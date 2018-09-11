Southern Nevada Harley-Davidson Dealers To Host Vegas Strong Run, September 29

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In show of support for the victims, families and first responders of 1 October, the Southern Nevada Harley-Davidson Dealers have announced the Vegas Strong Run and After Party to take place Saturday, Sept. 29 starting at 9 am. All proceeds will benefit the Injured Police Officers Fund and the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation.

The event will begin at Las Vegas Harley-Davidson on The Strip, where riders will gather for an escorted ride down the Las Vegas Strip, which will be led by local law enforcement officers. Riders will then continue to roll on to Red Rock Harley-Davidson and Henderson Harley-Davidson to collect a Vegas Strong pin, bandana, T-Shirt and poker chip before returning to Las Vegas Harley-Davidson on The Strip.

Registration is $58 per participant, which will include a Vegas Strong T-shirt, pin, bandana, and poker chip, and access to the after party. The After Party will feature live music, food, drinks, raffles and a door prize giveaway for a chance at a new 2019 Harley-Davidson Sportster. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to get a Vegas Strong tattoo.

For more information or to register visit vegasstrongride.eventbrite.com. Register on line before September 29 and riders will receive 2 chances at winning the door prize a 2019 Harley-Davidson Sportster.

ABOUT SOUTHERN NEVADA HARLEY-DAVIDSON DEALERS



The Southern Nevada Harley-Davidson Dealers include three authorized Harley-Davidson locations offering new and used motorcycles, parts and accessories, service, and an array of merchandise and collectibles, all for the Harley enthusiast. Las Vegas Harley-Davidson is located on the Las Vegas Strip across from the welcome sign, Red Rock Harley-Davidson is centrally located in Spring Valley at Sahara and Rainbow, and Henderson Harley-Davidson serves the southeast area and is located at N. Gibson and W. Warm Springs. The Southern Nevada Harley-Davidson Dealers are committed to having the best staff who are trained, empowered and pledged to excellence to provide the best possible experience for customers. For more information for each location visit lvhd.com, www.redrockharley.com or hendersonhd.com.

