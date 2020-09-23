Southern Trust announces continuing growth during 25th anniversary year

"This has been a challenging year, but I'm proud that the Southern Trust team has lived up to their commitment to our community," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "They've remained focused on providing essential services while maintaining the highest health and safety standards to protect our customers and other employees. It's a testament to their dedication that we've been able to increase revenue and grow employee numbers."

Southern Trust was founded by Puzio in 1995 as a one-man business providing only electrical services. With the addition of HVAC and plumbing, the family-owned company is now the Roanoke area's one-stop provider of a full range of residential home services.

"We've worked hard over the last 25 years to earn the community's trust, and the relationships we've built with homeowners over the years have been a crucial part of our success," Puzio said. "Maintaining that trust has been a priority during the pandemic, because people still need plumbing, HVAC and electrical service, but they want to know they're safe, too. By implementing a consistent, high-level safety protocol in the office and the field, we've been able to address customers' health concerns while continuing to provide the area's best service and experience."

For more information, call Southern Trust Home Services at (540) 343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential plumbing, electrical HVAC services, drain cleaning and one day bath remodel services, including 24/7 emergency repairs, to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout south west Virginia. Roanoke's first to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. An A+ Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

