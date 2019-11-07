Southern New Hampshire University Freezes Tuition Through 2021

MANCHESTER, N.H., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to make college more accessible for learners across the globe, Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has frozen the rate of tuition for its online and campus programs through the year 2021. The tuition freeze, which began in 2012 for SNHU's online programs and 2017 for campus, applies to all undergraduate and graduate programs offered at SNHU.

"At SNHU, we know that economic barriers often limit opportunities for learners across the world and we are proud to say that by 2021, we will have frozen our online tuition for a full decade and campus tuition for five years," said Paul LeBlanc, University President and CEO, SNHU. "Students always come first at SNHU, and our hope is that this university-wide tuition freeze will help keep higher education within reach as the cost of a degree continues to increase nationwide."

While tuition remains flat, SNHU is committed to giving back to the community, investing in its facilities and programs, and putting education in the hands of some of the most underserved people in the world. SNHU recently expanded its refugee education program and is now bringing U.S.-accredited degrees to students in Rwanda, Lebanon, Kenya, Malawi, and South Africa. The University also merged with LRNG to find ways to streamline the disjointed pathways between K-12, higher education and the workforce. In addition, SNHU plans to open a new state-of-the-art facility in early 2020 to house its College of Engineering, Technology, and Aeronautics and recently opened two new residence halls and a new athletics stadium. SNHU has also expanded programs in cybersecurity, healthcare, and business.

"As tuition continues to rise nationwide and college is increasingly out of reach for many, SNHU is committed to providing affordable, high-quality learning pathways for all students," said Patty Lynott, Campus President, SNHU. "We are thrilled to once again freeze tuition for our students while also making critical investments in our campus infrastructure and student programs."

Across the nation, tuition at private nonprofit institutions increased by 3.3 percent for the 2018-19 academic year, and student loan debt is at an all-time high. While the cost of higher education increases, SNHU will continue to work toward keeping college within reach for all learners.

