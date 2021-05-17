Southern Tide Teams Up With Rheos To Launch New Eyewear Collection

Christopher Heyn, CEO of Southern Tide shares, "Our partnership with Rheos combines both technology and style – perfect for those who come to Southern Tide seeking clothing and accessories that fit into their active lifestyle. The Rheos x Southern Tide Signature Series celebrates just that, with durable, lightweight material and floatability that caters to those who enjoy life on and near the water. We look forward to furthering our offerings and connecting with both the Rheos and Southern Tide audiences in a new and different way."

The partnership – which unites both an established and emerging brand – brings together a collection fueled by adventuresome spirits while utilizing each brand's expertise. It looks to bridge the gap between style and functionality by the water. Southern Tide has carefully applied some of Rheos' most notable features, such as a floatable frame, while adding their signature touch with new colorways that include Boat Blue, Sandbar, and Black Tortoise – along with Rheos' core Matte Tortoise and Gunmetal Gray. Made for everyone from water adventurers to beachgoing leisure lovers, the Rheos x Southern Tide collaboration offers men's, women's, and unisex floatable silhouettes. The collection was designed for ultimate comfort with 100% UV protection and polarized Nylon Optic anti-scratch lenses, with prices starting at $78.

"We're thrilled to finally announce this partnership after months of design, preparation, and behind-the-scenes team effort," said Jake Berton, co-founder and CEO of Rheos Nautical Eyewear. "For our first brand collaboration to be with such an esteemed company, and one that shares our core values as a small and growing family-owned business, is truly a dream."

Like all Rheos eyewear, the new styles are built for adventure and life spent on and around the water. Each frame is made from a featherlight material to ensure floatability if dropped in the water, as well as with reinforced hinges built to withstand three times the force of standard sunglass hinges. All sunglasses boast Rheos' signature Nylon Optics, which have been tested by a third-party lab to offer clarity superior to glass lenses while providing greater impact resistance and comfort.

The collection will be available on both companies' websites at www.southerntide.com and www.rheosgear.com , as well as Southern Tide stores and select retailers.

About Rheos Nautical Eyewear

Founded by a husband-and-wife team out of Charleston, S.C., Rheos Nautical Eyewear designs sunglasses using featherlight floating frame material and signature Nylon Optic lenses. Since selling out the first two floating styles in 2016, Rheos has evolved into a collection of high-performance and stylish eyewear built for the water. Every detail of their selection of shades was designed for water activities, addressing the needs of kayakers, boaters, beachgoers and other water-loving sportsmen and women. Rheos is available for purchase in affiliated stores, as well as online at www.rheosgear.com.

About Southern Tide

Founded in 2006, Southern Tide is a Greenville, S.C.-based lifestyle apparel brand that boasts exceptional craftsmanship and classic design. Innovative, yet timeless in its youthful style, Southern Tide offers an array of apparel and accessory products for men, women, and kids that deliver their authentic lifestyle through quality, experience, and service. Southern Tide is available for purchase in Southern Tide's company owned stores, Southern Tide Signature Stores and online at www.southerntide.com . Products can also be found in more than 850 specialty retailers, and premium department stores across the United States. Southern Tide is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM).

SOURCE Southern Tide