Southern Trust Home Services marks National Electrical Safety Month with suggestions for working from home

"With so many people working from home and families staying indoors during the current challenging times, they're stressing their home's electrical system more than normal," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "Managing your family's use of devices like phones, laptops and tablets, as well as lights, appliances and air conditioning can ensure safe and efficient operation of your electrical system."

Puzio recommends homeowners implement the following best practices to maximize electrical safety and efficiency:

Unplugging devices and appliances while they aren't in use reduces the risk of fire and power surges, saves energy and extends the life of the product.

Don't overload outlets with more power than they can handle. Adapters and extension cords should only be used on a temporary basis. Install power surge protectors to prevent equipment damage and outages.

Consider installing a whole-home surge protector for full security. Added to your home's circuit breaker panel box, a whole-home protector offers comprehensive coverage compared to individual outlet units, ensuring safety as well as the preservation of electronic files, documents and photos.

Keep an eye out for frayed or damaged cords and make sure they're placed properly. Never run a cord under a rug, and avoid high-traffic areas where a cord could be a tripping hazard.

Use the proper wattage in lamps and light fixtures. Switch to LED bulbs for greater efficiency and longer life.

Check smoke alarms frequently. Change the batteries every year and replace the unit every 10 years.

Schedule a full-home electrical inspection, especially if your home is more than 40 years old, you've never had an inspection or you have reason to suspect repairs or upgrades are needed.

"Most people don't think about their electrical system until a major issue needs to be addressed," Puzio said. "But taking steps in advance can save you from an emergency, which can be dangerous, expensive and inconvenient. The risk of an outage or worse increases with heavy use, but a few basic precautions can mitigate that risk and keep your family and property safe."

Southern Trust continues to provide essential home services during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The company is taking active measures to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees, including social distancing, requiring personal protective equipment for technicians and regularly sanitizing tools and equipment.

For more information on electrical safety or to schedule an inspection, call Southern Trust Home Services at (540) 343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential plumbing, electrical and HVAC services, including 24/7 emergency repairs, to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout southern Virginia. Roanoke's first to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. A Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

