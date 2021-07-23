SouthState Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

News provided by

SouthState Corporation

Jul 23, 2021, 06:01 ET

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and six-month period ended June 30, 2021.

The Company reported consolidated net income of $1.39 per diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $2.06 per diluted common share for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and compared to consolidated net loss of ($1.96) per diluted common share one year ago. 

SouthState Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
View PDF
SouthState Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) totaled $1.87 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $2.17 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and compared to $0.89 per diluted share one year ago.  Adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2021 excludes $25.6 million of merger-related and branch closure costs (after-tax), $9.1 million of extinguishment of debt cost (after-tax) and $28,000 in gains from security sales (after-tax). 

Net income was negatively impacted during the second quarter of 2021 by a $10.3 million decline in accretion on acquired loans and PPP fees compared to the previous quarter.  Core net interest income (non-GAAP), excluding such accretion, increased $1.4 million from the first quarter of 2021.  Net income during the second quarter of 2021 was also impacted by the effect of pipeline marks included in mortgage banking revenue, which declined by $16.8 million, in spite of a $105 million quarterly increase in production to $1.4 billion.  A healthy 72% of mortgage production during the second quarter of 2021 was purchase volume, and portfolio loans increased to 43% of total production from 33% in the first quarter of 2021.

"We experienced solid growth this quarter, with loans increasing 3% annualized, loan production up 25% from the first quarter of 2021, and our commercial loan pipeline nearly double the level of the pandemic lows. In addition, core net interest income increased for the first time since the start of the pandemic," said John C. Corbett, Chief Executive Officer.  "We made the strategic decision to retain more of our mortgage production on balance sheet which resulted in a negative pipeline mark but will drive higher interest revenue moving forward."

Highlights of the second quarter of 2021 include:

Returns

  • Reported & adjusted diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.39 and $1.87 (Non-GAAP), respectively
  • Recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $58.8 million compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $58.4 million in the prior quarter
  • Reported & adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity of 14.1% (Non-GAAP) and 18.7% (Non-GAAP), respectively
  • Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") of $113.4 million, or 1.14% PPNR ROAA (Non-GAAP)
  • Book value per share of $67.60 increased by $1.18 per share compared to the prior quarter
  • Tangible book value ("TBV") per share of $43.07 (Non-GAAP), up $4.74, or 12.4% from the year ago quarter

Performance

  • Core net interest income (non-GAAP) (excluding loan accretion and deferred fees on PPP) increased $1.4 million from prior quarter
  • Loan accretion on acquired loans and PPP net deferred loan fees declined a combined $10.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2021
  • Total deposit cost of 0.12%, down 3 basis points from prior quarter
  • Noninterest income of $79.0 million, down $17.3 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to a $16.8 million decrease in mortgage banking income caused by an approximately $230 million decline in the secondary mortgage pipeline and by a 148 basis point reduction in gain on sale margins, leading to a negative secondary pipeline mark
  • Recorded $11.7 million in extinguishment of debt cost from the redemption of $38.5 million of trust preferred securities assumed from CenterState Bank Corporation ("CSFL")

Balance Sheet / Credit

  • Loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $168.8 million, or 3.0% annualized, centered in $253.0 million growth in investor commercial real estate, commercial owner occupied real estate, and single family construction to permanent loans (which are included in the construction and land development loans category)
  • Cash position increased to $6.4 billion, 15.9% of total assets, which creates a potential significant earnings lever as it is deployed into future loans and securities
  • Total deposits increased $801.0 million with core deposit growth totaling $941.4 million, or 13.0% annualized
  • 33.6% of deposits are noninterest-bearing
  • Net loan charge-offs of $2.1 million, or 0.03% annualized
  • Loan deferrals totaled $120.2 million, or 0.53% of the total loan portfolio, excluding PPP loans and held for sale loans

Capital Returns

  • Repurchased 700,000 shares during 2Q 2021 and approximately 273,000 shares in July 2021, bringing total 2021 repurchases to approximately 973,000 shares at a weighted average price of $83.70

Mergers & Acquisitions

  • On July 23, 2021, the Company announced the execution of an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. ("Atlantic Capital")

Financial Performance



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

INCOME STATEMENT

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020

Interest income





















   Loans, including fees (1)

$

246,177

$

259,967

$

269,632

$

280,825

$

167,707

$

506,144

$

300,741

   Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities





















      purchased under agreements to resell

21,364

18,509

16,738

14,469

12,857

39,873

27,623

Total interest income

267,541

278,476

286,370

295,294

180,564

546,017

328,364

Interest expense





















   Deposits

9,537

11,257

13,227

15,154

12,624

20,795

27,061

   Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements





















      to repurchase, and other borrowings

4,874

5,221

7,596

9,792

5,383

10,094

10,732

Total interest expense

14,411

16,478

20,823

24,946

18,007

30,889

37,793

Net interest income

253,130

261,998

265,547

270,348

162,557

515,128

290,571

   Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(58,793)

(58,420)

18,185

29,797

151,474

(117,213)

188,007

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

311,923

320,418

247,362

240,551

11,083

632,341

102,564

Noninterest income

79,020

96,285

97,871

114,790

54,347

175,305

98,479

Noninterest expense





















Pre-tax operating expense

218,707

218,702

219,719

215,225

134,634

437,409

237,753

Merger and/or branch consolid. expense

32,970

10,009

19,836

21,662

40,279

42,979

44,408

Extinguishment of debt cost

11,706









11,706


SWAP termination expense





38,787








Federal Home Loan Bank advances prepayment fee





56



199



199

Total noninterest expense

263,383

228,711

278,398

236,887

175,112

492,094

282,360

Income before provision for income taxes

127,560

187,992

66,835

118,454

(109,682)

315,552

(81,317)

Income taxes (benefit) provision

28,600

41,043

(19,401)

23,233

(24,747)

69,643

(20,492)

Net income (loss)

$

98,960

$

146,949

$

86,236

$

95,221

$

(84,935)

$

245,909

$

(60,825)























Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2)





















Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

98,960

$

146,949

$

86,236

$

95,221

$

(84,935)

$

245,909

$

(60,825)

Securities gains, net of tax

(28)



(29)

(12)



(28)


Income taxes benefit - carryback tax loss





(31,468)








FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax





46



154



154

SWAP termination expense, net of tax





31,784








Initial provision for credit losses - NonPCD loans and UFC









92,212



92,212

Merger and/or branch consolid. expense, net of tax

25,578

7,824

16,255

17,413

31,191

33,402

34,701

Extinguishment of debt cost, net of tax

9,081









9,081


Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

133,591

$

154,773

$

102,824

$

112,622

$

38,622

$

288,364

$

66,242























   Basic earnings per common share

$

1.40

$

2.07

$

1.22

$

1.34

$

(1.96)

$

3.47

$

(1.58)

   Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.39

$

2.06

$

1.21

$

1.34

$

(1.96)

$

3.44

$

(1.58)

   Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$

1.89

$

2.18

$

1.45

$

1.59

$

0.89

$

4.07

$

1.72

   Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$

1.87

$

2.17

$

1.44

$

1.58

$

0.89

$

4.04

$

1.71

   Dividends per common share

$

0.47

$

0.47

$

0.47

$

0.47

$

0.47

$

0.94

$

0.94

   Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

70,866,193

71,009,209

70,941,200

70,905,027

43,317,736

70,937,301

38,438,535

   Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

71,408,888

71,484,490

71,294,864

71,075,866

43,317,736

71,444,631

38,438,535

   Adjusted diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding*

71,408,888

71,484,490

71,294,864

71,075,866

43,606,333

71,444,631

38,793,092

   Effective tax rate

22.42%

21.83%

(29.03)%

19.61%

22.56%

22.07%

25.20%

   Adjusted effective tax rate

22.42%

21.83%

18.05%

19.61%

22.56%

22.07%

25.20%























*Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares was calculated with the result of adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the periods ending June 30, 2020.

Performance and Capital Ratios



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,


2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020

PERFORMANCE RATIOS



















Return on average assets (annualized)

1.00

%

1.56

%

0.90

%

1.00

%

(1.49)

%

1.27

%

(0.63)

%

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)

1.35

%

1.64

%

1.08

%

1.18

%

0.68

%

1.49

%

0.68

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

8.38

%

12.71

%

7.45

%

8.31

%

(11.78)

%

10.52

%

(4.67)

%

Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)

11.31

%

13.39

%

8.88

%

9.83

%

5.36

%

12.34

%

5.09

%

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)

14.12

%

21.16

%

13.05

%

14.66

%

(19.71)

%

17.59

%

(7.52)

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)

18.74

%

22.24

%

15.35

%

17.14

%

10.23

%

20.46

%

9.83

%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)

76.28

%

61.06

%

73.59

%

58.91

%

78.37

%

68.38

%

72.32

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)

62.88

%

58.27

%

57.52

%

53.30

%

59.76

%

60.49

%

60.89

%

Dividend payout ratio (5)

33.65

%

22.72

%

38.67

%

35.01

%

N/A

27.12

%

N/A

Book value per common share

$

67.60

$

66.42

$

65.49

$

64.34

$

63.35




Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$

43.07

$

42.02

$

41.16

$

39.83

$

38.33

























CAPITAL RATIOS



















Equity-to-assets

11.8

%

11.9

%

12.3

%

12.1

%

11.9

%



Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)

7.8

%

7.9

%

8.1

%

7.8

%

7.6

%



Tier 1 leverage (6) *

8.1

%

8.5

%

8.3

%

8.1

%

13.3

%



Tier 1 common equity (6) *

12.1

%

12.2

%

11.8

%

11.5

%

10.7

%



Tier 1 risk-based capital (6) *

12.1

%

12.2

%

11.8

%

11.5

%

10.7

%



Total risk-based capital (6) *

14.1

%

14.5

%

14.2

%

13.9

%

12.9

%
























OTHER DATA



















Number of branches

281

281

285

305

305




*The regulatory capital ratios presented above include the assumption of the transitional method relative to the CARES Act in relief of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and financial institutions in the United States.  The referenced relief allows a total five-year "phase in" of the CECL impact on capital and relief over the next two years for the impact on the allowance for credit losses resulting from COVID-19.

Balance Sheet



Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

BALANCE SHEET

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Assets














   Cash and due from banks

$

529,434

$

392,556

$

363,306

$

344,389

$

380,661

   Federal Funds Sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

5,875,078

5,581,581

4,245,949

4,127,250

3,983,047

Cash and cash equivalents

6,404,512

5,974,137

4,609,255

4,471,639

4,363,708
















Trading securities, at fair value

89,925

83,947

10,674



494

Investment securities:














   Securities held-to-maturity

1,189,265

1,214,313

955,542



   Securities available for sale, at fair value

4,369,159

3,891,490

3,330,672

3,561,929

3,137,718

   Other investments

160,607

161,468

160,443

185,199

133,430

               Total investment securities

5,719,031

5,267,271

4,446,657

3,747,128

3,271,148

Loans held for sale

171,447

352,997

290,467

456,141

603,275

Loans:














Purchased credit deteriorated

2,434,259

2,680,466

2,915,809

3,143,822

3,323,754

Purchased non-credit deteriorated

7,457,950

8,433,913

9,458,869

10,557,907

11,577,833

Non-acquired

14,140,869

13,377,086

12,289,456

11,536,086

10,597,560

    Less allowance for credit losses

(350,401)

(406,460)

(457,309)

(440,159)

(434,608)

               Loans, net

23,682,677

24,085,005

24,206,825

24,797,656

25,064,539

Other real estate owned ("OREO")

5,039

11,471

11,914

13,480

18,016

Premises and equipment, net

568,473

569,171

579,239

626,259

627,943

Bank owned life insurance

773,452

562,624

559,368

556,475

556,807

Mortgage servicing rights

57,351

54,285

43,820

34,578

25,441

Core deposit and other intangibles

145,126

153,861

162,592

171,637

170,911

Goodwill

1,581,085

1,579,758

1,563,942

1,566,524

1,603,383

Other assets

1,177,751

1,035,805

1,305,120

1,377,849

1,419,691

                Total assets

$

40,375,869

$

39,730,332

$

37,789,873

$

37,819,366

$

37,725,356
















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity














Deposits:














   Noninterest-bearing

$

11,176,338

$

10,801,812

$

9,711,338

$

9,681,095

$

9,915,700

   Interest-bearing

22,066,031

21,639,598

20,982,544

20,288,859

20,041,585

               Total deposits

33,242,369

32,441,410

30,693,882

29,969,954

29,957,285

Federal funds purchased and securities














   sold under agreements to repurchase

862,429

878,581

779,666

706,723

720,479

Other borrowings

351,548

390,323

390,179

1,089,637

1,089,279

Reserve for unfunded commitments

30,981

35,829

43,380

43,161

21,051

Other liabilities

1,130,919

1,264,369

1,234,886

1,446,478

1,445,412

               Total liabilities

35,618,246

35,010,512

33,141,993

33,255,953

33,233,506
















Shareholders' equity:














   Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares

175,957

177,651

177,434

177,321

177,268

   Surplus

3,720,946

3,772,248

3,765,406

3,764,482

3,759,166

   Retained earnings

836,584

770,952

657,451

604,564

542,677

   Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

24,136

(1,031)

47,589

17,046

12,739

               Total shareholders' equity

4,757,623

4,719,820

4,647,880

4,563,413

4,491,850

               Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

40,375,869

$

39,730,332

$

37,789,873

$

37,819,366

$

37,725,356
















Common shares issued and outstanding

70,382,728

71,060,446

70,973,477

70,928,304

70,907,119
















Net Interest Income and Margin



Three Months Ended


Jun. 30, 2021

Mar. 31, 2021

Jun. 30, 2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:























Federal funds sold, reverse repo, and time deposits

$

5,670,674

$

1,350

0.10%

$

4,757,717

$

989

0.08%

$

2,033,910

$

432

0.09%

Investment securities

5,371,985

20,014

1.49%

4,683,152

17,520

1.52%

2,307,471

12,425

2.17%

Loans held for sale

281,547

1,977

2.82%

298,970

1,991

2.70%

203,267

1,498

2.96%

Total loans, excluding PPP

22,588,076

225,664

4.01%

22,612,722

232,770

4.17%

14,711,596

155,968

4.26%

Total PPP loans

1,719,323

18,536

4.32%

1,879,367

25,206

5.44%

1,005,791

10,241

4.10%

Total loans held for investment



24,307,399

244,200

4.03%

24,492,089

257,976

4.27%

15,717,387

166,209

4.25%

     Total interest-earning assets

35,631,605

267,541

3.01%

34,231,928

278,476

3.30%

20,262,035

180,564

3.58%

Noninterest-earning assets

4,201,147






4,013,482






2,636,890




     Total Assets

$

39,832,752





$

38,245,410





$

22,898,925





























Interest-Bearing Liabilities:























Transaction and money market accounts

$

15,453,940

$

4,513

0.12%

$

14,678,248

$

5,387

0.15%

$

8,132,276

$

5,096

0.25%

Savings deposits

2,995,871

453

0.06%

2,780,361

434

0.06%

1,699,377

336

0.08%

Certificates and other time deposits

3,408,778

4,571

0.54%

3,672,818

5,436

0.60%

2,321,684

7,192

1.25%

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

914,641

323

0.14%

852,277

351

0.17%

415,304

391

0.38%

Other borrowings

368,897

4,551

4.95%

390,043

4,870

5.06%

1,216,884

4,992

1.65%

     Total interest-bearing liabilities

23,142,127

14,411

0.25%

22,373,747

16,478

0.30%

13,785,525

18,007

0.53%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities ("Non-IBL")

11,951,384






11,184,514






6,212,957




Shareholders' equity

4,739,241






4,687,149






2,900,443




     Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity

16,690,625






15,871,663






9,113,400




     Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

39,832,752





$

38,245,410





$

22,898,925




Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)



$

253,130

2.85%



$

261,998

3.10%



$

162,557

3.23%

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent)






2.87%






3.12%






3.24%

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)






0.12%






0.15%






0.29%

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)






0.17%






0.21%






0.37%

























Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)



$

6,292





$

10,416





$

10,108

Total Net Deferred Fee Income on PPP Loans



$

14,232





$

20,402





$

7,332

TEFRA (included in NIM, Tax Equivalent)



$

1,424





$

1,286





$

579


























(1)

The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $81.0 million and the remaining net deferred fees on PPP loans totals $25.9 million as of June 30, 2021.

Noninterest Income and Expense



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020

Noninterest Income:




















   Fees on deposit accounts

$

23,936

$

25,282

$

25,153

$

24,346

$

16,679

$

49,218

$

34,820

   Mortgage banking income

10,115

26,880

25,162

48,022

18,371

36,995

33,018

   Trust and investment services income

9,733

8,578

7,506

7,404

7,138

18,311

14,527

   Securities gains, net

36



35

15



36

   Correspondent banking and capital market income

25,877

28,748

27,751

26,432

10,067

54,625

10,560

   Bank owned life insurance income

5,047

3,300

3,341

4,127

1,381

8,347

3,911

   Other

4,276

3,498

8,923

4,444

711

7,773

1,643

         Total Noninterest Income

$

79,020

$

96,286

$

97,871

$

114,790

$

54,347

$

175,305

$

98,479






















Noninterest Expense:




















   Salaries and employee benefits

$

137,379

$

140,361

$

138,982

$

134,919

$

81,720

$

277,740

$

142,698

   Swap termination expense





38,787







   Occupancy expense

22,844

23,331

23,496

23,845

15,959

46,175

28,246

   Information services expense

19,078

18,789

19,527

18,855

12,155

37,867

21,462

FHLB prepayment penalty





56



199



199

   OREO expense and loan related

240

1,002

728

1,146

1,107

1,242

1,694

   Business development and staff related

4,305

3,371

3,835

2,599

1,447

7,676

3,691

   Amortization of intangibles

8,968

9,164

9,760

9,560

4,665

18,132

7,672

   Professional fees

2,301

3,274

4,306

4,385

2,848

5,575

5,342

   Supplies and printing expense

2,500

2,670

2,809

2,755

1,610

5,170

3,115

   FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges

4,931

3,771

3,403

2,849

2,403

8,702

4,461

   Advertising and marketing

1,659

1,740

1,544

1,203

531

3,399

1,345

   Other operating expenses

14,502

11,229

11,329

13,109

10,189

25,731

18,027

   Branch consolidation and merger expense

32,970

10,009

19,836

21,662

40,279

42,979

44,408

   Extinguishment of debt cost

11,706









11,706

         Total Noninterest Expense

$

263,383

$

228,711

$

278,398

$

236,887

$

175,112

$

492,094

$

282,360






















Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type (dollars in thousands):



Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

LOAN PORTFOLIO

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Construction and land development*

$

1,947,646

$

1,888,240

$

1,890,846

$

1,829,345

$

1,978,900

Investor commercial real estate*

7,094,109

6,978,326

7,007,146

7,050,104

7,137,308

Commercial owner occupied real estate

4,895,189

4,817,346

4,832,697

4,836,405

4,754,753

Commercial and industrial, excluding PPP

3,121,625

3,140,893

3,112,848

3,066,551

3,004,179

Consumer real estate*

4,748,693

4,835,567

4,974,808

5,195,978

5,362,679

Consumer/other

907,181

885,320

912,327

907,711

924,995

Subtotal

22,714,443

22,545,692

22,730,672

22,886,094

23,162,814

PPP loans

1,318,635

1,945,773

1,933,462

2,351,721

2,336,333

Total Loans

$

24,033,078

$

24,491,465

$

24,664,134

$

25,237,815

$

25,499,147

















As a result of the conversion of legacy CenterState's core system to the Company's core system completed in 2Q 2021, several loans were reclassified to conform with the Company's loan segmentation, most notably residential investment loans which were reclassed from consumer real estate to investor commercial real estate.  All prior periods presented above were revised to conform with the current loan segmentation.

* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion.  Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property.  Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.

The following table presents a summary of the deposit types (dollars in thousands):

Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

DEPOSITS

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Noninterest-bearing checking

$

11,176,338

$

10,801,812

$

9,711,338

$

9,681,095

$

9,915,700

Interest-bearing checking

7,651,433

7,369,066

6,955,575

6,414,905

6,192,915

Savings

3,051,229

2,906,673

2,694,010

2,618,877

2,503,514

Money market

8,024,117

7,884,132

7,584,353

7,404,299

7,196,456

Time deposits

3,339,252

3,479,727

3,748,605

3,850,778

4,148,700

Total Deposits

$

33,242,369

$

32,441,410

$

30,693,881

$

29,969,954

$

29,957,285
















Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits)

$

29,903,117

$

28,961,683

$

26,945,276

$

26,119,176

$

25,808,585
















Asset Quality



Ending Balance


Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:














Non-acquired














Non-acquired nonperforming loans

$

16,624

$

21,034

$

29,171

$

22,463

$

22,883

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

695

654

688

825

1,689

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets

17,319

21,688

29,859

23,288

24,572

Acquired














Acquired nonperforming loans

69,053

80,024

77,668

89,974

100,399

Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

4,777

11,292

11,568

12,904

16,987

Total acquired nonperforming assets

73,830

91,316

89,236

102,878

117,386

Total nonperforming assets

$

91,149

$

113,004

$

119,095

$

126,166

$

141,958


















Three Months Ended


Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,


2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:














Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans

1.46%

1.66%

1.85%

1.74%

1.70%

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans, excluding PPP loans

1.54%

1.80%

2.01%

1.92%

1.88%

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans *

408.98%

402.20%

428.04%

391.47%

352.53%

Net (recoveries) charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)

0.03%

(0.00)%

0.01%

0.01%

0.00%

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets *

0.23%

0.28%

0.32%

0.33%

0.38%

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans *

0.36%

0.41%

0.43%

0.45%

0.48%
















* With the merger with CSFL on June 7, 2020, the amount of acquired nonaccrual loans increased by approximately $69.9 million during the second quarter of 2020. 

Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the second quarter of 2021:



Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL & UFC")


NonPCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total

UFC

Ending Balance 3/31/2021

$

284,257

$

122,203

$

406,460

$

35,829

Charge offs

(1,974)



(1,974)

Acquired charge offs

(3,103)

(586)

(3,689)

Recoveries

1,242



1,242

Acquired recoveries

659

1,647

2,306

Provision for credit losses

(35,713)

(18,231)

(53,944)

(4,848)

Ending balance 6/30/2021

$

245,368

$

105,033

$

350,401

$

30,981













Period end loans (includes PPP Loans)

$

21,598,819

$

2,434,259

$

24,033,078

N/A

Reserve to Loans (includes PPP Loans)

1.14%

4.31%

1.46%

N/A

Period end loans (excludes PPP Loans)

$

20,280,184

$

2,434,259

$

22,714,443

N/A

Reserve to Loans (excludes PPP Loans)

1.21%

4.31%

1.54%

N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) *









$

5,140,653

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)










0.60%













* Unfunded commitments excludes unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results and merger announcement at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 23, 2021. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing 877-506-9272. The number for international participants is (412) 380-2004. The conference ID number is 10158736.  Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com.   An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of July 23, 2021 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the Company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.  The Bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division.  Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.  Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

(Dollars in thousands)



















PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Jun. 30, 2021

Mar. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Sep. 30, 2020

Jun. 30, 2020

Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

98,960

$

146,949

$

86,236

$

95,221

$

(84,935)

PCL legacy SSB

(58,793)


(58,420)


18,185


29,797


31,259

PCL legacy CSB NonPCD and UFC - Day 1













119,079

PCL legacy CSB for June, 2020













1,136

Tax provision (benefit)

28,600


41,043


(19,401)


23,233


(24,747)

Merger-related costs

32,970


10,009


19,836


21,662


40,279

Extinguishment of debt costs

11,706












Securities gains

(36)





(35)


(15)



FHLB advance prepayment cost







56





199

Swap termination cost







38,787






CSB pre-merger PPNR













74,791

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$

113,407

$

139,581

$

143,664

$

169,898

$

157,061





















SSB average asset balance (GAAP)

$

39,832,752

$

38,245,410

$

38,027,111

$

37,865,217

$

22,898,925

CSB average asset balance pre-merger

















14,604,081

Total average balance June 30, 2020 (Non-GAAP)
















$

37,503,006





















ROAA PPNR

1.14

%

1.48

%

1.50

%

1.79

%

1.68

%























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)



























Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

98,960

$

146,949

$

86,236

$

95,221

$

(84,935)

$

245,909

$

(60,825)

Securities gains, net of tax

(28)





(29)


(12)





(28)



PCL - NonPCD loans & unfunded commitments













92,212





92,212

Swap termination expense, net of tax







31,784












Benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss







(31,468)












FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax







46





154





154

Merger and branch consolidation/acq. expense, net of tax

25,578


7,824


16,255


17,413


31,191


33,402


34,701

Extinguishment of debt cost, net of tax

9,081














9,081



Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

133,591

$

154,773

$

102,824

$

112,622

$

38,622

$

288,364

$

66,242





























Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (2)



























Earnings (loss) per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$

1.40

$

2.07

$

1.22

$

1.34

$

(1.96)

$

3.47

$

(1.58)

Effect to adjust for securities gains

(0.00)





(0.00)


(0.00)





(0.00)



Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans & unfunded commitments













2.13





2.40

Effect to adjust for swap termination expense, net of tax







0.45












Effect to adjust for benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss







(0.44)












Effect to adjust for FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax







0.00





0.00





0.00

Effect to adjust for merger & branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax

0.36


0.11


0.23


0.25


0.72


0.47


0.90

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost

0.13














0.13



Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$

1.89

$

2.18

$

1.45

$

1.59

$

0.89

$

4.07

$

1.72





























Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (2)



























Earnings (loss) per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$

1.39

$

2.06

$

1.21

$

1.34

$

(1.96)

$

3.44

$

(1.58)

Effect to adjust for securities gains

(0.00)





(0.00)


(0.00)





(0.00)



Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans & unfunded commitments













2.11





2.39

Effect to adjust for swap termination expense, net of tax







0.45












Effect to adjust for benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss







(0.44)












Effect to adjust for FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax







0.00





0.00





0.00

Effect to adjust for merger & branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax

0.35


0.11


0.23


0.24


0.72


0.47


0.90

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost

0.13














0.13



Effect of adjusted weighted avg. shares due to adjusted net income













0.02






Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$

1.87

$

2.17

$

1.44

$

1.58

$

0.89

$

4.04

$

1.71





























Adjusted Return of Average Assets (2)



























Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.00

%

1.56

%

0.90

%

1.00

%

(1.49)

%

1.27

%

(0.63)

%

Effect to adjust for securities gains

(0.00)

%

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

%

(0.00)

%

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans & unfunded commitments

%

%

%

%

1.62

%

%

0.95

%

Effect to adjust for swap termination expense

%

%

0.33

%

%

%

%

%

Effect to adjust for benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss

%

%

(0.33)

%

%

%

%

%

Effect to adjust for FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax

%

%

0.00

%

%

%

%

0.00

%

Effect to adjust for merger & branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax

0.26

%

0.08

%

0.18

%

0.18

%

0.55

%

0.17

%

0.36

%

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost

0.09

%

%

%

%

%

0.05

%

%

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.35

%

1.64

%

1.08

%

1.18

%

0.68

%

1.49

%

0.68

%





























Adjusted Return of Average Equity (2)



























Return on average equity (GAAP)

8.38

%

12.71

%

7.45

%

8.31

%

(11.78)

%

10.52

%

(4.67)

%

Effect to adjust for securities gains

(0.00)

%

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

%

(0.00)

%

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans & unfunded commitments

%

%

%

%

12.79

%

%

7.08

%

Effect to adjust for swap termination expense

%

%

2.74

%

%

%

%

%

Effect to adjust for benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss

%

%

(2.72)

%

%

%

%

%

Effect to adjust for FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax

%

%

(0.00)

%

%

0.02

%

%

0.01

%

Effect to adjust for merger & branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax

2.17

%

0.68

%

1.41

%

1.52

%

4.33

%

1.43

%

2.67

%

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost

0.77

%

%

%




%

0.39

%

%

Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)

11.31

%

13.39

%

8.88

%

9.83

%

5.36

%

12.34

%

5.09

%





























Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (2) (3)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

8.38

%

12.71

%

7.45

%

8.31

%

(11.78)

%

10.52

%

(4.67)

%

Effect to adjust for securities gains

(0.00)

%

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

%

(0.00)

%

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans & unfunded commitments

%

%

%

%

12.79

%

%

7.08

%

Effect to adjust for swap termination expense

%

%

2.74

%

%

%

%

%

Effect to adjust for benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss

%

%

(2.72)

%

%

%

%

%

Effect to adjust for FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax

%

%

%

%

0.02

%

%

0.01

%

Effect to adjust for merger & branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax

2.16

%

0.68

%

1.40

%

1.52

%

4.32

%

1.43

%

2.67

%

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost

0.77

%

%

%




%

0.39

%

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

7.43

%

8.85

%

6.48

%

7.31

%

4.88

%

8.12

%

4.74

%

Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)

18.74

%

22.24

%

15.35

%

17.14

%

10.23

%

20.46

%

9.83

%































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4)



























Efficiency ratio

76.28

%

61.06

%

73.59

%

58.91

%

78.37

%

68.38

%

72.32

%

Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expenses

(13.38)

%

(2.79)

%

(16.07)

%

(5.61)

%

(18.61)

%

7.89

%

11.43

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio

62.88

%

58.26

%

57.52

%

53.30

%

59.76

%

60.49

%

60.89

%





























Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3)



























Book value per common share (GAAP)

$

67.60

$

66.42

$

65.49

$

64.34

$

63.35








Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(24.53)


(24.40)


(24.33)


(24.51)


(25.02)








Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

43.07

$

42.02

$

41.16

$

39.83

$

38.33





































Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (3)



























Equity-to-assets (GAAP)

11.78

%

11.88

%

12.30

%

12.07

%

11.91

%







Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(3.94)

%

(4.02)

%

(4.20)

%

(4.24)

%

(4.35)

%







Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP)

7.84

%

7.86

%

8.10

%

7.83

%

7.56

%




































Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, and these reclassifications had no impact on net income or equity as previously reported.

Footnotes to tables:


(1)

Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $6.3 million, $10.4 million, $12.7 million, $22.4 million and $10.1 million, respectively, during the five quarters above.

(2)

Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, FHLB Advances prepayment penalty, initial provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments, income tax benefit related to the carryback of tax losses under the CARES Act, swap termination expense, extinguishment of debt cost and merger and branch consolidation related expense. Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.  Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis:  (a) pre-tax merger and branch consolidation related expense of $33.0 million, $10.0 million, $19.8 million, $21.7 million and $40.3 million, for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 , respectively; (b) net securities gains of $36,000, $35,000 and $15,000 for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively; (c) FHLB prepayment penalty of $56,000 and $199,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively; (d) swap termination expense of $38.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020; (e) tax carryback losses under the CARES Act of $31.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020; (f) initial provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments of $119.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020; and (g) extinguishment of debt cost of $11.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

(3)

The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets.  The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income.  Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.  The sections titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP" provide tables that reconcile non-GAAP measures to GAAP.

(4)

Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding swap termination expense, branch consolidation cost and merger cost, extinguishment of debt cost, tax carryback losses under the CARES Act, amortization of intangible assets, and the FHLB prepayment penalty divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities gains (losses). The pre-tax amortization expense of intangible assets were $9.0 million, $9.2 million, $9.8 million, $9.6 million and $4.7 million, for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

(5)

The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period.

(6)

June 30, 2021 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed.

(7)

Loan data excludes mortgage loans held for sale.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this communication, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy and SouthState. Words and phrases such as "may," "approximately," "continue," "should," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "is likely," "look ahead," "look forward," "believes," "will," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "could," "potential," "possible" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. South State cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to, among other things, timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following: (1) economic downturn risk, potentially resulting in deterioration in the credit markets, greater than expected noninterest expenses, excessive loan losses and other negative consequences, which risks could be exacerbated by potential continued negative economic developments resulting from the Covid19 pandemic, or from federal spending cuts and/or one or more federal budget-related impasses or actions; (2) interest rate risk primarily resulting from the low interest rate environment and historically low yield curve primarily due to government programs in place under the CARES Act and otherwise in response to the Covid19 pandemic, and their impact on the Bank's earnings, including from the correspondent and mortgage divisions, housing demand, the market value of the bank's loan and securities portfolios, and the market value of SouthState's equity; (3) risks related to the merger and integration of SouthState and CSFL including, among others, (i) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (ii) the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses, (iii) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger, (iv) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger, (3) risks related to the merger and integration of SouthState and Atlantic Capital including, among others, (i) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (ii) disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the merger, (iii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, (iv) the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses, (v) the failure to obtain the necessary approvals by the shareholders of South State or Atlantic Capital, (vi) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger, (vii) the ability by each of SouthState and Atlantic Capital to obtain required governmental approvals of the merger (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction),  (viii) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger, (ix) the failure of the closing conditions in the merger agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the merger, (x) the possibility that the merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, (xi) the dilution caused by South State's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the merger, (xii) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions, and (xiii) other factors that may affect future results of Atlantic Capital and SouthState including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms (4) risks relating to the continued impact of the Covid19 pandemic on the company, including possible impact to the company and its employees from contacting Covid19, and to efficiencies and the control environment due to the continued work from home environment and to our results of operations due to government stimulus and other interventions to blunt the impact of the pandemic; (5) the impact of increasing digitization of the banking industry and movement of customers to on-line platforms, and the possible impact on the Bank's results of operations, customer base, expenses, suppliers and operations; (6) controls and procedures risk, including the potential failure or circumvention of our controls and procedures or failure to comply with regulations related to controls and procedures; (7) potential deterioration in real estate values; (8) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures (including those resulting from the CARES Act) and the resulting impact, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (9) risks relating to the ability to retain our culture and attract and retain qualified people; (10) credit risks associated with an obligor's failure to meet the terms of any contract with the bank or otherwise fail to perform as agreed under the terms of any loan-related document; (11) risks related to the ability of the company to pursue its strategic plans which depend upon certain growth goals in our lines of business; (12) liquidity risk affecting the Bank's ability to meet its obligations when they come due; (13) risks associated with an anticipated increase in SouthState's investment securities portfolio, including risks associated with acquiring and holding investment securities or potentially determining that the amount of investment securities SouthState desires to acquire are not available on terms acceptable to SouthState; (14) price risk focusing on changes in market factors that may affect the value of traded instruments in "mark-to-market" portfolios; (15) transaction risk arising from problems with service or product delivery; (16) compliance risk involving risk to earnings or capital resulting from violations of or nonconformance with laws, rules, regulations, prescribed practices, or ethical standards; (17) regulatory change risk resulting from new laws, rules, regulations, accounting principles, proscribed practices or ethical standards, including, without limitation, the possibility that regulatory agencies may require higher levels of capital above the current regulatory-mandated minimums and including the impact of the CARES Act, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulations, and the possibility of changes in accounting standards, policies, principles and practices, including changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (CECL); (18) strategic risk resulting from adverse business decisions or improper implementation of business decisions; (19) reputation risk that adversely affects earnings or capital arising from negative public opinion; (20) cybersecurity risk related to the dependence of SouthState on internal computer systems and the technology of outside service providers, as well as the potential impacts of internal or external security breaches, which may subject the company to potential business disruptions or financial losses resulting from deliberate attacks or unintentional events; (21) reputational and operational risks associated with environment, social and governance matters; (22) greater than expected noninterest expenses; (23) excessive loan losses; (24) potential deposit attrition, higher than expected costs, customer loss and business disruption associated with the Atlantic Capital integration, and potential difficulties in maintaining relationships with key personnel; (25) the risks of fluctuations in market prices for SouthState common stock that may or may not reflect economic condition or performance of SouthState; (26) the payment of dividends on SouthState common stock, which is subject to legal and regulatory limitations as well as the discretion of the board of directors of SouthState, SouthState's performance and other factors; (27) ownership dilution risk associated with potential acquisitions in which SouthState's stock may be issued as consideration for an acquired company; (28) operational, technological, cultural, regulatory, legal, credit and other risks associated with the exploration, consummation and integration of potential future acquisition, whether involving stock or cash consideration; (29) major catastrophes such as hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters, including infectious disease outbreaks, including the ongoing Covid19 pandemic, and the related disruption to local, regional and global economic activity and financial markets, and the impact that any of the foregoing may have on SouthState and its customers and other constituencies; (30) terrorist activities risk that results in loss of consumer confidence and economic disruptions; (31) risks related to the proposed merger of South State and Atlantic Capital, including, among others, (i) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (ii) disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the merger, (iii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, (iv) the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses, (v) the failure to obtain the necessary approvals by the shareholders of South State or Atlantic Capital, (vi) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger, (vii) the ability by each of SouthState and Atlantic Capital to obtain required governmental approvals of the merger (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction), (viii) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger, (ix) the failure of the closing conditions in the merger agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the merger, (x) the possibility that the merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, (xi) the dilution caused by South State's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the merger, (xii) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions, and (xiii) other factors that may affect future results of Atlantic Capital and SouthState including changes in asset quality and credit risk, and (32) other factors that may affect future results of SouthState, as disclosed in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed by SouthState with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, implied or otherwise anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. SouthState does not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

SOURCE SouthState Corporation

Related Links

http://SouthStateBank.com

Also from this source

SouthState Corporation and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Announce...

SouthState Corporation Reports First Quarter 2021 Results and...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics