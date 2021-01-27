SouthState Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020.

The Company reported consolidated net income of $1.21 per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $1.34 per diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and compared to $1.45 per diluted common share one year ago.  During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company incurred $38.8 million in swap termination expense (pre-tax) and $19.8 million in merger-related and branch closure expense (pre-tax).  These charges were partially offset by an income tax benefit of $31.5 million related to the ability to carryback tax losses under the CARES Act.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) totaled $1.44 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $1.58 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020, and compared to $1.48 per diluted share one year ago.  Adjusted net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 excludes $16.3 million of merger-related and branch closure costs (after-tax), $31.8 million in swap termination expense (after-tax), and $31.5 million of income tax benefit referenced above.  In the third quarter of 2020, adjusted net income excludes $17.4 million in merger-related costs (after-tax).

Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2020 include:

Returns

  • Reported & adjusted diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.21 and $1.44 (Non-GAAP), respectively.
  • Reported & adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity of 13.1% (Non-GAAP) and 15.4% (Non-GAAP), respectively.
  • Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") of $144 million, or 1.50% PPNR ROAA (Non-GAAP).
  • Book value per share of $65.49 increased by $1.15 per share compared to the prior quarter.
  • Tangible book value ("TBV") per share of $41.16, up $1.33 from prior quarter (Non-GAAP).

Performance

  • Net interest margin ("NIM", tax equivalent) of 3.14% down 8 basis points from prior quarter.
  • Recognized $12.7 million in loan accretion compared to $22.4 million in the prior quarter.
  • Recognized $16.6 million in PPP net deferred loan fees compared to $8.5 million in the prior quarter.
  • Total deposit cost of 0.17% down 3 basis points from prior quarter.
  • Noninterest income of $98 million.
    • Mortgage revenue declined $22.9 million compared to the prior quarter, caused by fair value accounting on lower mortgage pipeline and loans held for sale.
    • Production and cash gain on sale margins remained strong.

Balance Sheet / Credit

  • Loans declined by $573.7 million, or 9.0% annualized, centered in $418.3 million in Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan reductions.
  • Loans, excluding PPP loans, decreased $155.4 million, or 2.7% annualized, including a $203 million decline in residential mortgage loans.
  • Total deposits increased $723.9 million with core deposit growth totaling $826.1 million, or 12.6% annualized.
  • Net charge-offs of $816,000, or 0.01% annualized, bringing the full year net charge-offs to $2.8 million, or 0.01% annualized.
  • Loan deferrals totaled $255.2 million, or 1.12% of the total loan portfolio, excluding PPP loans and held for sale loans as of December 31, 2020.

Other Events

  • Consolidated 20 branch locations in the fourth quarter with 4 scheduled to be consolidated in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Paid off $700.0 million in FHLB advances in early December.
  • Recognized income tax benefit of $31.5 million related to the ability to carryback tax losses from CARES Act.
  • Declared a cash dividend on common stock of $0.47 per share, payable on February 19, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 12, 2021.
  • On January 27, 2021, the Board approved the authorization of a new 3.5 million share Company stock repurchase plan which expires in two years.

"We are pleased to close 2020 with another solid quarter", said John C. Corbett, Chief Executive Officer.  "Our diverse revenue streams continue to help offset the pressures of the historically low interest rate environment, and our longstanding strategic focus on soundness as a core value continues to help us report good credit quality metrics.  We look forward to 2021 and our system conversion in the second quarter."

"A year to the day after announcing our merger of equals, I am pleased to see the results of our partnership continue to pay off for our shareholders," said Robert R. Hill, Jr., Executive Chairman.  "We have achieved solid results in Soundness, Profitability and Growth this year.  I could not be more pleased with our merger and how SouthState is positioned for the future."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Performance

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

INCOME STATEMENT

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Interest income












   Loans, including fees (6)

$             269,632

$              280,825

$              167,707

$             133,034

$              132,615

$              851,198

$           534,790

   Investment securities, federal funds sold and securities












      purchased under agreements to resell

16,738

14,469

12,857

14,766

14,839

58,830

56,037

Total interest income

286,370

295,294

180,564

147,800

147,454

910,028

590,827

Interest expense












   Deposits

13,227

15,154

12,624

14,437

15,227

55,442

65,920

   Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements












      to repurchase, and other borrowings

7,596

9,792

5,383

5,350

5,771

28,121

20,632

Total interest expense

20,823

24,946

18,007

19,787

20,998

83,563

86,552

Net interest income

265,547

270,348

162,557

128,013

126,456

826,465

504,275

   Provision for credit losses ("PCL")

18,185

29,797

151,474

36,533

3,557

235,989

12,777

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

247,362

240,551

11,083

91,480

122,899

590,476

491,498

Noninterest income

97,871

114,790

54,347

44,132

36,307

311,140

143,565

Noninterest expense












Pre-tax operating expense

219,719

215,225

134,634

103,118

99,134

672,696

390,426

   Merger and/or branch consolid. expense

19,836

21,662

40,279

4,129

1,494

85,906

4,552

   SWAP termination expense

38,787

--

--

--

--

38,787

--

   Federal Home Loan Bank advances prepayment fee

56

--

199

--

--

255

134

  Pension plan termination expense

--

--

--

--

--

--

9,526

Total noninterest expense

278,398

236,887

175,112

107,247

100,628

797,644

404,638

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

66,835

118,454

(109,682)

28,365

58,578

103,972

230,425

   Income taxes (benefit) provision

(19,401)

23,233

(24,747)

4,255

9,487

(16,660)

43,942

Net income (loss)

$               86,236

$               95,221

$              (84,935)

$               24,110

$               49,091

$              120,632

$           186,483














Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (3)












Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$               86,236

$               95,221

$              (84,935)

$               24,110

$               49,091

$              120,632

$           186,483

Securities gains, net of tax

(29)

(12)

--

--

(20)

(41)

(2,173)

Income taxes benefit - carryback tax loss

(31,468)

--

--

--

--

(31,468)

--

FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax

46

--

154

--

--

200

107

Pension plan termination expense, net of tax

--

--

--

--

--

--

7,641

   SWAP termination expense, net of tax

31,784

--

--

--

--

31,784

Initial provision for credit losses - NonPCD loans and UFC

--

--

92,212

--

--

92,212

--

   Merger and/or branch consolid. expense

16,255

17,413

31,191

3,510

1,252

68,369

3,701

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$             102,824

$              112,622

$               38,622

$               27,620

$               50,323

$              281,688

$           195,759














   Basic earnings (loss) per common share

$                   1.22

$                   1.34

$                 (1.96)

$                  0.72

$                   1.46

$                    2.20

$                5.40

   Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$                   1.21

$                   1.34

$                 (1.96)

$                  0.71

$                   1.45

$                    2.19

$                5.36

   Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (3)

$                   1.45

$                   1.59

$                   0.89

$                  0.82

$                   1.49

$                    5.14

$                5.36

   Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (3)

$                   1.44

$                   1.58

$                   0.89

$                  0.82

$                   1.48

$                    5.12

$                5.66

   Dividends per common share

$                   0.47

$                   0.47

$                   0.47

$                  0.47

$                   0.46

$                    1.88

$                5.63

   Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

70,941,200

70,905,027

43,317,736

33,566,051

33,677,851

54,755,518

34,560,544

   Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

71,294,864

71,075,866

43,317,736

33,804,908

33,964,216

55,062,748

34,797,444

  Adjusted diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding *

71,294,864

71,075,866

43,606,333

33,804,908

33,964,216

55,062,748

34,797,444

   Effective tax rate

-29.03%

19.61%

22.56%

15.00%

16.20%

-16.02%

19.07%

   Adjusted effective tax rate

18.05%

19.61%

22.56%

15.00%

16.20%

14.24%

19.07%

*Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares was calculated with the result of adjusted net income (non-GAAP).

As compared with 3Q 2020:

  • Income taxes declined by $42.6 million due primarily to the recognition of a one-time benefit of $31.5 million related to the ability to carryback tax losses under the CARES Act, and lower income tax provision totaling $11.2 million on lower pretax income of $51.6 million.
  • For further discussion, please refer to the sections below titled "Net Interest Income and Margin", "Non-interest Income and Expense", and "Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")".      

Performance and Capital Ratios

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Return on average assets (annualized)

0.90%

1.00%

-1.49%

0.60%

1.23%

0.42%

1.21%

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)

1.08%

1.18%

0.68%

0.69%

1.26%

0.98%

1.27%

Return on average equity (annualized)

7.45%

8.31%

-11.78%

4.15%

8.26%

3.35%

7.89%

Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)

8.88%

9.83%

5.36%

4.75%

8.47%

7.81%

8.28%

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (5)

13.05%

14.66%

-19.71%

8.35%

15.79%

6.67%

15.11%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3) (5)

15.35%

17.14%

10.23%

9.45%

16.17%

14.14%

15.82%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 

76.26%

61.39%

80.52%

62.11%

61.64%

69.84%

62.52%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (7)

60.19%

55.78%

61.91%

59.72%

60.73%

58.90%

61.80%

Dividend payout ratio (2)

38.67%

35.01%

N/A

65.70%

31.62%

81.45%

30.94%

Book value per common share

$        65.49

$         64.34

$         63.35

$         69.40

$         70.32



Tangible common equity per common share (non-GAAP) (5)

$        41.16

$         39.83

$         38.33

$         38.01

$         39.13

















CAPITAL RATIOS












Equity-to-assets 

12.30%

12.07%

11.91%

13.95%

14.90%



Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (5)

8.10%

7.83%

7.56%

8.15%

8.88%



Tier 1 common equity (4) *

11.8%

11.5%

10.7%

11.0%

11.3%



Tier 1 leverage (4) *

8.3%

8.1%

13.3%

9.5%

9.7%



Tier 1 risk-based capital (4) *

11.8%

11.5%

10.7%

12.0%

12.3%



Total risk-based capital (4) *

14.2%

13.9%

12.9%

12.7%

12.8%

















OTHER DATA












Number of branches

285

305

305

155

155



Number of employees (full-time equivalent basis)

5,184

5,266

5,369

2,583

2,547

















*The regulatory capital ratios presented above include the assumption of the transitional method relative to the CAREs Act in relief of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and financial institutions in the United States.  The referenced relief allows a total five-year "phase in" of the CECL impact on capital and relief over the next two years for the impact on the allowance for credit losses resulting from COVID-19.

Balance Sheet and Capital

(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Ending Balance

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

BALANCE SHEET

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

Assets








Cash and cash equivalents

$    4,609,255

$      4,471,639

$      4,363,708

$      1,262,836

$        688,704

Investment securities:








   Securities held to maturity 

955,542

-

-

-

-

   Securities available for sale, at fair value

3,330,672

3,561,929

3,137,718

1,971,195

1,956,047

   Trading securities

10,674

-

494

-

-

   Other investments

160,443

185,199

133,430

62,994

49,124

               Total investment securities

4,457,331

3,747,128

3,271,642

2,034,189

2,005,171

Loans held for sale

290,467

456,141

603,275

71,719

59,363

Loans:








Acquired - PCD

2,915,809

3,143,761

3,323,754

311,271

356,782

Acquired - NonPCD

9,458,869

10,557,968

11,577,833

1,632,700

1,760,427

Non-acquired

12,289,456

11,536,086

10,597,560

9,562,919

9,252,831

    Less allowance for credit losses

(457,309)

(440,159)

(434,608)

(144,785)

(56,927)

               Loans, net

24,206,825

24,797,656

25,064,539

11,362,105

11,313,113

Bank property held for sale

36,006

24,504

25,541

5,412

5,425

Other real estate owned ("OREO")

11,914

13,480

18,016

7,432

6,539

Premises and equipment, net

579,239

626,259

627,943

312,151

317,321

Bank owned life insurance

559,368

556,475

556,807

233,849

234,567

Deferred tax asset

63,222

107,500

107,532

46,365

31,316

Mortgage servicing rights

43,820

34,578

25,441

26,365

30,525

Core deposit and other intangibles

162,592

171,637

170,911

46,809

49,816

Goodwill

1,563,942

1,566,524

1,603,383

1,002,900

1,002,900

Other assets

1,205,892

1,245,845

1,286,618

230,779

176,332

                Total assets

$  37,789,873

$    37,819,366

$     37,725,356

$    16,642,911

$    15,921,092










Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








Deposits:








   Noninterest-bearing

$    9,711,338

$      9,681,095

$      9,915,700

$      3,367,422

$      3,245,306

   Interest-bearing

20,982,544

20,288,859

20,041,585

8,977,125

8,931,790

               Total deposits

30,693,882

29,969,954

29,957,285

12,344,547

12,177,096

Federal funds purchased and securities








   sold under agreements to repurchase

779,666

706,723

720,479

325,723

298,741

Other borrowings

390,179

1,089,637

1,089,279

1,316,100

815,936

Reserve for unfunded commitments

43,380

43,161

21,051

8,555

335

Other liabilities

1,234,886

1,446,478

1,445,411

326,943

255,971

               Total liabilities

33,141,993

33,255,953

33,233,506

14,321,868

13,548,079










Shareholders' equity:








   Preferred stock - $.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares

--

--

--

--

--

   Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares

177,434

177,321

177,268

83,611

84,361

   Surplus

3,765,406

3,764,482

3,759,166

1,584,322

1,607,740

   Retained earnings

657,451

604,564

542,677

643,345

679,895

   Accumulated other comprehensive income

47,589

17,046

12,739

9,765

1,017

               Total shareholders' equity

4,647,880

4,563,413

4,491,850

2,321,043

2,373,013

               Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  37,789,873

$    37,819,366

$     37,725,356

$    16,642,911

$    15,921,092










Common shares issued and outstanding

70,973,477

70,928,304

70,907,119

33,444,236

33,744,385

Net Interest Income and Margin

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:
















Federal funds sold, reverse repo, and time deposits

$            4,509,137

$             1,098

0.10%

$         4,406,376

$       1,215

0.11%

$        573,957

$      2,337

1.62%

Investment securities

4,070,218

15,641

1.53%

3,227,988

13,254

1.63%

1,889,311

12,502

2.63%

Loans held for sale

382,115

2,328

2.42%

556,670

4,151

2.97%

73,541

664

3.58%

Total loans, excluding PPP

22,701,841

245,273

4.30%

23,021,395

260,527

4.50%

11,297,402

131,951

4.63%

Total PPP loans

2,189,696

22,031

4.00%

2,291,238

16,147

2.80%





Total loans

24,891,536

267,304

4.27%

25,312,632

276,674

4.35%

11,297,401

131,951

4.63%

     Total interest-earning assets

33,853,006

286,371

3.37%

33,503,666

295,294

3.51%

13,834,210

147,454

4.23%

Noninterest-earning assets

4,174,105




4,361,551




2,024,648



     Total Assets

$          38,027,111




$       37,865,217




$    15,858,858





















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
















Transaction and money market accounts

$          14,038,057

$             6,675

0.19%

$       13,671,430

$       7,853

0.23%

$      5,768,724

$      8,010

0.55%

Savings deposits

2,667,211

505

0.08%

2,570,500

584

0.09%

1,313,991

769

0.23%

Certificates and other time deposits

3,805,708

6,047

0.63%

4,007,542

6,717

0.67%

1,684,633

6,448

1.52%

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

754,457

435

0.23%

710,369

509

0.29%

290,287

590

0.81%

Other borrowings

876,781

7,161

3.25%

1,089,399

9,283

3.39%

815,847

5,181

2.52%

     Total interest-bearing liabilities

22,142,214

20,823

0.37%

22,049,240

24,946

0.45%

9,873,482

20,998

0.84%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

11,277,541




11,259,916




3,628,741



Shareholders' equity

4,607,356




4,556,061




2,356,636



     Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity

15,884,897




15,815,977




5,985,377



     Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$          38,027,111




$       37,865,217




$    15,858,859



Net interest income and margin (NON-TAX EQUIV.)

$         265,548

3.12%


$   270,348

3.21%


$  126,456

3.63%

Net interest margin (TAX EQUIVALENT)



3.14%




3.22%




3.64%

Total Deposit Cost of Funds



0.17%




0.20%




0.50%

Overall Cost of Funds (including demand deposits)



0.26%




0.31%




0.63%


















Total Accretion on acquired loans (6)

$           12,686




$     22,445




$      7,416

TEFRA (included in NIM, tax equivalent)

$             1,663




$          734




$         521

The remaining loan discount on acquired loans which will be accreted into loan interest income totals $97.7 million and the remaining net deferred fees on PPP loans totals $36.7 million as of December 31, 2020.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Noninterest income:












   Fees on deposit accounts 

$    25,153

$      24,346

$      16,679

$      18,141

$      19,161

$   84,319

$     75,435

   Mortgage banking income

25,162

48,022

18,371

14,647

3,757

106,202

17,564

   Trust and investment services income

7,506

7,404

7,138

7,389

6,935

29,437

29,244

   Securities gains, net

35

15

--

--

24

50

2,711

   Correspondent banking and capital market income

27,751

26,432

10,067

493

1,357

64,743

2,892

   Bank owned life insurance income

3,341

4,127

1,381

2,530

1,361

11,379

6,005

   Recoveries of fully charged off acquired loans

--

--

--

--

2,232

--

6,847

   Other

8,923

4,444

711

932

1,480

15,010

2,867

         Total noninterest income

$    97,871

$    114,790

$      54,347

$      44,132

$      36,307

$ 311,140

$   143,565














Noninterest expense:












   Salaries and employee benefits

$  138,982

$    134,919

$      81,720

$      60,978

$      58,218

$ 416,599

$   234,747

   Pension plan termination expense

-

-

-

-

--

-

9,526

   SWAP termination expense

38,787

-

-

-

--

38,787

--

   Occupancy expense

23,496

23,845

15,959

12,287

12,113

75,587

47,457

   Information services expense

19,527

18,855

12,155

9,306

8,919

59,843

35,477

   FHLB prepayment penalty

56

--

199

--

--

255

134

   OREO expense and loan related

728

1,146

1,107

587

1,013

3,568

3,242

   Business development and staff related

3,835

2,599

1,447

2,244

2,905

10,125

9,382

   Amortization of intangibles

9,760

9,560

4,665

3,007

3,267

26,992

13,084

   Professional fees

4,306

4,385

2,848

2,494

2,862

14,033

10,325

   Supplies, printing and postage expense

2,809

2,755

1,610

1,505

1,464

8,679

5,881

   FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges

3,403

2,849

2,403

2,058

1,327

10,713

4,545

   Advertising and marketing

1,544

1,203

531

814

1,491

4,092

4,309

   Other operating expenses

11,329

13,109

10,189

7,838

5,555

42,465

21,977

   Branch consolid. or merger / convers related exp.

19,836

21,662

40,279

4,129

1,494

85,906

4,552

         Total noninterest expense

$  278,398

$    236,887

$    175,112

$    107,247

$    100,628

$ 797,644

$   404,638

As compared with 3Q 2020:

  • Noninterest income declined by $16.9 million due to lower mortgage banking income of $22.9 million, primarily caused by fair value accounting on lower balances in the mortgage pipeline and loans held for sale.
  • This decline was partially offset by higher correspondent banking and capital markets income, fees on deposit accounts, and other income.
  • Noninterest expense increased by $41.5 million due primarily to $38.8 million swap termination cost. This was incurred on three cash flow hedges, which were terminated in early December.
  • Salaries and employee benefits were higher by $4.1 million due primarily to payroll taxes and additional incentives.
  • Merger-related and branch consolidation cost declined by $1.8 million.

Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type (dollars in thousands):

Ending Balance


Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,


March 31,


Dec. 31,

LOAN PORTFOLIO 

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019












Construction and land development

$   1,899,066

$      1,840,111

$       1,999,062

$    1,105,308

$    1,016,692

Commercial non-owner occupied real estate

5,931,323

5,936,372

6,021,317

2,371,371

2,322,590

  Commercial owner occupied real estate

4,842,092

4,846,020

4,762,520

2,177,738

2,158,701

Consumer owner occupied real estate

4,108,042

4,311,186

4,421,247

2,665,405

2,704,405

Home equity loans

1,336,689

1,347,798

1,378,406

758,482

758,020

  Commercial and industrial

3,113,685

3,067,399

3,005,030

1,418,421

1,386,303

  Other income producing property

587,448

629,497

650,237

327,696

346,554

  Consumer non real estate

894,334

900,171

916,623

674,791

662,883

  Other

17,993

7,540

8,372

7,678

13,892

Subtotal

22,730,672

22,886,094

23,162,814

11,506,890

11,370,040

  PPP loans

1,933,462

2,351,721

2,336,333

-

-

Total loans

$ 24,664,134

$    25,237,815

$     25,499,147

$  11,506,890

$  11,370,040

The following table presents a summary of the deposit types (dollars in thousands):

Ending Balance


Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

DEPOSITS

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019







Type





Demand deposits

$     9,711,338

$        9,681,095

$        9,915,700

$        3,367,422

$        3,245,306

Interest bearing deposits

6,955,575

6,414,905

6,192,915

2,963,679

2,989,467

Savings

2,694,010

2,618,877

2,503,514

1,337,730

1,309,896

Money market

7,584,353

7,404,299

7,196,456

3,029,769

2,977,029

Time deposits

3,748,605

3,850,778

4,148,700

1,645,947

1,655,398







Total deposits

$   30,693,881

$      29,969,954

$      29,957,285

$      12,344,547

$      12,177,096







Core deposits (excludes CDs)

26,945,276

26,119,176

25,808,585

10,698,600

10,521,698

Asset Quality

Ending Balance

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:








Non-acquired








Non-acquired nonperforming loans

$       29,171

$        22,463

$        22,883

$        23,912

$        22,816

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

688

825

1,689

941

1,011

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets 

29,859

23,288

24,572

24,853

23,827

Acquired








Acquired nonperforming loans (2019 periods acquired non-credit impaired loans only) *

77,668

89,974

100,399

32,791

11,114

Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

11,568

12,904

16,987

6,802

5,848

Total acquired nonperforming assets

89,236

102,878

117,386

39,593

16,962

Total nonperforming assets *

$     119,095

$       126,166

$       141,958

$        64,446

$        40,789











Three Months Ended

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:








Allowance for non-acquired loan losses as a 








  percentage of non-acquired loans (1)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

0.62%

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans

1.85%

1.74%

1.70%

1.26%

N/A

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans, excluding PPP loans

2.01%

1.92%

1.88%

N/A

N/A

Allowance for non-acquired loan losses as a 








  percentage of non-acquired nonperforming loans

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

249.50%

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans *

428.04%

391.47%

352.53%

255.34%

N/A

Net charge-offs on non-acquired loans as a percentage of average (annualized) (1)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

0.06%

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)

0.01%

0.01%

0.00%

0.05%

N/A

Net charge-offs on acquired loans as a percentage








  of average acquired loans (annualized) (1)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

-0.01%

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage








  of total assets *

0.32%

0.33%

0.38%

0.39%

0.26%

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans *

0.43%

0.45%

0.48%

0.49%

0.30%

*Total nonperforming assets now include nonaccrual loans that are purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD loans").  Prior to January 1, 2020, these loans, which were called acquired credit impaired ("ACI") loans, were excluded from nonperforming assets.  The adoption of CECL resulted in the discontinuation of the pool-level accounting for ACI loans and replaced it with loan-level evaluation for PCD nonaccrual status.  The Company's nonperforming loans increased by $21.0 million in the first quarter of 2020 from these loans.  The Company has not assumed or taken on any additional risk relative to these assets.  With the merger with CSFL on June 7, 2020, the amount of acquired nonaccruals loans increased by approximately $69.9 million during the second quarter of 2020. 

As compared with 3Q 2020:

  • Total OREO decreased by $1.6 million to $11.9 million.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $816,000, or 0.01% annualized, as a percentage of average loans, compared to $594,000, or 0.01% annualized.
  • Total allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $457.3 million, or 1.85% of period end loans compared to $440.2 million, or 1.74%.
  • ACL for unfunded commitments was $43.4 million, or 0.93% of the unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) compared to $43.2 million, or 0.94%.
  • The provision for credit losses declined $11.6 million.
  • Total nonperforming assets decreased $7.1 million to $119.1 million, representing 0.32% of total assets, a decline of 1 basis point. The decrease was $5.6 million in nonperforming loans and $1.5 million in other nonperforming assets. 

Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13 ("CECL"), which affects the allowance for credit losses and the liability for unfunded commitments ("UFC").  Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the fourth quarter of 2020:

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL & UFC")


NonPCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total

UFC

Ending balance 9/30/2020

$          286,506

$        153,653

$          440,159

$           43,161

Charge offs

(2,031)

(2,031)

Acquired charge offs

(203)

(2,072)

(2,275)

Recoveries

939

939

Acquired recoveries

1,086

1,465

2,551

Provision for credit losses

29,173

(11,207)

17,966

219

Ending balance 12/31/2020

$          315,470

$        141,839

$          457,309

$           43,380







Period end loans (includes PPP Loans)

$     21,748,325

$     2,915,809

$     24,664,134

 N/A 

Reserve to Loans (includes PPP Loans)

1.45%

4.86%

1.85%

 N/A 

Period end loans (excludes PPP Loans)

$     19,814,863

$     2,915,809

$     22,730,672

 N/A 

Reserve to Loans (excludes PPP Loans)

1.59%

4.86%

2.01%

 N/A 

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) *




$      4,670,868

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)




0.93%

* Unfunded commitments excludes unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

  • Net charge offs of NonPCD loans totaled $209,000 for the quarter and for PCD loans totaled $607,000.
  • The provision for credit losses recorded during the fourth quarter reflects an $11.2 million decline in the ACL related to PCD loans primarily from $226 million in loan payments.
  • The provision for credit losses recorded during the fourth quarter reflects a $29.2 million increase in the ACL related to NonPCD loans primarily from the blending of two forecasted economic scenarios. The use of two forecast scenarios allowed for the consideration of the uncertainty around the rising cases of the COVID19 pandemic and resultant additional expected credit losses in the NonPCD loan portfolio.
  • The ACL for unfunded commitments totals $43.4 million, or 0.93% of the unfunded commitment balance compared to 0.94% at September 30, 2020.

Merger with CSFL

The merger with CSFL closed on June 7, 2020.  The Company issued 37,271,069 shares using an exchange ratio of 0.3001.  The total purchase price was $2.257 billion.  The initial (preliminary) allocation of the purchase price to the fair value of assets and liabilities acquired was completed as of June 30, 2020.  Below is a table that reflects that initial allocation of the purchase price and additional measurement period adjustments recorded during the third and fourth quarter of 2020:

South State Corporation








Fair Value of 

CenterState Bank Corporation




3Q 2020

4Q 2020

Net Assets 

Merger Date of June 7, 2020


Initial

Measurement

Measurement

Acquired at


As Recorded

Fair Value

Period

Period

Date of 

(Dollars in thousands)

by CSFL

Adjustments

Adjustments

Adjustments

Acquisition

Assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$        2,566,450

$                   --




$             2,566,450

Investment securities

1,188,403

5,507

--

--

1,193,910

Loans held for sale

453,578

--




453,578

Loans

12,969,091

(48,342)

29,834

--

12,950,583

Premises and equipment

324,396

2,392

5,999

(2,490)

330,297

Intangible assets

1,294,211

(1,163,349)

10,000

--

140,862

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

10,849

(791)

(49)

--

10,009

Bank owned life insurance

333,053

--




333,053

Deferred tax asset

54,122

(8,681)

(8,952)

750

37,239

Other assets

950,813

(604)

26

--

950,235

Total assets

$      20,144,966

$    (1,213,868)

$          36,858

$          (1,740)

$           18,966,216











Liabilities









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing

$        5,291,443

$                   --

$                   --

$                  --

$             5,291,443

Interest-bearing

10,312,370

19,702

--

--

10,332,072

Total deposits

15,603,813

19,702

--

--

15,623,515

Federal funds purchased and securities








sold under agreements to repurchase

401,546

--

--

--

401,546

Other borrowings

278,900

(7,401)

--

--

271,499

Other liabilities

977,725

(4,592)

--

857

973,990

Total liabilities

17,261,984

7,709

--

857

17,270,550

Net identifiable assets acquired over liabilities assumed

2,882,982

(1,221,577)

36,858

(2,597)

1,695,666

Goodwill


600,483

(36,858)

(2,583)

561,042

Net assets acquired over liabilities assumed

$        2,882,982

$       (621,094)

$                   --

$          (5,180)

$             2,256,708











Consideration:









South State Corporation common shares issued






37,271,069

Purchase price per share of the Company's common stock




$                    60.27

Company common stock issued and cash







exchanged for fractional shares








$             2,246,401

Stock Option Conversion








2,900

Restricted Stock Conversion








7,407

Fair value of total consideration transferred






$             2,256,708

The measurement period adjustments during the fourth quarter of 2020 related to the merger between the Company and CSFL include the following:

  • Goodwill was reduced by $2.6 million with the measurement period adjustments recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020, and resulted in total goodwill from the merger with CSFL of $561.0 million.
  • Adjusted the discount rate applied to the bank owned life insurance split dollar liability, which increased the liability, by $857,000.
  • Adjusted the fair value of certain premises where updated information was received, which totaled $2.5 million.
  • Adjusted deferred tax asset by $750,000 for these adjustments noted above.
  • The purchase price (consideration transferred) decreased by $5.2 million to $2.9 million for stock options assumed and converted in the merger. The stock options assumed reflect their intrinsic value based upon a Black Scholes valuation.

In addition, with respect to the merger and conversion:

  • Merger-related and branch closure cost incurred during the fourth quarter totaled $19.8 million, pre-tax; and included contract terminations, professional fees, branch closure cost, and severance and support incentives to personnel.
  • The merger integration, conversion, and cost savings identification process remains on schedule.

Conference Call

The Company will announce its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results in a news release after the market closes on January 27, 2021.  At 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 28, 2021, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results.  Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing 877-506-9272.  The number for international participants is (412) 680-2004.  The conference ID number is 10151303.  Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com.  An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of January 28, 2021 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

South State Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. South State Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.  Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company.   Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Pre-provision net revenue (in thousands)

Dec. 31, 2020

Sept. 30, 2020

June 30, 2020






Netincome (loss) (GAAP)

$             86,236

$             95,221

$        (84,935)

PCL legacy SSB

18,185

29,797

31,259

PCL legacy CSB NonPCD and UFC - Day 1

-

-

119,079

PCL legacy CSB for June

-

-

1,136

Tax provision (benefit)

(19,401)

23,233

(24,747)

Merger-related costs

19,836

21,662

40,279

Securities gain

(35)

(15)

-

FHLB advance prepayment cost

56

-

199

Swap termination cost

38,787


CSB pre-merger PPNR 

-

-

74,791






Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) Non-GAAP

$           143,664

$           169,898

$        157,061






SSB average asset balance (GAAP)

$      38,027,111

$      37,865,217

$   22,898,925

CSB average asset balance pre-merger


14,604,081

Total average balance June 30, 2020 (Non-GAAP) 


$   37,503,006






ROAA PPNR

1.50%

1.79%

1.68%

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Dec. 31

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31

Dec. 31,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO Non-GAAP 

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (3)












Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$           86,236

$           95,221

$          (84,935)

$           24,110

$           49,091

$          120,632

$         186,483

Securities gains, net of tax

(29)

(12)

--

--

(20)

(41)

(2,173)

PCL - NonPCD loans & unfunded commitments

--

--

92,212

--

--

92,212

--

Pension plan termination expense, net of tax

--

--

--

--

--

--

7,641

Swap termination expense, net of tax

31,784








31,784

Provision (Benefit) for income taxes - carryback tax loss

(31,468)








(31,468)

FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax

46

--

154

--

--

200

107

Merger and branch consolidation/acq. expense, net of tax

16,255

17,413

31,191

3,510

1,252

68,369

3,701

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$        102,824

$         112,622

$           38,622

$           27,620

$           50,323

$          281,688

$         195,759














Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (3)












   Earnings (loss) per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$               1.22

$               1.34

$              (1.96)

$               0.72

$               1.46

$                 2.20

5.40

Effect to adjust for securities gains

(0.00)

(0.00)

--

--

(0.01)

(0.00)

(0.06)

    Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans & unfunded commitments

--

--

2.13

--

-

1.68

-

Effect to adjust for pension plan termination expense, net of tax

--

--

--

--

-

--

0.22

Effect to adjust for swap termination expense, net of tax

0.45








0.58

Effect to adjust for benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss

(0.44)








(0.57)

Effect to adjust for FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax

0.00

--

0.00

--

-

0.00

0.00

Effect to adjust for merger & branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax

0.23

0.25

0.72

0.10

0.04

1.25

0.11

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$               1.45

$               1.59

$               0.89

$               0.82

$               1.49

$                 5.14

$               5.66














Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (3)












   Earnings (loss) per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$               1.21

$               1.34

$              (1.96)

$               0.71

$               1.45

$                 2.19

$               5.36

Effect to adjust for securities gains

(0.00)

(0.00)

--

--

(0.01)

(0.00)

(0.06)

Effect to adjust for swap termination expense, net of tax

0.45








0.58

Effect to adjust for benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss

(0.44)








(0.57)

    Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans & unfunded commitments

--

--

2.11

--

-

1.67

--

Effect to adjust for pension plan termination expense, net of tax

--

--

--

--

-

--

0.22

Effect to adjust for FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax

--

--

0.00

--

-

0.00

0.00

Effect to adjust for merger & branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax

0.23

0.24

0.72

0.11

0.04

1.24

0.11

Effect of adjusted weighted ave shares due to adjusted net income

-

-

0.02




-

-

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$               1.44

$               1.58

$               0.89

$               0.82

$               1.48

$                 5.12

$               5.63














Adjusted Return of Average Assets (3)












   Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.90%

1.00%

-1.49%

0.60%

1.23%

0.42%

1.21%

   Effect to adjust for swap termination expense

0.33%








0.12%

Effect to adjust for benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss

-0.33%








-0.11%

Effect to adjust for securities gains

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

-0.01%

    Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans & unfunded commitments

0.00%

0.00%

1.62%

0.00%

0.00%

0.32%

0.00%

Effect to adjust for pension plan termination expense, net of tax

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.05%

Effect to adjust for FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Effect to adjust for merger & branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax

0.18%

0.18%

0.55%

0.09%

0.03%

0.23%

0.02%

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.08%

1.18%

0.68%

0.69%

1.26%

0.98%

1.27%














Adjusted Return of Average Equity (3)












   Return on average equity (GAAP)

7.45%

8.31%

-11.78%

4.15%

8.26%

3.35%

7.89%

Effect to adjust for securities gains

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

-0.09%

   Effect to adjust for swap termination expense

2.74%








0.88%

Effect to adjust for benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss

-2.72%








-0.87%

    Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans & unfunded commitments

0.00%

0.00%

12.79%

0.00%

0.00%

2.56%

0.00%

Effect to adjust for pension plan termination expense, net of tax

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.32%

Effect to adjust for FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax

0.00%

0.00%

0.02%

0.00%

0.00%

0.01%

0.01%

Effect to adjust for merger & branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax

1.41%

1.52%

4.33%

0.60%

0.21%

1.88%

0.15%

Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)

8.88%

9.83%

5.36%

4.75%

8.47%

7.81%

8.28%














Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (3) (5)












   Return on average common equity (GAAP)

7.45%

8.31%

-11.78%

4.15%

8.26%

3.35%

7.89%

Effect to adjust for securities gains

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

-0.09%

   Effect to adjust for swap termination expense

2.74%








3.51%

Effect to adjust for benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss

-2.72%








-0.87%

    Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans & unfunded commitments

0.00%

0.00%

12.79%

0.00%

0.00%

2.56%

0.00%

Effect to adjust for pension plan termination expense, net of tax

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.32%

Effect to adjust for FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax

0.00%

0.00%

0.02%

0.00%

0.00%

0.01%

0.00%

Effect to adjust for merger & branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax

1.40%

1.52%

4.32%

0.60%

0.21%

1.90%

0.16%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

6.48%

7.31%

4.88%

4.70%

7.70%

3.68%

7.54%

Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)

15.35%

17.14%

10.23%

9.45%

16.17%

14.14%

15.82%

Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Dec. 31

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO Non-GAAP 

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019











Adjusted efficiency ratio (5)









  Efficiency ratio 

76.26%

61.39%

80.52%

62.11%

61.64%

Effect to adjust for one-time related costs and benefits

-16.07%

-5.61%

-18.61%

-2.39%

-0.91%

Adjusted efficiency ratio 

60.19%

55.78%

61.91%

59.72%

60.73%











Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (5)









   Book value per common share (GAAP)

$             65.49

$             64.34

$             63.35

$             69.40

$             70.32

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(24.33)

(24.51)

(25.02)

(31.39)

(31.19)

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$             41.16

$             39.83

$             38.33

$             38.01

$             39.13











Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (5)









   Equity-to-assets (GAAP)

12.30%

12.07%

11.91%

13.95%

14.90%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

-4.20%

-4.24%

-4.35%

-5.80%

-6.02%

Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP)

8.10%

7.83%

7.56%

8.15%

8.88%

Footnotes to tables:

(1)   Loan data excludes mortgage loans held for sale.

(2)   The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period.

(3)   Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the after-tax effect of gains on acquisitions, gains or losses on sales of securities, income tax benefit related to the carryback of tax losses under the CARES Act, swap termination expense, and merger and branch consolidation related expense.  Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company.   Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.  Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis:  (a) pre-tax merger and branch consolidation related expense of  $19.8 million, $21.7 million, $40.3 million, $4.1 million, and $1.5 million, for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively; (b) securities (losses) gains, net of $35,000, $15,000, and $24,000, for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively; (c) FHLB prepayment penalty of $56,000 and $199,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020; (d) swap termination expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, of $38.8 million; and (e) $31.5 million of tax carryback losses under the CARES Act for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. 

(4)   December 31, 2020 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed.

(5)   The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets.  The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income.  Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company.   Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.  The sections titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP" provide tables that reconcile non-GAAP measures to GAAP.

(6)   Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $12.7 million, $22.4 million, $10.1 million $10.9 million, and $7.4 million, respectively, during the five quarters above.

(7)   Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding swap termination expense, branch consolidation cost and merger cost, pension plan termination and the FHLB prepayment penalty divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities gains (losses).

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this communication, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy and SouthState. Words and phrases such as "may," "approximately," "continue," "should," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "is likely," "look ahead," "look forward," "believes," "will," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "could," "potential," "possible" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SouthState cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to, among other things, timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following:  (1) economic downturn risk, potentially resulting in deterioration in the credit markets, greater than expected noninterest expenses, excessive loan losses and other negative consequences, which risks could be exacerbated by potential negative economic developments resulting from the Covid19 pandemic, or from federal spending cuts and/or one or more federal budget-related impasses or actions; (2) interest rate risk primarily resulting from the low interest rate environment and historically low yield curve primarily due to government programs in place under the CARES Act and otherwise in response to the Covid19 pandemic, and their impact on the Bank's earnings, including from the correspondent and mortgage divisions, housing demand, the market value of the bank's loan and securities portfolios, and the market value of SouthState's equity; (3)  risks related to the merger and integration of SouthState and CSFL including, among others, (i) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (ii) the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses, (iii) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger, (iv) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger, (4) the impact of increasing digitization of the banking industry and movement of customers to on-line platforms, and the possible impact on the Bank's results of operations, customer base, expenses, suppliers and operations,  (5) controls and procedures risk, including the potential failure or circumvention of our controls and procedures or failure to comply with regulations related to controls and procedures; (6) potential deterioration in real estate values; (7) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures (including those resulting from the CARES Act) and the resulting impact, including as a result of compression to net interest margin;  (8) credit risks associated with an obligor's failure to meet the terms of any contract with the bank or otherwise fail to perform as agreed under the terms of any loan-related document; (9) liquidity risk affecting the Bank's ability to meet its obligations when they come due; (10) risks associated with an anticipated increase in SouthState's investment securities portfolio, including risks associated with acquiring and holding investment securities or potentially determining that the amount of investment securities SouthState desires to acquire are not available on terms acceptable to SouthState; (11) price risk focusing on changes in market factors that may affect the value of traded instruments in "mark-to-market" portfolios; (12) transaction risk arising from problems with service or product delivery; (13) compliance risk involving risk to earnings or capital resulting from violations of or nonconformance with laws, rules, regulations, prescribed practices, or ethical standards; (14) regulatory change risk resulting from new laws, rules, regulations, accounting principles, proscribed practices or ethical standards, including, without limitation, the possibility that regulatory agencies may require higher levels of capital above the current regulatory-mandated minimums and including the impact of the recently enacted CARES Act, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rules and regulations, and the possibility of changes in accounting standards, policies, principles and practices, including changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (CECL); (15) strategic risk resulting from adverse business decisions or improper implementation of business decisions; (16) reputation risk that adversely affects earnings or capital arising from negative public opinion; (17) terrorist activities risk that results in loss of consumer confidence and economic disruptions; (18) cybersecurity risk related to the dependence of SouthState on internal computer systems and the technology of outside service providers, as well as the potential impacts of internal or external security breaches, which may subject the company to potential business disruptions or financial losses resulting from deliberate attacks or unintentional events; (19) greater than expected noninterest expenses; ; (20) excessive loan losses; ((21) potential deposit attrition, higher than expected costs, customer loss and business disruption associated with the CSFL integration, and potential difficulties in maintaining relationships with key personnel; (22) the risks of fluctuations in market prices for SouthState common stock that may or may not reflect economic condition or performance of SouthState; (23) the payment of dividends on SouthState common stock, which is subject to legal and regulatory limitations as well as the discretion of the board of directors of SouthState, SouthState's performance and other factors; (24) ownership dilution risk associated with potential acquisitions in which SouthState's stock may be issued as consideration for an acquired company; (25) ;operational, technological, cultural, regulatory, legal, credit and other risks associated with the exploration, consummation and integration of potential future acquisition, whether involving stock or cash consideration; (26) major catastrophes such as hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters, including infectious disease outbreaks, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the related disruption to local, regional and global economic activity and financial markets, and the impact that any of the foregoing may have on SouthState and its customers and other constituencies; and  (27) other factors that may affect future results of SouthState and CenterState, as disclosed in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and CenterState's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed by SouthState or CenterState, as applicable, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, implied or otherwise anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. SouthState does not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

SOURCE SouthState Corporation