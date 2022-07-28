SouthState Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results, Declares an Increase in the Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

SouthState Corporation

Jul 28, 2022, 16:01 ET

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022.

The Company reported consolidated net income of $1.57 per diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.39 per diluted common share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and compared to $1.39 per diluted common share one year ago. 

Continue Reading

Related Documents

SouthState Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
View PDF
SouthState Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) totaled $1.62 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.69 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and compared to $1.87 per diluted share one year ago.  Adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2022 excludes $4.2 million of merger and branch consolidation related expense (after-tax).

"We are pleased to report very strong performance in the second quarter, with record pre-provision net revenue, robust loan growth, and continued strength in asset quality," said John C. Corbett, Chief Executive Officer.  "Our strong revenue growth in the quarter and limited expense growth combined to produce 12% operating leverage. We are also pleased that our pre-provision net revenue per diluted share rose almost 30% from Q1 levels."  

Highlights of the second quarter of 2022 include:

Returns

  • Reported and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.57 and $1.62 (Non-GAAP), respectively
  • Net Income and Adjusted Net Income of $119.2 million and $123.4 million (Non-GAAP), respectively
  • Return on Average Common Equity of 9.36%* and Reported and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity of 16.6%* (Non-GAAP) and 17.2%* (Non-GAAP), respectively
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") and Adjusted ROAA of 1.04%* and 1.08%* (Non-GAAP), respectively
  • Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") of $176.8 million (Non-GAAP), or 1.55%* PPNR ROAA (Non-GAAP)
  • PPNR per weighted average diluted share (Non-GAAP) of $2.32, up nearly 30% from the prior quarter's $1.79 and up 46% from $1.59 one year ago
  • Book Value per Share of $66.64 decreased by $1.66 per share compared to the prior quarter primarily due to the $2.60 per share impact from the change in accumulated other comprehensive loss
  • Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share of $39.47 (Non-GAAP), down $1.58, or 3.8% from the prior quarter 
  • Recorded a provision for credit losses of $19.3 million compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $8.4 million in the prior quarter

∗ Annualized

Performance

  • Net Interest Income of $314.3 million; Core Net Interest Income (non-GAAP) (excluding loan accretion and deferred fees on PPP) increased $47.8 million from prior quarter
  • Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (non-GAAP) of 3.10% and 3.12%, respectively, up 0.35% from prior quarter
  • Total deposit cost of 0.06%, up 1 basis point from prior quarter
  • Noninterest Income of $88.3 million, up $2.2 million compared to the prior quarter, with a $4.8 million increase in fee income on deposit accounts offset by a $5.1 million decline in mortgage banking income
  • Noninterest Income represented 0.77% of average assets for the second quarter of 2022
  • Noninterest Expense, excluding merger and branch consolidation related expense (Non-GAAP), increased $7.5 million compared to the prior quarter; salaries and employee benefits declined by $636 thousand
  • Efficiency ratio and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) improved to 54.9% and 53.6%, respectively, from prior quarter's 63.0% and 60.1%, respectively

Balance Sheet / Credit

  • Fed funds and interest-earning cash of $4.2 billion represents 9.0% of assets
  • Loan production† of $3.9 billion, excluding production by legacy Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. ("ACBI")
  • Loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $1.5 billion, or 22.0% annualized.  Of the second quarter loan growth, 53% was commercial loan growth, led by commercial and industrial loans, and 47% was consumer growth, led by consumer real estate loans.
  • Loans, excluding PPP loans, grew 12.3% over the last year
  • Deposits increased $100.0 million, or 1.0% annualized, with core deposit growth totaling $224.1 million, or 2.5% annualized
  • 36.9% of total deposits are noninterest-bearing checking
  • Net charge-offs of $2.3 million, or 0.03% annualized

† Loan production indicates committed balance total

Subsequent Events

  • The Board of Directors of the Company increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock from $0.49 per share to $0.50 per share; the dividend is payable on August 19, 2022 to shareholders of record as of August 12, 2022

Financial Performance























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


Jun. 30,


Jun. 30,


INCOME STATEMENT


2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021

Interest income























   Loans, including fees (1)

$

272,000

$

233,617

$

238,310

$

246,065

$

246,177

$

505,617

$

506,144

   Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities





















      purchased under agreements to resell

53,659

36,847

29,071

25,384

21,364

90,506

39,873

Total interest income

325,659

270,464

267,381

271,449

267,541

596,123

546,017

Interest expense























   Deposits

5,776

4,628

5,121

7,267

9,537

10,404

20,795

   Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements





















      to repurchase, and other borrowings

5,604

4,362

4,156

4,196

4,874

9,966

10,094

Total interest expense

11,380

8,990

9,277

11,463

14,411

20,370

30,889

Net interest income



314,279

261,474

258,104

259,986

253,130

575,753

515,128

  Provision (recovery) for credit losses

19,286

(8,449)

(9,157)

(38,903)

(58,793)

10,837

(117,213)

Net interest income after provision (recovery) for credit losses



294,993

269,923

267,261

298,889

311,923

564,916

632,341

Noninterest income



88,292

86,090

91,894

87,010

79,020

174,382

175,305

Noninterest expense























Pre-tax operating expense

225,779

218,324

217,392

214,672

218,707

444,103

437,409

Merger and branch consolidation related expense

5,390

10,276

6,645

17,618

32,970

15,666

42,979

Extinguishment of debt cost









11,706



11,706

Total noninterest expense

231,169

228,600

224,037

232,290

263,383

459,769

492,094

Income before provision for income taxes



152,116

127,413

135,118

153,609

127,560

279,529

315,552

Income taxes provision

32,941

27,084

28,272

30,821

28,600

60,025

69,643

Net income


$

119,175

$

100,329

$

106,846

$

122,788

$

98,960

$

219,504

$

245,909























Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2)























Net income (GAAP)


$

119,175

$

100,329

$

106,846

$

122,788

$

98,960

$

219,504

$

245,909

Securities gains, net of tax





(2)

(51)

(28)



(28)

Initial provision for credit losses - NonPCD loans and UFC from ACBI, net of tax



13,492







13,492


Merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax

4,223

8,092

5,255

14,083

25,578

12,314

33,402

Extinguishment of debt cost, net of tax









9,081



9,081

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)


$

123,398

$

121,913

$

112,099

$

136,820

$

133,591

$

245,310

$

288,364























   Basic earnings per common share

$

1.58

$

1.40

$

1.53

$

1.75

$

1.40

$

2.99

$

3.47

   Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.57

$

1.39

$

1.52

$

1.74

$

1.39

$

2.96

$

3.44

   Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$

1.64

$

1.71

$

1.61

$

1.95

$

1.89

$

3.34

$

4.07

   Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$

1.62

$

1.69

$

1.59

$

1.94

$

1.87

$

3.31

$

4.04

   Dividends per common share

$

0.49

$

0.49

$

0.49

$

0.49

$

0.47

$

0.98

$

0.94

   Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

75,461,157

71,447,429

69,651,334

70,066,235

70,866,193

73,464,620

70,937,301

   Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

76,094,198

72,110,746

70,289,971

70,575,726

71,408,888

74,103,640

71,444,631

   Effective tax rate

21.66 %

21.26 %

20.92 %

20.06 %

22.42 %

21.47 %

22.07 %

Performance and Capital Ratios






















Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended





Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


Jun. 30,


Jun. 30,





2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021

PERFORMANCE RATIOS






















Return on average assets (annualized)

1.04

%

0.95

%

1.02

%

1.20

%

1.00

%

1.00

%

1.27

%

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)

1.08

%

1.15

%

1.08

%

1.34

%

1.35

%

1.11

%

1.49

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

9.36

%

8.24

%

8.84

%

10.21

%

8.38

%

8.81

%

10.52

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)

9.69

%

10.01

%

9.28

%

11.37

%

11.31

%

9.85

%

12.34

%

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)

16.59

%

13.97

%

14.63

%

16.86

%

14.12

%

15.28

%

17.59

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)

17.15

%

16.79

%

15.30

%

18.68

%

18.74

%

16.97

%

20.46

%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



54.92

%

62.99

%

61.27

%

64.22

%

76.28

%

58.66

%

68.38

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)

53.59

%

60.05

%

59.39

%

59.16

%

62.88

%

56.58

%

60.49

%

Dividend payout ratio (5)

31.03

%

33.71

%

32.02

%

27.94

%

33.65

%

32.26

%

27.12

%

Book value per common share

$

66.64

$

68.30

$

69.27

$

68.55

$

67.60





Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$

39.47

$

41.05

$

44.62

$

43.98

$

43.07



























CAPITAL RATIOS






















Equity-to-assets



10.9

%

11.2

%

11.4

%

11.7

%

11.8

%




Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)

6.8

%

7.0

%

7.7

%

7.8

%

7.8

%




Tier 1 leverage (6) *

8.0

%

8.5

%

8.1

%

8.1

%

8.1

%




Tier 1 common equity (6) *

11.1

%

11.4

%

11.8

%

11.9

%

12.1

%




Tier 1 risk-based capital (6) *

11.1

%

11.4

%

11.8

%

11.9

%

12.1

%




Total risk-based capital (6) *

13.0

%

13.3

%

13.6

%

13.8

%

14.1

%





* The regulatory capital ratios presented above include the assumption of the transitional method relative to the CARES Act in relief of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and financial institutions in the United States.  The referenced relief allows a total five-year "phase in" of the CECL impact on capital and relief over the next two years for the impact on the allowance for credit losses resulting from COVID-19.

Balance Sheet

















Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

BALANCE SHEET

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Assets















   Cash and due from banks

$

561,516

$

588,372

$

476,653

$

597,321

$

529,434

   Federal Funds Sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

4,160,583

5,444,234

6,366,494

5,701,002

5,875,078

Cash and cash equivalents

4,722,099

6,032,606

6,843,147

6,298,323

6,404,512

















Trading securities, at fair value

88,088

74,234

77,689

61,294

89,925

Investment securities:















   Securities held to maturity

2,806,465

2,827,769

1,819,901

1,641,485

1,189,265

   Securities available for sale, at fair value

5,666,008

5,924,206

5,193,478

4,631,554

4,369,159

   Other investments

179,815

179,258

160,568

160,592

160,607

               Total investment securities

8,652,288

8,931,233

7,173,947

6,433,631

5,719,031

Loans held for sale

73,880

130,376

191,723

242,813

171,447

Loans:















Purchased credit deteriorated



1,707,592

1,939,033

1,987,322

2,255,874

2,434,259

Purchased non-credit deteriorated



6,908,234

7,633,824

5,890,069

6,554,647

7,457,950

Non-acquired

19,319,440

16,983,570

16,050,775

14,978,428

14,140,869

    Less allowance for credit losses

(319,708)

(300,396)

(301,807)

(314,144)

(350,401)

               Loans, net

27,615,558

26,256,031

23,626,359

23,474,805

23,682,677

Other real estate owned ("OREO")

1,431

3,290

2,736

3,687

5,039

Premises and equipment, net

562,781

568,332

558,499

569,817

568,473

Bank owned life insurance

953,970

942,922

783,049

778,552

773,452

Mortgage servicing rights

87,463

83,339

65,620

60,922

57,351

Core deposit and other intangibles

132,694

140,364

128,067

136,584

145,126

Goodwill

1,922,525

1,924,024

1,581,085

1,581,085

1,581,085

Other assets

1,394,645

1,114,790

928,111

1,262,195

1,177,751

                Total assets

$

46,207,422

$

46,201,541

$

41,960,032

$

40,903,708

$

40,375,869

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Deposits:















   Noninterest-bearing

$

14,337,018

$

14,052,332

$

11,498,840

$

11,333,881

$

11,176,338

   Interest-bearing

24,538,833

24,723,498

23,555,989

22,226,677

22,066,031

               Total deposits

38,875,851

38,775,830

35,054,829

33,560,558

33,242,369

Federal funds purchased and securities















   sold under agreements to repurchase

669,999

770,409

781,239

859,736

862,429

Other borrowings

392,460

405,553

327,066

326,807

351,548

Reserve for unfunded commitments

32,543

30,368

30,510

28,289

30,981

Other liabilities

1,196,144

1,044,973

963,448

1,335,377

1,130,919

               Total liabilities

41,166,997

41,027,133

37,157,092

36,110,767

35,618,247

















Shareholders' equity:















   Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares

189,103

189,403

173,331

174,795

175,957

   Surplus

4,195,976

4,214,897

3,653,098

3,693,622

3,720,946

   Retained earnings

1,146,230

1,064,064

997,657

925,044

836,584

   Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(490,884)

(293,956)

(21,146)

(520)

24,136

               Total shareholders' equity

5,040,425

5,174,408

4,802,940

4,792,941

4,757,623

               Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

46,207,422

$

46,201,541

$

41,960,032

$

40,903,708

$

40,375,869

















Common shares issued and outstanding

75,641,322

75,761,018

69,332,297

69,918,037

70,382,728

Net Interest Income and Margin

























Three Months Ended


Jun. 30, 2022

Mar. 31, 2022

Jun. 30, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:
























Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$

4,597,551

$

8,635

0.75 %

$

5,678,147

$

2,852

0.20 %

$

5,670,674

$

1,350

0.10 %

Investment securities

8,880,419

45,024

2.03 %

7,895,281

33,995

1.75 %

5,371,985

20,014

1.49 %

Loans held for sale

76,567

791

4.14 %

110,542

869

3.19 %

281,547

1,977

2.82 %

Total loans, excluding PPP

27,055,042

271,003

4.02 %

24,675,512

231,373

3.80 %

22,588,076

225,664

4.01 %

Total PPP loans

77,816

206

1.06 %

167,541

1,375

3.33 %

1,719,323

18,536

4.32 %

Total loans held for investment

27,132,858

271,209

4.01 %

24,843,053

232,748

3.80 %

24,307,399

244,200

4.03 %

     Total interest-earning assets

40,687,395

325,659

3.21 %

38,527,023

270,464

2.85 %

35,631,605

267,541

3.01 %

Noninterest-earning assets

5,160,394






4,419,309






4,201,147





     Total Assets

$

45,847,789





$

42,946,332





$

39,832,752































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
























Transaction and money market accounts

$

18,316,890

$

3,836

0.08 %

$

17,473,192

$

2,217

0.05 %

$

15,453,940

$

4,513

0.12 %

Savings deposits

3,548,192

143

0.02 %

3,408,129

130

0.02 %

2,995,871

453

0.06 %

Certificates and other time deposits

2,776,478

1,797

0.26 %

2,848,829

2,281

0.32 %

3,408,778

4,571

0.54 %

Federal funds purchased

333,326

628

0.76 %

354,899

111

0.13 %

520,585

112

0.09 %

Repurchase agreements

403,008

153

0.15 %

438,258

158

0.15 %

394,056

211

0.21 %

Other borrowings

405,241

4,823

4.77 %

354,133

4,093

4.69 %

368,897

4,551

4.95 %

     Total interest-bearing liabilities

25,783,135

11,380

0.18 %

24,877,440

8,990

0.15 %

23,142,127

14,411

0.25 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities ("Non-IBL")

14,955,329






13,131,727






11,951,384





Shareholders' equity

5,109,325






4,937,165






4,739,241





     Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity

20,064,654






18,068,892






16,690,625





     Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

45,847,789





$

42,946,332





$

39,832,752





Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)



$

314,279

3.10 %



$

261,474

2.75 %



$

253,130

2.85 %

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent)






3.12 %






2.77 %






2.87 %

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)






0.06 %






0.05 %






0.12 %

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)






0.12 %






0.10 %






0.17 %


























Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)



$

12,770





$

6,741





$

6,292


Total Deferred Fees on PPP Loans



$

8





$

983





$

14,232


Tax Equivalent Adjustment



$

2,249





$

1,885





$

1,424




(1)

The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $89.0 million as of June 30, 2022.

Noninterest Income and Expense























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021

Noninterest Income:





















   Fees on deposit accounts

$

33,658

$

28,902

$

30,293

$

26,130

$

23,936

$

62,560

$

49,218

   Mortgage banking income

5,480

10,594

12,044

15,560

10,115

16,074

36,995

   Trust and investment services income

9,831

9,718

9,520

9,150

9,733

19,549

18,311

   Securities gains, net





2

64

36



36

   Correspondent banking and capital market income

27,604

27,994

30,216

25,164

25,877

55,598

54,625

   Bank owned life insurance income

6,246

5,260

4,932

5,132

5,047

11,506

8,346

   Other

5,473

3,622

4,887

5,810

4,276

9,095

7,774

         Total Noninterest Income

$

88,292

$

86,090

$

91,894

$

87,010

$

79,020

$

174,382

$

175,305























Noninterest Expense:





















   Salaries and employee benefits

$

137,037

$

137,673

$

137,321

$

136,969

$

137,379

$

274,710

$

277,740

   Occupancy expense

22,759

21,840

22,915

23,135

22,844

44,599

46,175

   Information services expense

19,947

19,193

18,489

18,061

19,078

39,140

37,867

   OREO and loan related (income) expense



(3)

(238)

(740)

1,527

240

(241)

1,242

   Business development and staff related

4,916

4,276

4,577

4,424

4,305

9,192

7,676

   Amortization of intangibles

8,847

8,494

8,517

8,543

8,968

17,341

18,132

   Professional fees

4,331

3,749

2,639

2,415

2,301

8,080

5,575

   Supplies and printing expense

2,400

2,189

2,179

2,310

2,500

4,589

5,170

   FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges

5,332

4,812

4,965

4,245

4,931

10,144

8,772

   Advertising and marketing

2,286

1,763

2,375

2,185

1,659

4,049

3,399

   Other operating expenses

17,927

14,573

14,155

10,858

14,502

32,500

25,661

   Merger and branch consolidation related expense

5,390

10,276

6,645

17,618

32,970

15,666

42,979

   Extinguishment of debt cost









11,706



11,706

         Total Noninterest Expense

$

231,169

$

228,600

$

224,037

$

232,290

$

263,383

$

459,769

$

492,094

Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type (dollars in thousands):

















Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

LOAN PORTFOLIO

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Construction and land development *


$

2,527,062

$

2,316,313

$

2,029,216

$

2,032,731

$

1,947,646

Investor commercial real estate*

8,393,630

8,158,457

7,432,503

7,131,192

7,094,109

Commercial owner occupied real estate

5,421,725

5,346,583

4,970,116

4,988,490

4,895,189

Commercial and industrial, excluding PPP

4,760,355

4,447,279

3,516,485

3,458,520

3,121,625

Consumer real estate *

5,505,531

4,988,736

4,806,958

4,733,567

4,748,693

Consumer/other

1,279,790

1,179,697

928,240

943,243

907,181

Total loans, excluding PPP

27,888,093

26,437,065

23,683,518

23,287,743

22,714,443

PPP loans

47,173

119,362

244,648

501,206

1,318,635

Total Loans

$

27,935,266

$

26,556,427

$

23,928,166

$

23,788,949

$

24,033,078

* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion.  Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property.  Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.

† Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $795.7 million, $733.7 million, $686.5 million, $665.0 million and $599.4 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.



















Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

DEPOSITS

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Noninterest-bearing checking

$

14,337,018

$

14,052,332

$

11,498,840

$

11,333,881

$

11,176,338

Interest-bearing checking

8,953,332

9,275,208

9,018,987

7,920,236

7,651,433

Savings

3,616,819

3,479,743

3,350,547

3,201,543

3,051,229

Money market

9,264,257

9,140,005

8,376,380

8,110,162

8,024,117

Time deposits

2,704,425

2,828,542

2,810,075

2,994,736

3,339,252

Total Deposits

$

38,875,851

$

38,775,830

$

35,054,829

$

33,560,558

$

33,242,369

















Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits)

$

36,171,426

$

35,947,288

$

32,244,754

$

30,565,822

$

29,903,117

Asset Quality

















Ending Balance


Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:















Non-acquired















Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

$

20,716

$

19,582

$

18,700

$

23,800

$

16,065

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

1,371

22,818

4,612

1,729

559

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

93

464

590

365

695

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



22,180

42,864

23,902

25,894

17,319

Acquired

















Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

63,526

59,267

56,718

64,583

69,053

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

4,418

12,768

251

89


Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

1,577

3,118

2,875

3,804

4,777

Total acquired nonperforming assets

69,521

75,153

59,844

68,476

73,830

Total nonperforming assets

$

91,701

$

118,017

$

83,746

$

94,370

$

91,149



















Three Months Ended


Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,


2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:















Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans

1.14 %

1.13 %

1.26 %

1.32 %

1.46 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans, excluding PPP loans

1.15 %

1.14 %

1.27 %

1.35 %

1.54 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans

355.11 %

262.50 %

375.94 %

348.27 %

408.98 %

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)

0.03 %

0.04 %

0.02 %

0.00 %

0.03 %

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.20 %

0.26 %

0.20 %

0.23 %

0.23 %

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.32 %

0.43 %

0.34 %

0.38 %

0.36 %

Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the second quarter of 2022:














Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL and UFC")


NonPCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total ACL

UFC

Ending balance 3/31/2022

$

227,829

$

72,567

$

300,396

$

30,368

ACL - Adjustment for PCD loans from ACBI



4,540

4,540


Charge offs

(3,215)



(3,215)


Acquired charge offs

(637)

(2,311)

(2,948)


Recoveries

1,166



1,166


Acquired recoveries

1,188

1,470

2,658


Provision (recovery) for credit losses

31,097

(13,986)

17,111

2,175

Ending balance 6/30/2022

$

257,428

$

62,280

$

319,708

$

32,543














Period end loans (includes PPP Loans)

$

26,227,674

$

1,707,592

$

27,935,266

N/A

Reserve to Loans (includes PPP Loans)

0.98 %

3.65 %

1.14 %

N/A

Period end loans (excludes PPP Loans)

$

26,180,501

$

1,707,592

$

27,888,093

N/A

Reserve to Loans (excludes PPP Loans)

0.98 %

3.65 %

1.15 %

N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) *









$

8,204,567

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)










0.40 %

* Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 29, 2022.  Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing 844-200-6205.  The number for international participants is (929) 526-1599.  The conference ID number is 322914.   Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com.  An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of July 29, 2022 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.  SouthState Bank, N.A., the Company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.  The Bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division.  Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.  Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.



















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Jun. 30, 2022

Mar. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Sep. 30, 2021

Jun. 30, 2021

Net income (GAAP)

$

119,175

$

100,329

$

106,846

$

122,788

$

98,960

Provision (recovery) for credit losses

19,286


(8,449)


(9,157)


(38,903)


(58,793)

Tax provision

32,941


27,084


28,272


30,821


28,600

Merger and branch consolidation related expense

5,390


10,276


6,645


17,618


32,970

Extinguishment of debt costs













11,706

Securities gains







(2)


(64)


(36)

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$

176,792

$

129,240

$

132,604

$

132,260

$

113,407





















Average asset balance (GAAP)

$

45,847,789

$

42,946,332

$

41,359,708

$

40,593,766

$

39,832,752

PPNR ROAA

1.55

%

1.22

%

1.27

%

1.29

%

1.14

%





















   Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

76,094


72,111


70,290


70,576


71,409

PPNR per weighted-average common shares outstanding

$

2.32

$

1.79

$

1.89

$

1.87

$

1.59





















(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

CORE NET INTEREST INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Jun. 30, 2022

Mar. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Sep. 30, 2021

Jun. 30, 2021

Net interest income (GAAP)

$

314,279

$

261,474

$

258,104

$

259,986

$

253,130

Less:



















Total accretion on acquired loans

12,770


6,741


7,707


5,243


6,292

Total deferred fees on PPP loans

8


983


5,655


16,369


14,232

Core net interest income (Non-GAAP)

$

301,501

$

253,750

$

244,742

$

238,374

$

232,606





















NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TAX EQUIVALENT (NON-GAAP)



















Net interest income (GAAP)

$

314,279

$

261,474

$

258,104

$

259,986

$

253,130

Total average interest-earning assets

40,687,395


38,527,023


37,031,640


36,218,437


35,631,605

NIM, non-tax equivalent

3.10

%

2.75

%

2.77

%

2.85

%

2.85

%





















TEFRA (included in NIM, tax equivalent)

2,249


1,885


1,734


1,477


1,424

Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$

316,528

$

263,359

$

259,838

$

261,463

$

254,554

NIM, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)

3.12

%

2.77

%

2.78

%

2.86

%

2.87

%































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP


2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)



























Net income (GAAP)

$

119,175

$

100,329

$

106,846

$

122,788

$

98,960

$

219,504

$

245,909

Securities gains, net of tax







(2)


(51)


(28)





(28)

PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax




13,492











13,492



Merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax

4,223


8,092


5,255


14,083


25,578


12,314


33,402

Extinguishment of debt cost, net of tax













9,081





9,081

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

123,398

$

121,913

$

112,099

$

136,820

$

133,591

$

245,310

$

288,364





























Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (2)



























Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$

1.58

$

1.40

$

1.53

$

1.75

$

1.40

$

2.99

$

3.47

Effect to adjust for securities gains







(0.00)


(0.00)


(0.00)





(0.00)

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax




0.19











0.18



Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax

0.06


0.12


0.08


0.20


0.36


0.17


0.47

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost













0.13





0.13

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$

1.64

$

1.71

$

1.61

$

1.95

$

1.89

$

3.34

$

4.07





























Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (2)



























Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$

1.57

$

1.39

$

1.52

$

1.74

$

1.39

$

2.96

$

3.44

Effect to adjust for securities gains







(0.00)


(0.00)


(0.00)





(0.00)

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax




0.19











0.18



Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax

0.05


0.11


0.07


0.20


0.35


0.17


0.47

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost













0.13





0.13

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$

1.62

$

1.69

$

1.59

$

1.94

$

1.87

$

3.31

$

4.04





























Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2)



























Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.04

%

0.95

%

1.02

%

1.20

%

1.00

%

1.00

%

1.27

%

Effect to adjust for securities gains

%

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

%

(0.00)

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

%

0.13

%

%

%

%

0.06

%

%

Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax

0.04

%

0.07

%

0.06

%

0.14

%

0.26

%

0.05

%

0.17

%

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost

%

%

%

%

0.09

%

%

0.05

%

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.08

%

1.15

%

1.08

%

1.34

%

1.35

%

1.11

%

1.49

%





























Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (2)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

9.36

%

8.24

%

8.84

%

10.21

%

8.38

%

8.81

%

10.52

%

Effect to adjust for securities gains

%

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

%

(0.00)

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

%

1.11

%

%

%

%

0.54

%

%

Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax

0.33

%

0.66

%

0.44

%

1.16

%

2.16

%

0.50

%

1.43

%

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost

%

%

%

%

0.77

%

%

0.39

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

9.69

%

10.01

%

9.28

%

11.37

%

11.31

%

9.85

%

12.34

%





























Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (3)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

9.36

%

8.24

%

8.84

%

10.21

%

8.38

%

8.81

%

10.52

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

7.23

%

5.73

%

5.79

%

6.65

%

5.74

%

6.47

%

7.07

%

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

16.59

%

13.97

%

14.63

%

16.86

%

14.12

%

15.28

%

17.59

%





























Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (2) (3)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

9.36

%

8.24

%

8.84

%

10.21

%

8.38

%

8.81

%

10.52

%

Effect to adjust for securities gains

%

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

%

(0.00)

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

%

1.11

%

%

%

%

0.54

%

%

Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax

0.33

%

0.66

%

0.43

%

1.17

%

2.16

%

0.49

%

1.43

%

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost

%

%

%

%

0.77

%

%

0.39

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

7.46

%

6.78

%

6.03

%

7.30

%

7.43

%

7.12

%

8.12

%

Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)

17.15

%

16.79

%

15.30

%

18.68

%

18.74

%

16.97

%

20.46

%





























Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4)



























Efficiency ratio



54.92

%

62.99

%

61.27

%

64.22

%

76.28

%

58.66

%

68.38

%

Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense

(1.33)

%

(2.94)

%

(1.89)

%

(5.06)

%

(13.38)

%

(2.08)

%

(7.89)

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio



53.59

%

60.05

%

59.39

%

59.16

%

62.88

%

56.58

%

60.49

%





























Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3)



























Book value per common share (GAAP)

$

66.64

$

68.30

$

69.27

$

68.55

$

67.60








Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(27.17)


(27.25)


(24.65)


(24.57)


(24.53)








Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

39.47

$

41.05

$

44.62

$

43.98

$

43.07





































Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (3)



























Equity-to-assets (GAAP)

10.91

%

11.20

%

11.45

%

11.72

%

11.78

%







Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(4.15)

%

(4.15)

%

(3.76)

%

(3.87)

%

(3.94)

%







Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP)

6.76

%

7.05

%

7.69

%

7.85

%

7.84

%








Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, and these reclassifications had no impact on net income or equity as previously reported.

Footnotes to tables:

  1. Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $12.8 million, $6.7 million, $7.7 million, $5.2 million and $6.3 million, respectively, during the five quarters above.
  2. Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, merger and branch consolidation related expense, initial PCL on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments from acquisitions and extinguishment of debt cost.  Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.  Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis:  (a) pre-tax merger and branch consolidation related expense of $5.4 million, $10.3 million, $6.6 million, $17.6 million and $33.0 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively; and (b) net securities gains of $2,000, $64,000, and $36,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively; (c) initial PCL on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments acquired from ACBI of $17.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022; and (d) extinguishment of debt cost of $11.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
  3. The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets.  The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income.  Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP" provide tables that reconcile non-GAAP measures to GAAP.
  4. Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding merger and branch consolidation related expense and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities gains (losses). The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $8.8 million, $8.5 million, $8.5 million, $8.5 million and $9.0 million, for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.
  5. The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period.
  6. June 30, 2022 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed.
  7. Loan data excludes mortgage loans held for sale.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this communication, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy and SouthState. Words and phrases such as "may," "approximately," "continue," "should," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "is likely," "look ahead," "look forward," "believes," "will," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "could," "potential," "possible" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

SouthState cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to, among other things, timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following: (1) economic downturn risk, potentially resulting in deterioration in the credit markets, inflation, greater than expected noninterest expenses, excessive loan losses and other negative consequences, which risks could be exacerbated by potential continued negative economic developments resulting from the Covid19 pandemic, or from federal spending cuts and/or one or more federal budget-related impasses or actions; (2) interest rate risk primarily resulting from the interest rate environment, rising interest rates, and their impact on the Bank's earnings, including from the correspondent and mortgage divisions, housing demand, the market value of the bank's loan and securities portfolios, and the market value of SouthState's equity; (3) risks related to the merger and integration of SouthState and Atlantic Capital including, among others, (i) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (ii) the risk that the integration of Atlantic Capital's operations into SouthState's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate Atlantic Capital's businesses into SouthState's businesses, (iii) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger, and (iv) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger; (4) risks relating to the continued impact of the Covid19 pandemic on the Company, including possible impact to the Company and its employees from contacting Covid19, and to efficiencies and the control environment due to the changing work environment and to our results of operations due to government stimulus and other interventions to mitigate the impact of the pandemic; (5) the impact of increasing digitization of the banking industry and movement of customers to on-line platforms, and the possible impact on the Bank's results of operations, customer base, expenses, suppliers and operations; (6) controls and procedures risk, including the potential failure or circumvention of our controls and procedures or failure to comply with regulations related to controls and procedures; (7) potential deterioration in real estate values; (8) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures (including those resulting from the CARES Act) and the resulting impact, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (9) risks relating to the ability to retain our culture and attract and retain qualified people; (10) credit risks associated with an obligor's failure to meet the terms of any contract with the bank or otherwise fail to perform as agreed under the terms of any loan-related document; (11) risks related to the ability of the company to pursue its strategic plans which depend upon certain growth goals in our lines of business; (12) liquidity risk affecting the Bank's ability to meet its obligations when they come due; (13) risks associated with an anticipated increase in SouthState's investment securities portfolio, including risks associated with acquiring and holding investment securities or potentially determining that the amount of investment securities SouthState desires to acquire are not available on terms acceptable to SouthState; (14) price risk focusing on changes in market factors that may affect the value of traded instruments in "mark-to-market" portfolios; (15) transaction risk arising from problems with service or product delivery; (16) compliance risk involving risk to earnings or capital resulting from violations of or nonconformance with laws, rules, regulations, prescribed practices, or ethical standards; (17) regulatory change risk resulting from new laws, rules, regulations, accounting principles, proscribed practices or ethical standards, including, without limitation, the possibility that regulatory agencies may require higher levels of capital above the current regulatory-mandated minimums and including the impact of the CARES Act, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulations, and the possibility of changes in accounting standards, policies, principles and practices, including changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (CECL); (18) strategic risk resulting from adverse business decisions or improper implementation of business decisions; (19) reputation risk that adversely affects earnings or capital arising from negative public opinion; (20) cybersecurity risk related to the dependence of SouthState on internal computer systems and the technology of outside service providers, as well as the potential impacts of internal or external security breaches, which may subject the company to potential business disruptions or financial losses resulting from deliberate attacks or unintentional events; (21) reputational and operational risks associated with environment, social and governance (ESG) matters, including the impact of recently issued proposed regulatory guidance and regulation relating to climate change; (22) greater than expected noninterest expenses; (23) excessive loan losses; (24) potential deposit attrition, higher than expected costs, customer loss and business disruption associated with the Atlantic Capital integration, and potential difficulties in maintaining relationships with key personnel; (25) reputational risk and possible higher than estimated reduced revenue from announced changes in the Bank's consumer overdraft programs; (26) the risks of fluctuations in market prices for SouthState common stock that may or may not reflect economic condition or performance of SouthState; (27) the payment of dividends on SouthState common stock, which is subject to legal and regulatory limitations as well as the discretion of the board of directors of SouthState, SouthState's performance and other factors; (28) ownership dilution risk associated with potential acquisitions in which SouthState's stock may be issued as consideration for an acquired company; (29) operational, technological, cultural, regulatory, legal, credit and other risks associated with the exploration, consummation and integration of potential future acquisitions, whether involving stock or cash consideration; (30) major catastrophes such as hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters, including infectious disease outbreaks, such as the ongoing Covid19 pandemic, and the related disruption to local, regional and global economic activity and financial markets, and the impact that any of the foregoing may have on SouthState and its customers and other constituencies; (31) terrorist activities risk that results in loss of consumer confidence and economic disruptions; and (32) other factors that may affect future results of SouthState, as disclosed in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed by SouthState with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, implied or otherwise anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. SouthState does not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

SOURCE SouthState Corporation