Southern Trust Home Services now accepting nominations for 'Heat for a Hero'

"This program was designed to help a veteran or active service member who is in need of a new heating system," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "With the winter months quickly approaching, it is important for those in need to have a warm home to escape the winter temperatures."

Nominees can be retired veterans or those actively serving in the military. All nominees are confidential. A previous winner was a wounded veteran in Giles County who was using a wood stove for heat but was no longer able to keep it stocked.

"This program is about paying it forward," Puzio said. "Our business has been able to grow in part because of those serving in the military. This program is a way to give back to someone who has sacrificed so that we may have the opportunity to live the American dream."

Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 16. To submit your nomination of a deserving veteran for the "Heat for a Hero" program, please visit https://www.southerntrusthomeservices.com/heat-for-a-hero/.

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential plumbing, electrical HVAC services, drain cleaning and one day bath remodel services, including 24/7 emergency repairs, to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout south west Virginia. Roanoke's first to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. An A Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]



SOURCE Southern Trust Home Services

