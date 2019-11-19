Southgate Market launches the Butterfly Effect, a fundraising effort benefiting the Greater Chicago Food Depository

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southgate Market joined Tasha Wahl's Butterfly Effect underground movement, which aims to promote generosity and philanthropy in communities all over the world through social media. The interactive philanthropic movement whose message echoes Gandhi's belief that we must each be the change we want to see in the world is modeled after Edward Lorenz's "Butterfly Effect" theory that even the softest flutter of a wing can affect the molecules around it, setting off a chain reaction that amplifies into major change. In turn, this philanthropic movement provides individuals the opportunity to give to a cause. Harnessing the power of social media, the Butterfly Effect recognizes that we can generate small acts of kindness, encouraging generosity, and promoting creativity.

On November 15, Southgate Market, a Pacific Retail property, revealed its version of the famous Butterfly Effect wings, the first of its kind in the Chicagoland area. "These Chicago-filled wings create a photo opportunity that serves as the platform to raise money for the Greater Chicago Food Depository," says Diana Fink, general manager of Southgate Market. "Through the power of social media and in partnership with our shoppers, together we can directly support the community by raising funds toward the Food Depository's mission of ending hunger."

Utilizing the uniform shape of Wahl's butterfly wings, local artist, Charlie McDermott, created a unique art mural that incorporates the city's emblematic flag and iconic skyline. "I was inspired by the city's diverse neighborhoods as well as the opportunity to give back to the community in a meaningful way. I wanted to create something that symbolized the pride that Chicagoans have," Charlie states.

To participate in the Butterfly Effect at Southgate Market:

Take a picture of yourself inside the Butterfly Effect wings Post your butterfly image to Instagram with #ButterflyEffect #SouthgateMarket Once your photo is uploaded to the Instagram feed on the website, Southgate Market will make a $5.00 donation to Greater Chicago Food Depository on your behalf.

Greater Chicago Food Depository will receive $5 each for the first 200 photos taken within the wings and uploaded to Instagram with the two hashtags: #butterflyeffect and #southgatemarket. The Butterfly Effect has raised nearly $120,000 for over 500 charitable organizations throughout the United States and around the world.

About The Butterfly Effect

Artist and entrepreneur Tasha Wahl had the idea to begin a micro-philanthropy movement that embodied a concept popularized by Mahatma Gandhi: "Be the change you want to see in the world." Founded in 2013, the Butterfly Effect recognizes that we can be the change by facilitating small acts of kindness, encouraging generosity, and promoting creativity. In 2016, Social Butterfly interactive art installations in public spaces began to inspire a new wave of social media giving campaigns and has raised more than $120,000 for over 500 charitable organizations throughout the world.

About Southgate Market

Located in downtown Chicago, Southgate Market is a bustling five-level, 303,000 square-foot urban destination featuring an eclectic mix of retail, fast-casual dining, grocery, fitness and medical offices. Southgate Market consists of national brands including, Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, PetSmart, Marshalls, LA Fitness, Michaels, Panera, and DSW, along with the award-winning University of Chicago Medicine professional offices. The center, which is managed by Pacific Retail Capital Partners, serves the hot, new and rapidly growing residential neighborhoods of the South Loop, Little Italy and University Village as well as an exploding daytime population.

About Pacific Retail Capital Partners

Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) is one of the nation's premier retail operating groups of large open-air centers and enclosed malls, with more than $1.5 billion in retail assets presently under management in the United States. Based in Southern California, PRCP provides end-to-end sourcing, assessment, underwriting, valuing, developing, and asset management of retail real estate with a proven track record of repositioning retail properties. PRCP strategically manages over 10+ million square feet of regional malls and open-air lifestyle centers. The executive team has over 150 years of collective real estate expertise with deep experience in leasing, marketing, operations, design, development, investment, and finance. With a keen focus on enhancing the value and quality of its growing portfolio, PRCP is dedicated to creating a unique, strategic vision for each property and exceeding the highest expectations of retail investors, retailers, and consumers.

