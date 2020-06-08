Southern Trust celebrates 25 years of providing essential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services in Roanoke

"We wouldn't be here today without our customers," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "Our team has worked hard over the last 25 years to earn the community's trust through fast and reliable service, professionalism and up-to-date expertise. On every call, our goal is to make the customer's home better than it was when we arrived, and one way we can do that is to encourage them to practice preventive maintenance. If homeowners keep up a schedule of routine seasonal maintenance with Southern Trust and get to know their equipment and systems, they can get the best performance and also save money in the long run."

In June, which is National Homeowners Month, Puzio recommends a professional HVAC tune-up to prepare your home's air conditioning for the demands of summer. Southern Trust's worry-free maintenance tune-ups ensure efficiency and peak performance during the hottest months of the year and can identify potential issues before they lead to equipment failure.

"Getting a jump on summer means you and your family can rest easy when the heat is at its worst," Puzio said. "You'll have confidence that your HVAC is in top condition, and the added security of Southern Trust's five-year no-breakdown guarantee."

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Southern Trust Home Services is offering its AC tune-up with a five-year guarantee and a free carbon monoxide test at a special rate. For more information, call Southern Trust Home Services at (540) 343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential plumbing, electrical and HVAC services, including 24/7 emergency repairs, to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout southern Virginia. Roanoke's first to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. A Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

