Southern Tide and Reyn Spooner Partner on Men’s Intercoastal Collection

The partnership unites each brand's distinct point-of-view, combined with their joint years of expertise. Southern Tide, known by fans as an experiential coastal brand dressing men, women and youth for all their aquatic adventures by, on and into water, brings their classic coastal aesthetic; while Reyn Spooner's refined use of prints are a hallmark of the collection. Appealing to the adventuresome spirit, Southern Tide carefully utilized some of Reyn Spooner's notable prints, while adding their own colors, top-selling fabrics, and renowned fits.

The Southern Tide x Reyn Spooner collection was a long time in the making. "The first time I met Reyn McCullough over 30 years ago, I was taken with his warm inviting manner and inspired by his products and story. Today CEO Lynne Koplin and Creative Director Doug Burkman have taken the brand's legacy and continue to evolve the Aloha shirt and the brand's offerings." says Southern Tide CEO, Christopher Heyn. He goes on to say, "Southern Tide's roots may be southern, but we will go anywhere, like the Hawaiian coast, to experience new adventures and meet new people. The South is a state of mind not a destination."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Southern Tide. Southern Tide has a youthful vibe and adventurous spirit. I am excited to combine our iconic prints with their performance technology to embrace a new generation of customers from coast-to-coast," shared Reyn Spooner CEO, Lynne Koplin.

As the popularity of activewear and outdoor performance apparel has steadily increased in recent years, so have both brands' footprint in the space. Southern Tide's Intercoastal collection – which boasts quick-dry technology and UV protection, is now a staple of the brand's DNA.

The Southern Tide x Reyn Spooner collection, which will include sport shirts, polos, tees, swimwear and youth will be available in the beginning of May at Southern Tide Signature Stores, wholesale partners and on SouthernTide.com.

About Southern Tide

Founded in 2006, Greenville, S.C.-based Southern Tide is a coastal lifestyle apparel brand that embodies a Southern state of mind and adventurous spirit. Southern Tide is best known for its Skipjack Polo, deemed by many to be the most comfortable premium polo shirt. Innovative, yet timeless in its youthful style, Southern Tide offers an array of apparel and accessory products for men, women, and kids that deliver their authentic lifestyle through quality, experience, and service. Southern Tide is available for purchase in Southern Tide Signature Stores, more than 850 specialty retailers and premium department stores in more than 45 states across the United States, as well as online at www.southerntide.com. Southern Tide is a wholly owned subsidiary of Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM).

About Reyn Spooner

Founded in 1956, Reyn Spooner is a Hawaiian heritage brand that transcends the islands. The brand became known for its signature take on the now-legendary Aloha shirt. Reyn Spooner reimagined the Hawaiian shirt by combining the brand's innovative reverse print construction technique with classic tailoring and refined prints to provide a more subtle, sophisticated take on the Aloha shirt.

Reyn Spooner appointed Lynne Koplin as CEO in January 2017. In September 2017, Koplin returned Reyn Spooner to its Southern California roots by relocating the corporate and design teams to a 6,000 square foot office in downtown Los Angeles. Koplin brought on Doug Burkman as creative director in November 2017. Koplin and Burkman are focused on evolving the brand while maintaining the Aloha spirit. The archive, art studio and in-house artists remain in Hawaii along with seven retail stores.

SOURCE Southern Tide

Related Links

http://www.southerntide.com

