Southern Silver Exploration to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 17th

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 15, 2021 -- Southern Silver Exploration (TSX.V-SSV/OTCQB-SSVFF) based in Vancouver, Canada, focused on developing the Cerro las Minitas Ag-Pb-Zn project in Durango, Mexico, today announced that Larry Page, President and Rob Macdonald, VP Exploration, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 17th at 12:30 ET.

DATE: February 17th

TIME: 12:30 ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3cd9PaB

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event atwww.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

One of the Largest and Highest Grade Undeveloped Silver Projects in the World

Transformative, Value-Creating Transaction to Aquire 100% of the Cerro las Minitas project.

project. 10,000m drill program underway targeting a 30% increase resource expansion

drill program underway targeting a 30% increase resource expansion Next resource milestone: (+350Mozs AgEq)

Working toward a PEA in 2021

About Southern Silver Exploration

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the discovery of world-class mineral deposits. Our specific emphasis is the 100% owned Cerro Las Minitas silver-lead-zinc project located in the heart of Mexico's Faja de Plata, which hosts multiple world-class mineral deposits such as Penasquito, Los Gatos, San Martin, Naica and Pitarrilla. We have assembled a team of highly experienced technical, operational and transactional professionals to support our exploration efforts in developing the Cerro Las Minitas project into a premier, high-grade, silver-lead-zinc mine. The Company engages in the acquisition, exploration and development either directly or through joint-venture relationships in mineral properties in major jurisdictions. Our property portfolio also includes the Oro porphyry copper-gold project located in southern New Mexico, USA.

