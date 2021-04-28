Southern Scripts Wins Five 2021 Hermes Creative Awards

NATCHITOCHES, La., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Scripts, a full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) known for its transparent pass-through approach, received three awards and two honorable mentions from the 2021 Hermes Creative Awards. The ­Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition that recognizes excellence in concept, writing and design of traditional and emerging media while promoting the philanthropic power of marketing and communication. Southern Scripts received one Platinum, two Gold and two Honorable Mention awards, highlighting the company's efforts in content marketing, communication and digital media production over the past year.

"I'm very proud of our marketing department. Receiving five honors from the Hermes Creative Awards is a wonderful recognition of our pioneering work and ingenuity," said Jennifer Johnson, VP of Sales and Marketing. "These awards reflect our commitment to reimagining the pharmacy benefit management model by streamlining PBM contracts, refining predictability and improving drug cost transparency for plan sponsors."

PLATINUM

Thank You All Frontline Workers – Southern Scripts

Electronic Media | Video | TV PSA

GOLD

HONORABLE MENTION

About Hermes Creative Awards

Administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. Hermes Creative Awards is one of the largest and most established creative competitions in the world.

About Southern Scripts

Built on the foundation of transparency and pass-through pricing, Southern Scripts is a leading full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) offering innovative solutions that generate meaningful savings for employers. Southern Scripts enables complete plan customization to achieve maximum cost savings, decreased risk and optimum versatility in plan design to achieve true patient-centered clinical care at the lowest net cost. For more information, visit PassThroughPBM.com.

