly dividend.

Commenting on the quarter, President and CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. said "I am really proud of what we accomplished in the second quarter of 2020. Despite the fact that our locations were closed, our bankers worked together to close and process over 3,800 PPP loans and grow core deposits at the fastest pace in our Company's history while steadily moving lower on rates. We saw a substantial improvement in revenue and pretax pre-provision earnings and held steady on operating expenses. Our announcement regarding Panacea illustrates our commitment to technology and creativity and promises to drive shareholder value with increased growth rates in earnings per share. We expect the second half of the year to be centered on managing through the economic impacts of the pandemic and are encouraged with the conversations and diligence we have directed to existing customer relationships."

Highlights for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 include:

Originated approx. 3,800 PPP loans totaling $335.6 million .

. Deferred PPP fees (net of expenses) of $10.6 million .

. Increased non-CD deposits to total deposits 71% compared to 59% at 2Q 2019.

Cost of Deposits declined to 0.95% (over 45% compared to year end 2019 levels).

Increased contribution from mortgage investment to $4.1 million .

. Increased PTPP income to $16.8 million or 2.27% of average assets (compared to 1.51% for 2019).

or 2.27% of average assets (compared to 1.51% for 2019). Announced partnership with Tyler Stafford and Panacea that will increase long-term growth in assets and earnings per share focusing on medical professionals.

and Panacea that will increase long-term growth in assets and earnings per share focusing on medical professionals. Operating efficiency ratio of 49.07% compared to 58.21% in the same quarter of 2019.

Total assets increased to approximately $3.1 billion at June 30, 2020 .

at . Tangible book value per share of $11.21 at June 30, 2020 has increased 6.9% since a year ago.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased to $22.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 or $1.5 million due to higher levels of average earning assets. The Company's net interest margin for the current quarter declined to 3.33%, impacted heavily by the origination of PPP loans with net margins of only 0.77%. Excluding the effects of PPP loans, the Company's net interest margin would have increased to 3.50% compared to 3.40% at the same time in 2019. While yields on earning assets have fallen due to market conditions, the Company's funding costs have benefited materially for the first half of 2020 and are expected to continue improving for several additional quarters. Yields on earning assets have fallen from 4.93% to 4.25% when compared to the second quarter of 2019 versus a 67% decline in total cost of funding over the same period.

Commenting on the trends around net interest margin, Mr. Zember stated "Our foremost balance sheet strategy right now is to permanently improve our funding and our funding costs. In the coming quarters, we are looking to continue growing core deposits at a pace that will allow us to dramatically reduce reliance on brokered and listing service CDs. As we move through the year and see the funding mix move more towards checking and money market accounts, we will focus even more attention on funding costs. Strategically, we believe the pathway to our desired funding profile for the Company is a twelve to eighteen month process that will drive material value and profitability long-term."

Noninterest Income

During the three months ended June 30, 2020, Southern National had record non-interest income of $8.4 million compared to $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Income on account maintenance and deposit service fees declined $299 thousand primarily in account service charges and NSF fees. Gains on our investment in Southern Trust Mortgage ("STM") increased to $4.2 million compared to $558 thousand in the same quarter in 2019, driven by higher margins on closed loans and materially higher volumes from refinance activity as well as production from new hires and teams that were on boarded in the last half of 2019. Lastly, the Company experienced a recovery related to a previously charged-off acquired loan of approximately $2 million during the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $14.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, impressively similar to the $13.9 million reported for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to a $385 thousand increase in data processing expense, a $194 thousand increase in employee compensation and benefits, all offset by a $495 thousand decrease in building and leasehold depreciation.

Noninterest expense was $33.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $30.2 million during the same period in 2019. Both periods had unusually large non-recurring items including costs associated with the Company's management restructure, settlement of lawsuits and costs associated with the consolidation of several branches.

Loan Portfolio

Loans outstanding grew to $2.51 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $2.17 billion at the same time in 2019. Loan production in the second quarter of 2020 centered mostly on PPP which totaled $335.6 million. Excluding PPP loans, loans outstanding have decreased $10.2 million since December 31, 2019.

The Company ended the second quarter of 2020 with a concentration in hotels totaling $288.4 million. The portfolio, prior to the pandemic, had debt weighted average debt coverage of approximately 147% and weighted average loan to value of approximately 68%. Substantially all of the Company's hotel loans are to national brands and approximately 93% of the portfolio are to limited service hotels, in non-leisure areas with historically lower operating costs. Approximately 76% percent of the hotel loans had been granted a COVID-19 deferral as of June 30, 2020.

Mr. Zember commented about the concentration, saying "During the second quarter, the executive team and our commercial relationship managers reviewed every relationship and portfolio concentration over $5.0 million. This review covered approximately 65% of the total portfolio and added to our confidence concerning the viability and strength of our customer base. There is no doubt that our hotel and hospitality customers are suffering with lower occupancy and revenue rates but the improvement in these and other key ratios over the quarter has been very encouraging. Additionally, the portfolio is heavily oriented around strong, lifetime operators with substantial equity in each project, lower loan-to-values and who are actively and permanently right-sizing their cost structures."

Credit Loss Provision and Asset Quality

The Allowance for Loan Losses (incurred loss model) increase to $23.6 million at June 30, 2020. The Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans now stands at 0.94%, and the Allowance to Loan plus discounts on acquired loan to Total Loans is 1.28%.

As the COVID-19 health crisis unfolded in the Company's markets and businesses experienced disruptions in normal operations, the Company provided certain modifications, including interest only or principal and interest deferments. Total modified loans or loans with requests for modifications at June 30, 2020 were $707.8 million.

Nonperforming assets, excluding portions guaranteed by the SBA, were 0.47% of total assets at June 30, 2020, compared to 0.40% at December 31, 2019. Total non-accrual loans increased to $14.9 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $8.9 million at December 31, 2019 due to COVID-19 related issues.

Lastly, the Company has participated extensively in the SBA's Payroll Protection Program. The Company had approved and secured funds for over 3,800 customers totaling $335.6 million. Net deferred PPP fees less direct origination expense is $10.6 million at June 30, 2020. The Company has secured borrowings from the Federal Reserve's discount window for the full amount of the PPP loans outstanding and does not anticipate any issues with liquidity. Additionally, the Company has contracted with certain firms with extensive experience in BSA, bank compliance, technology and underwriting to ensure the customer files are well documented and exceed the SBA's requirements for funding and stands ready to assist our customers in the upcoming loan forgiveness process.

Deposits

Total deposits remained flat at $2.15 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $2.15 billion at the same time in 2019. However, during the quarter, the Company replaced $76 million of brokered, listing service and higher rate customer CDs with growth in checking, NOW and MMDA balances. The Company is aggressively building sales and incentive cultures focused on growing and managing core deposits, with the primary attention on commercial and consumer checking accounts. Management expects continued improvement in the funding mix over the next several quarters with additional reductions in total funding costs.

Stockholders' Equity

Tangible common book value at the end of the second quarter of 2020 was $11.21 per share, an increase of 6.9% since the same time in 2019. Tangible common equity at June 30, 2020 was $273.2 million, or 9.22% of tangible assets. Sonabank's capital ratios were especially strong with tier one leverage and total risk based capital ratios estimated at 10.62% and 14.22%, respectively at the end of the second quarter of 2020. The growth in assets during the quarter was mostly centered around PPP activity which reduced the Company's tangible common equity ratio by 77 bps and the Bank's tier one capital ratio by 134 bps.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc.

As of June 30, 2020, Southern National had $3.07 billion in total assets, $2.51 billion in total loans and $2.15 billion in total deposits. Sonabank, the Company's banking subsidiary provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables. Southern National uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its performance.

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of Southern National and provide meaningful comparison to its peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider Southern National's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of Southern National.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to future events or the future performance of Southern National. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the respective management of Southern National and Sonabank and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond their respective control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed or implied in these forward-looking statements because of numerous possible uncertainties. Words like "may," "plan," "contemplate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "continue," "expect," "project," "predict," "estimate," "could," "should," "would," "will," and similar expressions, should be considered as identifying forward-looking statements, although other phrasing may be used. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and may not be realized due to a variety of factors. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Registration Statements on Form S-4) filed by Southern National. You should consider such factors and not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. No obligation is undertaken by Southern National to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the issuance of this press release.

For the Three Month Period

Year to Date Period Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019

YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,586 $ 55,865 $ 31,928 $ 48,572 $ 33,088

$ 82,586 $ 33,088 Investment securities-available for sale 160,979 168,520 164,820 163,344 163,860

160,979 163,860 Investment securities-held to maturity 53,958 59,234 72,448 78,790 86,815

53,958 86,815 Stock in Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank 16,927 21,396 17,832 14,602 17,364

17,193 17,633 Loans receivable, net of deferred fees 2,511,504 2,212,538 2,186,047 2,141,385 2,172,845

2,511,504 2,172,845 Allowance for loan losses (23,627) (12,722) (10,261) (11,201) (11,613)

(23,627) (11,613)

Net loans

2,487,877 2,199,816 2,175,786 2,130,184 2,161,232

2,487,877 2,161,232 Loans held for sale - - - - -

- - Intangible assets 108,463 108,804 109,145 109,486 109,838

108,463 109,838 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,111 7,664 8,013 8,374 7,924

7,111 7,924 Bank premises and equipment, net 31,087 31,079 31,184 31,265 30,767

31,087 31,367 Bank-owned life insurance 64,622 64,236 63,850 63,452 63,060

64,622 63,060 Deferred tax assets, net 11,087 11,154 11,788 11,788 11,788

11,087 14,475 Other assets

47,209 34,795 35,376 36,527 35,880

47,209 35,011

Total assets $ 3,072,171 $ 2,762,563 $ 2,722,170 $ 2,698,915 $ 2,724,303

$ 3,072,171 $ 2,724,303





















Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Demand deposits $ 447,605 $ 338,095 $ 339,153 $ 343,686 $ 335,024

$ 447,605 $ 335,024 NOW accounts

424,096 380,977 391,172 368,354 361,787

424,096 361,787 Money market accounts 488,229 477,660 466,867 458,737 444,299

488,229 444,299 Savings accounts 171,681 151,406 144,486 146,119 143,328

171,681 143,328 Time deposits

619,918 727,216 783,040 861,842 865,988

619,918 865,988 Total deposits

2,151,529 2,075,354 2,124,718 2,178,738 2,150,426

2,151,529 2,150,426 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 100,000 205,140 121,640 45,640 110,640

100,000 110,640 PPPLF Advances

333,574 - - - -

333,574 - Subordinated notes 56,689 56,686 56,683 56,681 56,678

56,689 56,678 Operating lease liabilities 7,896 8,509 8,469 8,830 8,385

7,896 8,385 Other liabilities

40,814 38,052 33,419 38,396 35,382

40,814 35,382

Total liabilities 2,690,502 2,383,741 2,344,929 2,328,285 2,361,512

2,690,502 2,361,512 Stockholders' equity 381,669 378,822 377,241 370,630 362,792

381,669 362,792

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,072,171 $ 2,762,563 $ 2,722,170 $ 2,698,915 $ 2,724,303

$ 3,072,171 $ 2,724,303





















Tangible common equity $ 273,206 $ 270,018 $ 268,096 $ 261,144 $ 252,953

$ 273,206 $ 252,953 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.22% 10.17% 10.26% 10.09% 9.68%

9.22% 9.68% Tangible book value $ 11.21 $ 11.11 $ 11.09 $ 10.80 $ 10.49

$ 11.21 $ 10.49



For the Three Month Period

Year to Date Period Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited) 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019

YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Interest and dividend income $ 28,672 $ 28,481 $ 29,354 $ 30,474 $ 30,393

$ 57,153 $ 60,696 Interest expense 6,199 7,966 8,685 9,459 9,429

14,165 18,780

Net interest income 22,473 20,515 20,669 21,015 20,964

42,988 41,916 Provision for credit losses 10,899 3,450 - 150 -

14,349 200

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 11,574 17,065 20,669 20,865 20,964

28,639 41,716 Account maintenance and deposit service fees 1,489 1,698 1,847 1,837 1,788

3,187 3,475 Income from bank-owned life insurance 385 386 399 392 385

771 908 Equity gain from mortgage affiliate 4,161 231 16 599 558

4,392 576 Recoveries related to acquired charged-off loans and investment securities 2,235 184 477 145 324

2,419 915 Other

123 321 620 1 135

444 378

Noninterest income 8,393 2,820 3,359 2,974 3,190

11,213 6,253 Employee compensation and benefits 7,338 12,309 6,738 6,567 7,144

19,647 12,956 Occupancy and equipment expenses 2,044 2,558 2,389 1,482 2,538

4,602 5,051 Amortization of core deposit intangible 341 341 341 352 362

682 725 Virginia franchise tax expense 659 570 562 563 563

1,229 1,126 Data processing expense 956 707 677 622 571

1,663 1,083 Telecommunication and communication expense 369 368 357 477 177

737 781 Net (gain) loss on other real estate owned - 71 - - (36)

71 (38) Professional fees 873 1,193 1,036 673 1,381

2,066 1,903 Other expenses

1,490 1,735 1,696 1,878 1,192

3,225 6,596

Noninterest expense 14,070 19,852 13,796 12,614 13,892

33,922 30,182

Income before income taxes 5,897 33 10,232 11,225 10,262

5,930 17,786 Income tax expense 1,188 6 1,268 2,361 943

1,194 2,448

Net income $ 4,709 $ 27 $ 8,964 $ 8,864 $ 9,319

$ 4,736 $ 15,339





















Non-GAAP adjustments to Net Income

















Management Restructure $ - $ 4,899 $ - $ - $ -

$ 4,899 $ -

Branch Closures - 479 - - -

479 -

Other loss and related legal expenses - - - - -

- 3,702

Income tax effect - (1,076) - - -

(1,076) (777)

Total Net Income adjusted for nonrecurring expenses $ 4,709 $ 4,329 $ 8,964 $ 8,864 $ 9,319

$ 9,038 $ 18,264











































Pretax preprovision earnings $ 16,796 $ 7,785 $ 10,232 $ 11,375 $ 10,262

$ 24,581 $ 20,911 Pretax preprovision earnings to average assets 2.27% 1.14% 1.50% 1.67% 1.51%

3.46% 3.08%







For the Three Month Period

Year to Date Period





2Q 2020 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019

YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Per Share Data:

















Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.00 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.39

$ 0.20 $ 0.64 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.00 $ 0.37 $ 0.36 $ 0.38

$ 0.19 $ 0.63 Book value per share $ 15.74 $ 15.59 $ 15.60 $ 15.33 $ 15.04

$ 15.77 $ 15.11 Tangible book value per share $ 11.21 $ 11.11 $ 11.09 $ 10.80 $ 10.49

$ 11.21 $ 10.49 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 24,246,355 24,168,359 24,092,534 24,071,925 24,024,580

24,207,357 24,017,311 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 24,352,708 24,388,085 24,411,147 24,374,163 24,322,717

24,349,153 24,315,017 Shares outstanding at end of period 24,361,603 24,297,703 24,181,534 24,171,776 24,117,326

24,361,603 24,117,326





















Selected Performance Ratios:















Return on average assets 0.61% 0.00% 1.31% 1.29% 1.37%

0.33% 1.14% Return on average equity 4.92% 0.03% 9.49% 9.57% 10.46%

2.49% 8.71% Return on average tangible equity 6.86% 0.04% 13.40% 13.64% 15.10%

3.48% 12.50% Yield on earning assets 4.25% 4.61% 4.75% 4.89% 4.93%

4.42% 4.93% Cost of funds on interest bearing liabilities 0.97% 1.60% 1.49% 1.60% 1.62%

1.16% 1.87% Net interest margin 3.33% 3.32% 3.35% 3.37% 3.40%

3.32% 3.41% Net loans to deposits 115.63% 106.00% 102.40% 97.77% 100.50%

115.63% 101.58% Operating efficiency ratio 49.07% 85.84% 57.60% 52.76% 58.21%

65.46% 63.73% Overhead ratio

0.13% 1.85% 0.22% 0.11% 0.20%

0.96% 0.42% Net charge-offs to average loans 0.00% 0.04% 0.04% 0.03% 0.01%

0.04% 0.04%





















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP items:















Return on average assets 0.61% 0.00% 1.31% 1.29% 1.37%

0.33% 1.14%

Effect of adjustment for the nonrecurring expenses 0.00% 0.63% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

0.31% 0.21% Return on average assets excluding the nonrecurring expenses (Non-GAAP) 0.61% 0.63% 1.31% 1.29% 1.37%

0.64% 1.35%





















Return on average equity 4.92% 0.03% 9.49% 9.57% 10.46%

2.49% 8.71%

Effect of adjustment for the nonrecurring expenses 0.00% 4.54% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

2.25% 1.66% Return on average equity excluding the nonrecurring expenses (Non-GAAP) 4.92% 4.57% 0.00% 0.00% 10.46%

4.74% 10.37%





















Operating efficiency ratio 49.07% 85.84% 57.60% 52.76% 58.21%

65.46% 63.73%

Effect of adjustment for the nonrecurring expenses 0.00% -23.34% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

-8.32% -7.80% Operating efficiency ratio excluding the nonrecurring expenses (Non-GAAP) 49.07% 62.50% 57.60% 52.76% 58.21%

57.14% 55.93%





















Tangible book value $ 11.21 $ 11.11 $ 11.09 $ 10.80 $ 10.49

$ 11.21 $ 10.49

Effect of adjustment for the nonrecurring expenses - 0.18 - - -

0.18 0.12 Tangible book value excluding the nonrecurring expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 11.21 $ 11.29 $ 11.09 $ 10.80 $ 10.49

$ 11.39 $ 10.61



For the Three Month Period

Year to Date Period Asset Quality Information: 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019

YTD 2020 YTD 2019





















Loans secured by real estate:

















Commercial real estate - owner occupied $ 412,916 $ 409,739 $ 414,479 $ 399,105 $ 410,832

$ 413,689 $ 410,832

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 591,229 599,987 559,195 542,909 561,732

591,323 561,732

Secured by farmland 16,845 16,608 17,622 17,504 9,692

16,845 9,692

Construction and loan loans 122,086 115,144 150,750 162,458 158,956

122,456 158,956

Residential 1-4 family 612,247 624,119 604,777 574,935 572,715

612,809 572,715

Multi-family residential 100,685 90,652 82,055 82,626 82,593

100,685 82,593

Home equity lines of credit 101,218 106,820 109,006 112,801 117,298

101,289 117,298

Total real estate loans 1,957,226 1,963,069 1,937,884 1,892,338 1,913,818

1,959,096 1,913,818





















Commercial loans 204,160 223,433 221,447 220,707 229,502

204,286 229,502 SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans 335,612 - - - -

335,612 - Consumer loans

24,733 25,708 26,304 28,075 29,310

24,734 29,310

Gross loans 2,521,731 2,212,210 2,185,635 2,141,120 2,172,630

2,523,728 2,172,630





















Plus (less) deferred costs (fees) on loans (10,227) 328 412 265 215

(10,227) 215 Loan receivable, net of deferred costs (fees) $ 2,511,504 $ 2,212,538 $ 2,186,047 $ 2,141,385 $ 2,172,845

$ 2,513,501 $ 2,172,845











































Allowance for Loan Losses (Incurred Loss Model):















Balance at beginning of period $ (12,722) $ (10,261) $ (11,201) $ (11,613) $ (11,874)

$ (10,261) $ (12,283) Provision for loan losses (10,900) (3,450) - (150) -

(14,350) (200)





















Charge-offs

34 1,098 974 648 968

1,132 1,657 Recoveries

(39) (109) (34) (85) (707)

(148) (787) Net charge-offs (5) 989 940 563 261

984 870





















Ending balance

$ (23,627) $ (12,722) $ (10,261) $ (11,201) $ (11,613)

$ (23,627) $ (11,613) Cummulative reconciliation to CECL (Not yet adopted):















CECL adoption impact on acquired loans (2,347) (2,347)







(2,347)

CECL adoption impact on retained earnings (5,429) (5,429)







(5,429)

CECL adoption impact on deferred tax assets (1,495) (1,495)







(1,495)

Cummulative additional provision for loan losses (2,841) (10,666)







(2,841)

Ending balance

$ (35,739) $ (32,659)







$ (35,739)























Allowance for Unfunded Commitments (Incurred Loss Model):















Balance at beginning of period $ (55) $ (55) $ (55) $ (55) $ (55)

$ (55) $ (55) Cummulative reconciliation to CECL (Not yet adopted):















CECL adoption impact on retained earnings (239) (239)







(239)

CECL adoption impact on deferred tax assets (66) (66)







(66)

Cummulative additional provision for unfunded commitments (883) (491)







(883)

Ending balance

$ (1,177) $ (785)







$ (1,177)





For the Three Month Period

Year to Date Period Net Charge-off Information: 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019

YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Charge-offs

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ - $ 821 $ 188 $ 267 $ -

$ 821 $ 167 Real estate - construction and development - - - - -

- - Real estate - commercial and farmland - - 403 - 781

- 1,244 Real estate - residential - 245 336 316 90

245 90 Consumer installment 34 32 47 65 97

66 156 Total charge-offs 34 1,098 974 648 968

1,132 1,657





















Recoveries

















Commercial, financial and agricultural (18) (66) (14) (65) (209)

(84) (272) Real estate - construction and development - - - - -

- - Real estate - commercial and farmland (3) (6) (3) (4) (203)

(9) (206) Real estate - residential (6) (31) (6) (8) (284)

(37) (292) Consumer installment (12) (6) (11) (8) (11)

(18) (17) Total recoveries (39) (109) (34) (85) (707)

(148) (787)



















Net charge-offs

$ (5) $ 989 $ 940 $ 563 $ 261

$ 984 $ 870





















Non-Performing Assets:















Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -

$ - $ - Nonaccrual loans 14,930 8,941 8,900 3,842 5,200

14,930 5,200 Other real estate owned 6,006 5,876 6,224 5,835 5,041

6,006 5,041 Total non-performing assets $ 20,936 $ 14,817 $ 15,124 $ 9,677 $ 10,241

$ 20,936 $ 10,241

SBA guaranteed portion of non-performing loans $ 3,513 $ 2,889 $ 4,129 $ 3,309 $ 3,207

$ 3,513 $ 3,207





















Troubled debt restructuring $ 1,667 $ 694 $ 697 $ 679 $ 685

$ 1,667 $ 685 Loans deferred under COVID-19 modifications $ 707,841 $ 24,308 $ - $ - $ -

$ 707,841 $ -





















Asset Quality Ratios:















Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets, excluding SBA guarantees 0.57% 0.43% 0.40% 0.24% 0.26%

0.57% 0.26% Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.00% 0.18% 0.17% 0.10% 0.05%

0.09% 0.08%











































Loans by Risk Grade:















Pass, not graded $ 653,943 $ 630,827 $ 611,160 $ 568,101 $ 580,033

$ 655,940 $ 580,033 Pass Grade 1 - Highest Quality 306 538 374 271 364

306 364 Pass Grade 2 - Good Quality 323,512 28,583 27,855 25,852 28,199

323,512 28,199 Pass Grade 3 - Satisfactory Quality 837,606 866,316 871,463 856,087 850,758

837,606 850,758 Pass Grade 4 - Pass 662,534 664,124 652,464 666,958 689,046

662,534 689,046 Pass Grade 5 - Special Mention 14,006 11,622 12,235 13,093 14,326

14,006 14,326 Grade 6 - Substandard 19,597 10,528 10,496 11,023 10,119

19,597 10,119 Grade 7 - Doubtful - - - - -

- - Grade 8 - Loss

- - - - -

- - Total loans

$ 2,511,504 $ 2,212,538 $ 2,186,047 $ 2,141,385 $ 2,172,845

$ 2,513,501 $ 2,172,845



For the Three Month Period

Year to Date Period Average Balances: 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019

YTD 2020 YTD 2019





















Assets

















Interest-earning assets:















Loans, net of deferred fees $ 2,401,620 $ 2,200,926 $ 2,165,717 $ 2,165,717 $ 2,161,505

$ 2,301,274 $ 2,158,395 Investment securities 222,124 231,794 242,916 242,916 248,276

226,959 242,878 Other earning assets 91,230 54,800 65,706 65,706 55,824

73,015 73,001 Total earning assets 2,714,974 2,487,520 2,474,340 2,474,340 2,465,605

2,601,248 2,474,275 Other assets

250,897 252,700 254,550 254,550 254,118

251,798 249,545 Total assets

2,965,872 2,740,220 2,728,890 2,728,890 2,719,723

2,853,046 2,723,820





















Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Demand deposits $ 418,382 $ 333,408 $ 334,435 $ 334,435 $ 331,481

$ 375,895 $ 325,921 Interest-bearing liabilities:















NOW and other demand accounts 404,700 379,531 362,564 362,564 357,850

392,115 351,925 Money market accounts 488,648 469,651 456,492 456,492 432,927

479,150 417,358 Savings accounts 163,574 147,697 144,266 144,266 146,073

155,635 146,827 Time deposits

710,483 756,055 867,533 867,533 848,806

733,269 887,258 Total Deposits

2,185,787 1,752,934 1,830,855 1,830,855 1,785,656

2,136,064 2,129,289 Borrowings

371,836 251,830 173,866 173,866 223,053

311,833 218,516 Total Funding

2,557,623 2,004,764 2,004,722 2,004,722 2,008,709

2,447,897 2,347,805 Other Liabilities

24,495 21,781 24,398 22,385 22,123

23,138 20,818 Stockholders' equity 383,753 380,267 367,349 367,349 357,410

382,010 355,197 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,965,872 $ 2,740,220 $ 2,728,890 $ 2,728,890 $ 2,719,723

$ 2,853,046 $ 2,723,820













































For the Three Month Period

Year to Date Period Net Interest Margin: 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019

YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Loans



$ 27,044 $ 26,741 $ 27,489 $ 28,340 $ 28,378

$ 53,785 $ 56,352 Investment securities 1,247 1,361 1,495 1,521 1,627

2,608 3,208 Other earning assets 381 379 431 614 326

760 1,074 Total Earning Assets 28,672 28,481 29,415 30,475 30,331

57,153 60,634





















NIB DDA

















NOW and other demand accounts 745 786 791 783 773

1,531 1,415 Money market accounts 830 1,575 1,779 2,080 2,058

2,404 3,886 Savings accounts 107 116 116 115 115

223 230 Time deposits

3,464 4,026 4,798 5,023 4,709

7,491 9,586 Total Deposit Costs 5,146 6,503 7,484 8,001 7,655

11,649 15,117





















Other Borrowings 1,053 1,463 1,201 1,458 1,774

2,516 3,663 Total Funding

6,199 7,966 8,685 9,459 9,429

14,165 18,780





















Net Interest Income $ 22,473 $ 20,515 $ 20,730 $ 21,016 $ 20,902

$ 42,988 $ 41,854













































For the Three Month Period

Year to Date Period Asset and Liability Yields 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019

YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Loans



4.53% 4.89% 5.04% 5.19% 5.27%

4.70% 5.26% Investments

2.26% 2.36% 2.44% 2.48% 2.63%

2.31% 2.66% Short term assets 1.68% 2.78% 2.60% 3.71% 2.34%

2.09% 2.97% Total Earning Assets 4.25% 4.60% 4.72% 4.89% 4.93%

4.42% 4.94%





















NOW



0.74% 0.83% 0.87% 0.86% 0.87%

0.79% 0.81% MMDA

0.68% 1.35% 1.55% 1.81% 1.91%

1.01% 1.88% Savings

0.26% 0.32% 0.32% 0.32% 0.32%

0.29% 0.32% CDs



1.96% 2.14% 2.19% 2.30% 2.23%

2.05% 2.18% Interest Bearing Deposits 0.95% 1.49% 1.62% 1.73% 1.72%

1.10% 1.43% (total cost of deposits) 0.95% 1.49% 1.62% 1.73% 1.72%

1.10% 1.43%





















Other Funding

1.14% 2.34% 2.74% 3.33% 3.19%

1.62% 3.38% Total Cost of Funding 0.97% 1.60% 1.72% 1.87% 1.88%

1.16% 1.61%





















Net Interest Margin 3.33% 3.32% 3.32% 3.37% 3.40%

3.32% 3.41% Net Interest Spread 3.27% 3.01% 3.00% 3.01% 3.05%

3.25% 3.33%

