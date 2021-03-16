Southfield Capital Partners with Alba Wheels Up

GREENWICH, Conn., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, announced today its partnership with Alba Wheels Up ("Alba" or the "Company"), a logistics services company providing customs brokerage, freight forwarding, and other related services for U.S. importers and exporters. The Company's owners, Salvatore and Damien Stile, will remain in their existing leadership roles post-close. The Alba partnership represents the first platform investment from Southfield Capital III LP.

Alba provides customs brokerage, freight forwarding, trade compliance and other logistics services across key end markets, including apparel and accessories, pharmaceuticals, industrial, and food and drugs. The Company enables its clients to efficiently import and export goods to and from the United States and properly navigate the complex logistics landscape. Alba leverages its extensive regulatory and customs knowledge along with its logistical network of carriers and agents to ensure goods are moved expeditiously and accurately. Alba is headquartered in Valley Stream, NY, and has additional offices in California, New Jersey and Texas.

"We are excited to partner with Southfield and believe this partnership will enable Alba to accelerate growth and expand our reach and capabilities for our clients. With Southfield's resources, capital and support we will be able to expand our service offerings, enter new markets, strengthen our technology platform and continue our leadership in Section 321 and e-commerce. We have developed a strong relationship with the Southfield team over the last few years and their culture and strategy align well with what we have developed at Alba," said Salvatore Stile.

Heb James, Partner at Southfield Capital, commented, "We've been following the customs brokerage space for several years now and are fortunate to have been given the opportunity to partner with one of the industry leaders. Alba's remarkable success is due to the team's deep sector expertise and relentless customer service. We see significant growth potential with Alba as the company continues to invest in technology and find new ways to add value to its client base."

Deerpath Capital Management provided debt financing. Finn Dixon & Herling LLP provided legal counsel, and Roll & Harris LLP provided special trade/customs regulatory counsel, to Southfield Capital.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - 12 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

