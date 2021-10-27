SouthState Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SouthState Corporation

Oct 27, 2021, 16:01 ET

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021.

The Company reported consolidated net income of $1.74 per diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $1.39 per diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and compared to $1.34 per diluted common share one year ago. 

SouthState Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
SouthState Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) totaled $1.94 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $1.87 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and compared to $1.58 per diluted share one year ago.  Adjusted net income in the third quarter of 2021 excludes $14.1 million of merger-related costs (after-tax). 

"I'm pleased with our progress in the third quarter, particularly our 10% annualized loan growth (excluding PPP loans)," said John C. Corbett, Chief Executive Officer.  "New loan production reached a record of $2.6 billion, up 72% from a year ago.  Additionally, planned cost savings from the recent systems conversion and a $5.8 million increase in core net interest income contributed to an increase of our pre-provision net revenue to $132.3 million.  With surplus cash on our balance sheet, the pending acquisition of Atlantic Capital Bank in Atlanta and strong population growth in the Southeast, we are well positioned as we head into 2022."

Highlights of the third quarter of 2021 include:

Returns

  • Reported & adjusted diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.74 and $1.94 (Non-GAAP), respectively
  • Recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $38.9 million compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $58.8 million in the prior quarter
  • Reported & adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity of 16.9% (Non-GAAP) and 18.7% (Non-GAAP), respectively
  • Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") of $132.3 million (Non-GAAP), or 1.29% PPNR ROAA (Non-GAAP)
  • Book value per share of $68.55 increased by $0.95 per share compared to the prior quarter
  • Tangible book value ("TBV") per share of $43.98 (Non-GAAP), up $4.15, or 10.4% from a year ago quarter

Performance

  • Core net interest income (non-GAAP) (excluding loan accretion and deferred fees on PPP) increased $5.8 million from prior quarter
  • Total deposit cost of 0.09%, down 3 basis points from prior quarter
  • Noninterest income of $87.0 million, up $8.0 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to a $5.4 million increase in mortgage banking income and $2.2 million increase in deposit fee income

Balance Sheet / Credit

  • Loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $573.3 million, or 10.0% annualized, centered in $336.9 million growth in commercial and industrial loans and $215.5 million growth in investor commercial real estate, commercial owner occupied real estate, and single family construction to permanent loans (which are included in the construction and land development loans category)
  • Total deposits increased $318.2 million, or 3.8% annualized, with core deposit growth totaling $662.7 million, or 8.8% annualized
  • 33.8% of deposits are noninterest-bearing
  • Net loan charge-offs of $46 thousand, or 0.00% annualized

Capital Returns

  • Repurchased 485,491 shares during 3Q 2021 and approximately 120,000 shares in October 2021, at a weighted average price of $74.71, bringing total 2021 repurchases to approximately 1.31 million shares

Subsequent Events

  • Received OCC approval for the Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. ("ACBI") merger, awaiting FRB and ACBI shareholders' approvals
  • Declared a cash dividend on common stock of $0.49 per share, payable on November 19, 2021 to shareholders of record as of November 12, 2021

Financial Performance














































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

INCOME STATEMENT

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

Interest income





















   Loans, including fees (1)

$

246,065

$

246,177

$

259,967

$

269,632

$

280,825

$

752,209

$

581,566

   Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities





















      purchased under agreements to resell

25,384

21,364

18,509

16,738

14,469

65,257

42,092

Total interest income

271,449

267,541

278,476

286,370

295,294

817,466

623,658

Interest expense





















   Deposits

7,267

9,537

11,257

13,227

15,154

28,061

42,215

   Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements





















      to repurchase, and other borrowings

4,196

4,874

5,221

7,596

9,792

14,291

20,525

Total interest expense

11,463

14,411

16,478

20,823

24,946

42,352

62,740

Net interest income

259,986

253,130

261,998

265,547

270,348

775,114

560,918

  (Recovery) provision for credit losses

(38,903)

(58,793)

(58,420)

18,185

29,797

(156,116)

217,804

Net interest income after (recovery) provision for credit losses

298,889

311,923

320,418

247,362

240,551

931,230

343,114

Noninterest income

87,010

79,020

96,285

97,871

114,790

262,315

213,269

Noninterest expense





















Pre-tax operating expense

214,672

218,707

218,702

219,719

215,225

652,080

452,977

Merger and/or branch consolid. expense

17,618

32,970

10,009

19,836

21,662

60,598

66,070

Extinguishment of debt cost



11,706







11,706


SWAP termination expense







38,787






Federal Home Loan Bank advances prepayment fee







56





199

Total noninterest expense

232,290

263,383

228,711

278,398

236,887

724,384

519,246

Income before provision for income taxes

153,609

127,560

187,992

66,835

118,454

469,161

37,137

Income taxes (benefit) provision

30,821

28,600

41,043

(19,401)

23,233

100,464

2,741

Net income

$

122,788

$

98,960

$

146,949

$

86,236

$

95,221

$

368,697

$

34,396























Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2)





















Net income (GAAP)

$

122,788

$

98,960

$

146,949

$

86,236

$

95,221

$

368,697

$

34,396

Securities gains, net of tax

(51)

(28)



(29)

(12)

(79)

(12)

Income taxes benefit - carryback tax loss







(31,468)






FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax







46





154

SWAP termination expense, net of tax







31,784






Initial provision for credit losses - NonPCD loans and UFC













92,212

Merger and/or branch consolid. expense, net of tax

14,083

25,578

7,824

16,255

17,413

47,485

52,114

Extinguishment of debt cost, net of tax



9,081







9,081


Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

136,820

$

133,591

$

154,773

$

102,824

$

112,622

$

425,184

$

178,864























   Basic earnings per common share

$

1.75

$

1.40

$

2.07

$

1.22

$

1.34

$

5.22

$

0.70

   Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.74

$

1.39

$

2.06

$

1.21

$

1.34

$

5.19

$

0.69

   Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$

1.95

$

1.89

$

2.18

$

1.45

$

1.59

$

6.02

$

3.63

   Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$

1.94

$

1.87

$

2.17

$

1.44

$

1.58

$

5.98

$

3.60

   Dividends per common share

$

0.49

$

0.47

$

0.47

$

0.47

$

0.47

$

1.43

$

1.41

   Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

70,066,235

70,866,193

71,009,209

70,941,200

70,905,027

70,643,289

49,330,267

   Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

70,575,726

71,408,888

71,484,490

71,294,864

71,075,866

71,108,204

49,635,882

   Effective tax rate

20.06%

22.42%

21.83%

(29.03)%

19.61%

21.41%

7.38%

   Adjusted effective tax rate

20.06%

22.42%

21.83%

18.05%

19.61%

21.41%

7.38%

Performance and Capital Ratios












































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,



2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

PERFORMANCE RATIOS




















Return on average assets (annualized)

1.20

%

1.00

%

1.56

%

0.90

%

1.00

%

1.25

%

0.18

%

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)

1.34

%

1.35

%

1.64

%

1.08

%

1.18

%

1.44

%

0.93

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

10.21

%

8.38

%

12.71

%

7.45

%

8.31

%

10.41

%

1.41

%

Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)

11.37

%

11.31

%

13.39

%

8.88

%

9.83

%

12.01

%

7.31

%

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)

16.86

%

14.12

%

21.16

%

13.05

%

14.66

%

17.34

%

3.51

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)

18.68

%

18.74

%

22.24

%

15.35

%

17.14

%

19.85

%

13.58

%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



64.22

%

76.28

%

61.06

%

73.59

%

58.91

%

66.99

%

64.60

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)

59.16

%

62.88

%

58.27

%

57.52

%

53.30

%

60.05

%

56.07

%

Dividend payout ratio (5)

27.94

%

33.65

%

22.72

%

38.67

%

35.01

%

27.39

%

188.71

%

Book value per common share

$

68.55

$

67.60

$

66.42

$

65.49

$

64.34





Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$

43.98

$

43.07

$

42.02

$

41.16

$

39.83



























CAPITAL RATIOS




















Equity-to-assets



11.7

%

11.8

%

11.9

%

12.3

%

12.1

%




Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)

7.8

%

7.8

%

7.9

%

8.1

%

7.8

%




Tier 1 leverage (6) *

8.1

%

8.1

%

8.5

%

8.3

%

8.1

%




Tier 1 common equity (6) *

11.9

%

12.1

%

12.2

%

11.8

%

11.5

%




Tier 1 risk-based capital (6) *

11.9

%

12.1

%

12.2

%

11.8

%

11.5

%




Total risk-based capital (6) *

13.7

%

14.1

%

14.5

%

14.2

%

13.9

%


























OTHER DATA




















Number of branches

281

281

281

285

305






*The regulatory capital ratios presented above include the assumption of the transitional method relative to the CARES Act in relief of COVID-19
pandemic on the economy and financial institutions in the United States.  The referenced relief allows a total five-year "phase in" of the CECL
impact on capital and relief over the next two years for the impact on the allowance for credit losses resulting from COVID-19.

Balance Sheet


































Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

BALANCE SHEET

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Assets















   Cash and due from banks

$

597,321

$

529,434

$

392,556

$

363,306

$

344,389

   Federal Funds Sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

5,701,002

5,875,078

5,581,581

4,245,949

4,127,250

Cash and cash equivalents

6,298,323

6,404,512

5,974,137

4,609,255

4,471,639

















Trading securities, at fair value

61,294

89,925

83,947

10,674


Investment securities:















   Securities held-to-maturity

1,641,485

1,189,265

1,214,313

955,542.00


   Securities available for sale, at fair value

4,631,554

4,369,159

3,891,490

3,330,672

3,561,929

   Other investments

160,592

160,607

161,468

160,443

185,199

               Total investment securities

6,433,631

5,719,031

5,267,271

4,446,657

3,747,128

Loans held for sale

242,813

171,447

352,997

290,467

456,141

Loans:















Purchased credit deteriorated



2,255,874

2,434,259

2,680,466

2,915,809

3,143,822

Purchased non-credit deteriorated



6,554,647

7,457,950

8,433,913

9,458,869

10,557,907

Non-acquired

14,978,428

14,140,869

13,377,086

12,289,456

11,536,086

    Less allowance for credit losses

(314,144)

(350,401)

(406,460)

(457,309)

(440,159)

               Loans, net

23,474,805

23,682,677

24,085,005

24,206,825

24,797,656

Other real estate owned ("OREO")

3,687

5,039

11,471

11,914

13,480

Premises and equipment, net

569,817

568,473

569,171

579,239

626,259

Bank owned life insurance

778,552

773,452

562,624

559,368

556,475

Mortgage servicing rights

60,922

57,351

54,285

43,820

34,578

Core deposit and other intangibles

136,584

145,126

153,861

162,592

171,637

Goodwill

1,581,085

1,581,085

1,579,758

1,563,942

1,566,524

Other assets

1,262,195

1,177,751

1,035,805

1,305,120

1,377,849

                Total assets

$

40,903,708

$

40,375,869

$

39,730,332

$

37,789,873

$

37,819,366

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Deposits:















   Noninterest-bearing

$

11,333,881

$

11,176,338

$

10,801,812

$

9,711,338

$

9,681,095

   Interest-bearing

22,226,677

22,066,031

21,639,598

20,982,544

20,288,859

               Total deposits

33,560,558

33,242,369

32,441,410

30,693,882

29,969,954

Federal funds purchased and securities















   sold under agreements to repurchase

859,736

862,429

878,581

779,666

706,723

Other borrowings

326,807

351,548

390,323

390,179

1,089,637

Reserve for unfunded commitments

28,289

30,981

35,829

43,380

43,161

Other liabilities

1,335,377

1,130,919

1,264,369

1,234,886

1,446,478

               Total liabilities

36,110,767

35,618,247

35,010,512

33,141,993

33,255,953

















Shareholders' equity:















   Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares

174,795

175,957

177,651

177,434

177,321

   Surplus

3,693,622

3,720,946

3,772,248

3,765,406

3,764,482

   Retained earnings

925,044

836,584

770,952

657,451

604,564

   Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(520)

24,136

(1,031)

47,589

17,046

               Total shareholders' equity

4,792,941

4,757,623

4,719,820

4,647,880

4,563,413

               Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

40,903,708

$

40,375,869

$

39,730,332

$

37,789,873

$

37,819,366

















Common shares issued and outstanding

69,918,037

70,382,728

71,060,446

70,973,477

70,928,304

Net Interest Income and Margin




















































Three Months Ended


Sep. 30, 2021

Jun. 30, 2021

Sep. 30, 2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:
























Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$

6,072,760

$

2,199

0.14%

$

5,670,674

$

1,350

0.10%

$

4,406,376

$

1,215

0.11%

Investment securities

6,084,812

23,185

1.51%

5,371,985

20,014

1.49%

3,227,988

13,254

1.63%

Loans held for sale

184,547

1,307

2.81%

281,547

1,977

2.82%

556,670

4,151

2.97%

Total loans, excluding PPP

22,937,207

226,083

3.91%

22,588,076

225,664

4.01%

23,021,394

260,527

4.50%

Total PPP loans

939,111

18,675

7.89%

1,719,323

18,536

4.32%

2,291,238

16,147

2.80%

Total loans held for investment

23,876,318

244,758

4.07%

24,307,399

244,200

4.03%

25,312,632

276,674

4.35%

     Total interest-earning assets

36,218,437

271,449

2.97%

35,631,605

267,541

3.01%

33,503,666

295,294

3.51%

Noninterest-earning assets

4,375,329






4,201,147






4,361,551





     Total Assets

$

40,593,766





$

39,832,752





$

37,865,217































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
























Transaction and money market accounts

$

15,908,784

$

3,110

0.08%

$

15,453,940

$

4,513

0.12%

$

13,671,430

$

7,853

0.23%

Savings deposits

3,126,055

241

0.03%

2,995,871

453

0.06%

2,561,605

584

0.09%

Certificates and other time deposits

3,256,488

3,916

0.48%

3,408,778

4,571

0.54%

4,016,437

6,717

0.67%

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

860,810

259

0.12%

914,641

323

0.14%

710,369

509

0.29%

Other borrowings

334,256

3,937

4.67%

368,897

4,551

4.95%

1,089,399

9,283

3.39%

     Total interest-bearing liabilities

23,486,393

11,463

0.19%

23,142,127

14,411

0.25%

22,049,240

24,946

0.45%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities ("Non-IBL")

12,333,922






11,951,384






11,259,916





Shareholders' equity

4,773,451






4,739,241






4,556,061





     Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity

17,107,373






16,690,625






15,815,977





     Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

40,593,766





$

39,832,752





$

37,865,217





Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)



$

259,986

2.85%



$

253,130

2.85%



$

270,348

3.21%

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent)






2.86%






2.87%






3.22%

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)






0.09%






0.12%






0.20%

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)






0.13%






0.17%






0.31%


























Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)



$

5,243





$

6,292





$

22,445


Total Deferred Fees on PPP Loans



$

16,369





$

14,232





$

8,533


TEFRA (included in NIM, Tax Equivalent)



$

1,477





$

1,424





$

734




(1)

The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $75.7 million and the remaining net deferred fees on PPP loans totals $9.5 million as of September 30, 2021.

Noninterest Income and Expense














































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

Noninterest Income:





















   Fees on deposit accounts

$

26,130

$

23,936

$

25,282

$

25,153

$

24,346

$

75,348

$

59,166

   Mortgage banking income

15,560

10,115

26,880

25,162

48,022

52,555

81,040

   Trust and investment services income

9,150

9,733

8,578

7,506

7,404

27,461

21,931

   Securities gains, net

64

36



35

15

100

15

   Correspondent banking and capital market income

25,164

25,877

28,748

27,751

26,432

79,789

36,992

   Bank owned life insurance income

5,132

5,047

3,300

3,341

4,127

13,478

8,038

   Other

5,810

4,276

3,498

8,923

4,444

13,584

6,087

         Total Noninterest Income

$

87,010

$

79,020

$

96,286

$

97,871

$

114,790

$

262,315

$

213,269























Noninterest Expense:





















   Salaries and employee benefits

$

136,969

$

137,379

$

140,361

$

138,982

$

134,919

$

414,709

$

277,617

   Swap termination expense







38,787






   Occupancy expense

23,135

22,844

23,331

23,496

23,845

69,310

52,091

   Information services expense

18,061

19,078

18,789

19,527

18,855

55,928

40,317

   FHLB prepayment penalty







56





199

   OREO expense and loan related

1,527

240

1,002

728

1,146

2,769

2,840

   Business development and staff related

4,424

4,305

3,371

3,835

2,599

12,100

6,290

   Amortization of intangibles

8,543

8,968

9,164

9,760

9,560

26,675

17,232

   Professional fees

2,415

2,301

3,274

4,306

4,385

7,990

9,727

   Supplies and printing expense

2,310

2,500

2,670

2,809

2,755

7,480

5,870

   FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges

4,245

4,931

3,841

3,403

2,849

13,017

7,310

   Advertising and marketing

2,185

1,659

1,740

1,544

1,203

5,584

2,548

   Other operating expenses

10,858

14,502

11,159

11,329

13,109

36,518

31,135

   Branch consolidation and merger expense

17,618

32,970

10,009

19,836

21,662

60,598

66,070

   Extinguishment of debt cost



11,706







11,706


         Total Noninterest Expense

$

232,290

$

263,383

$

228,711

$

278,398

$

236,887

$

724,384

$

519,246

Loans and Deposits

















The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type (dollars in thousands):




















Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

LOAN PORTFOLIO

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Construction and land development*

$

2,032,731

$

1,947,646

$

1,888,240

$

1,890,846

$

1,829,345

Investor commercial real estate*

7,131,192

7,094,109

6,978,326

7,007,146

7,050,104

Commercial owner occupied real estate

4,988,490

4,895,189

4,817,346

4,832,697

4,836,405

Commercial and industrial, excluding PPP

3,458,520

3,121,625

3,140,893

3,112,848

3,066,551

Consumer real estate*

4,733,567

4,748,693

4,835,567

4,974,808

5,195,978

Consumer/other

943,243

907,181

885,320

912,327

907,711

Subtotal

23,287,743

22,714,443

22,545,692

22,730,672

22,886,094

PPP loans

501,206

1,318,635

1,945,773

1,933,462

2,351,721

Total Loans

$

23,788,949

$

24,033,078

$

24,491,465

$

24,664,134

$

25,237,815

As a result of the conversion of legacy CenterState's core system to the Company's core system completed in 2Q 2021, several loans were reclassified to conform with the Company's loan segmentation, most notably residential investment loans which were reclassed from consumer real estate to investor commercial real estate.  All periods prior to 2Q 2021 presented above were revised to conform with the current loan segmentation.

* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion.  Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property.  Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.



















Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

DEPOSITS

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Noninterest-bearing checking

$

11,333,881

$

11,176,338

$

10,801,812

$

9,711,338

$

9,681,095

Interest-bearing checking

7,920,236

7,651,433

7,369,066

6,955,575

6,414,905

Savings

3,201,543

3,051,229

2,906,673

2,694,010

2,618,877

Money market

8,110,162

8,024,117

7,884,132

7,584,353

7,404,299

Time deposits

2,994,736

3,339,252

3,479,727

3,748,605

3,850,778

Total Deposits

$

33,560,558

$

33,242,369

$

32,441,410

$

30,693,881

$

29,969,954

















Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits)

$

30,565,822

$

29,903,117

$

28,961,683

$

26,945,276

$

26,119,176

Asset Quality

















Ending Balance


Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:















Non-acquired















Non-acquired nonperforming loans

$

25,529

$

16,624

$

21,034

$

29,171

$

22,463

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

364

695

654

688

825

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



25,893

17,319

21,688

29,859

23,288

Acquired

















Acquired nonperforming loans

64,672

69,053

80,024

77,668

89,974

Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

3,804

4,777

11,292

11,568

12,904

Total acquired nonperforming assets

68,476

73,830

91,316

89,236

102,878

Total nonperforming assets

$

94,369

$

91,149

$

113,004

$

119,095

$

126,166



















Three Months Ended


Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,


2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:















Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans

1.32%

1.46%

1.66%

1.85%

1.74%

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans, excluding PPP loans

1.35%

1.54%

1.80%

2.01%

1.92%

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans

348.27%

408.98%

402.20%

428.04%

391.47%

Net (recoveries) charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)

0.00%

0.03%

(0.00)%

0.01%

0.01%

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.23%

0.23%

0.28%

0.32%

0.33%

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.38%

0.36%

0.41%

0.43%

0.45%

 

Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")



















Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the third quarter of 2021:





Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL & UFC")


NonPCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total

UFC

Ending Balance 6/30/2021

$

245,368

$

105,033

$

350,401

$

30,981

Charge offs

(2,722)



(2,722)


Acquired charge offs

(558)

(567)

(1,125)


Recoveries

1,512



1,512


Acquired recoveries

540

1,749

2,289


Provision for credit losses

(22,759)

(13,452)

(36,211)

(2,692)

Ending balance 9/30/2021

$

221,381

$

92,763

$

314,144

$

28,289














Period end loans (includes PPP Loans)

$

21,533,075

$

2,255,874

$

23,788,949

N/A

Reserve to Loans (includes PPP Loans)

1.03%

4.11%

1.32%

N/A

Period end loans (excludes PPP Loans)

$

21,031,869

$

2,255,874

$

23,287,743

N/A

Reserve to Loans (excludes PPP Loans)

1.05%

4.11%

1.35%

N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) *









$

5,497,678

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)










0.51%

* Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 28, 2021.  Management from Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will participate in this call to provide some commentary on its financial results for the quarter.  Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing 844-200-6205.  The number for international participants is (929) 526-1599.  The conference ID number is 311263.   Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com.   An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of October 28, 2021 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.  SouthState Bank, N.A., the Company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.  The Bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division.  Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.  Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.






















(Dollars in thousands)



















PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Sep. 30, 2021

Jun. 30, 2021

Mar. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Net income (GAAP)

$

122,788

$

98,960

$

146,949

$

86,236

$

95,221

(Recovery) provision for credit losses

(38,903)


(58,793)


(58,420)


18,185


29,797

Tax provision (benefit)

30,821


28,600


41,043


(19,401)


23,233

Merger-related costs

17,618


32,970


10,009


19,836


21,662

Extinguishment of debt costs




11,706









Securities gains

(64)


(36)





(35)


(15)

FHLB advance prepayment cost










56



Swap termination cost










38,787



Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$

132,260

$

113,407

$

139,581

$

143,664

$

169,898





















Average asset balance (GAAP)

$

40,593,766

$

39,832,752

$

38,245,410

$

38,027,111

$

37,865,217





















PPNR ROAA

1.29

%

1.14

%

1.48

%

1.50

%

1.79

%































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP


2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)



























Net income (GAAP)

$

122,788

$

98,960

$

146,949

$

86,236

$

95,221

$

368,697

$

34,396

Securities gains, net of tax

(51)


(28)





(29)


(12)


(79)


(12)

PCL - NonPCD loans & unfunded commitments



















92,212

Swap termination expense, net of tax










31,784









Benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss










(31,468)









FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax










46








154

Merger and branch consolidation/acq. expense, net of tax

14,083


25,578


7,824


16,255


17,413


47,485


52,114

Extinguishment of debt cost, net of tax




9,081











9,081



Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

136,820

$

133,591

$

154,773

$

102,824

$

112,622

$

425,184

$

178,864





























Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (2)



























Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$

1.75

$

1.40

$

2.07

$

1.22

$

1.34

$

5.22

$

0.70

Effect to adjust for securities gains

(0.00)


(0.00)





(0.00)


(0.00)


(0.00)


(0.00)

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans & unfunded commitments



















1.87

Effect to adjust for swap termination expense, net of tax










0.45









Effect to adjust for benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss










(0.44)









Effect to adjust for FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax










0.00








0.00

Effect to adjust for merger & branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax

0.20


0.36


0.11


0.23


0.25


0.67


1.06

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost




0.13











0.13



Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$

1.95

$

1.89

$

2.18

$

1.45

$

1.59

$

6.02

$

3.62





























Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (2)



























Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$

1.74

$

1.39

$

2.06

$

1.21

$

1.34

$

5.19

$

0.69

Effect to adjust for securities gains

(0.00)


(0.00)





(0.00)


(0.00)


(0.00)


(0.00)

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans & unfunded commitments



















1.86

Effect to adjust for swap termination expense, net of tax










0.45









Effect to adjust for benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss










(0.44)









Effect to adjust for FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax










0.00








0.00

Effect to adjust for merger & branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax

0.20


0.35


0.11


0.23


0.24


0.66


1.06

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost




0.13











0.13



Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$

1.94

$

1.87

$

2.17

$

1.44

$

1.58

$

5.98

$

3.60





























Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2)



























Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.20

%

1.00

%

1.56

%

0.90

%

1.00

%

1.25

%

0.18

%

Effect to adjust for securities gains

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans & unfunded commitments

%

%

%

%

%

%

0.48

%

Effect to adjust for swap termination expense

%

%

%

0.33

%

%

%

%

Effect to adjust for benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss

%

%

%

(0.33)

%

%

%

%

Effect to adjust for FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax

%

%

%

0.00

%

%

%

0.00

%

Effect to adjust for merger & branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax

0.14

%

0.26

%

0.08

%

0.18

%

0.18

%

0.16

%

0.27

%

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost

%

0.09

%

%

%

%

0.03

%

%

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.34

%

1.35

%

1.64

%

1.08

%

1.18

%

1.44

%

0.93

%





























Adjusted Return on Average Equity (2)



























Return on average equity (GAAP)

10.21

%

8.38

%

12.71

%

7.45

%

8.31

%

10.41

%

1.41

%

Effect to adjust for securities gains

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans & unfunded commitments

%

%

%

%

%

%

3.77

%

Effect to adjust for swap termination expense

%

%

%

2.74

%

%

%

%

Effect to adjust for benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss

%

%

%

(2.72)

%

%

%

%

Effect to adjust for FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax

%

%

%

(0.00)

%

%

%

0.01

%

Effect to adjust for merger & branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax

1.16

%

2.16

%

0.68

%

1.41

%

1.52

%

1.34

%

2.12

%

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost

%

0.77

%

%

%




0.26

%

%

Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)

11.37

%

11.31

%

13.39

%

8.88

%

9.83

%

12.01

%

7.31

%





























Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (2) (3)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

10.21

%

8.38

%

12.71

%

7.45

%

8.31

%

10.41

%

1.41

%

Effect to adjust for securities gains

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans & unfunded commitments

%

%

%

%

%

%

3.77

%

Effect to adjust for swap termination expense

%

%

%

2.74

%

%

%

%

Effect to adjust for benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss

%

%

%

(2.72)

%

%

%

%

Effect to adjust for FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax

%

%

%

%

%

%

0.01

%

Effect to adjust for merger & branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax

1.17

%

2.16

%

0.68

%

1.40

%

1.52

%

1.34

%

2.13

%

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost

%

0.77

%

%

%




0.26

%

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

7.30

%

7.43

%

8.85

%

6.48

%

7.31

%

7.84

%

6.26

%

Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)

18.68

%

18.74

%

22.24

%

15.35

%

17.14

%

19.85

%

13.58

%
































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP


2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4)



























Efficiency ratio



64.22

%

76.28

%

61.06

%

73.59

%

58.91

%

66.99

%

64.60

%

Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expenses

(5.06)

%

(13.38)

%

(2.79)

%

(16.07)

%

(5.61)

%

(6.94)

%

(8.52)

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio



59.16

%

62.88

%

58.26

%

57.52

%

53.30

%

60.05

%

56.07

%





























Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3)



























Book value per common share (GAAP)

$

68.55

$

67.60

$

66.42

$

65.49

$

64.34








Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(24.57)


(24.53)


(24.40)


(24.33)


(24.51)








Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

43.98

$

43.07

$

42.02

$

41.16

$

39.83





































Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (3)



























Equity-to-assets (GAAP)

11.72

%

11.78

%

11.88

%

12.30

%

12.07

%







Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(3.87)

%

(3.94)

%

(4.02)

%

(4.20)

%

(4.24)

%







Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP)

7.85

%

7.84

%

7.86

%

8.10

%

7.83

%







Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, and these reclassifications had no impact on net income or equity as previously reported.

Footnotes to tables:

(1)

Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $5.2 million, $6.3 million, $10.4 million, $12.7 million, and $22.4 million, respectively, during the five quarters above.


(2)

Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, FHLB Advances prepayment penalty, initial provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments, income tax benefit related to the carryback of tax losses under the CARES Act, swap termination expense, extinguishment of debt cost and merger and branch consolidation related expense.  Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.  Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis:  (a) pre-tax merger and branch consolidation related expense of $17.6 million, $33.0 million, $10.0 million, $19.8 million, and $21.7 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively; (b) net securities gains of $64,000, $36,000, $35,000 and $15,000 for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively; (c) FHLB prepayment penalty of $56,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020; and (d) swap termination expense of $38.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020; (e) tax carryback losses under the CARES Act of $31.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.


(3)

The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets.  The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income.  Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP" provide tables that reconcile non-GAAP measures to GAAP.


(4)

Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding swap termination expense, branch consolidation cost and merger cost, extinguishment of debt cost, tax carryback losses under the CARES Act, amortization of intangible assets, and the FHLB prepayment penalty divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities gains (losses). The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $8.5 million, $9.0 million, $9.2 million, $9.8 million, and $9.6 million, for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively.


(5)

The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period.


(6)

September 30, 2021 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed.


(7)

Loan data excludes mortgage loans held for sale.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this communication, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy and SouthState. Words and phrases such as "may," "approximately," "continue," "should," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "is likely," "look ahead," "look forward," "believes," "will," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "could," "potential," "possible" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SouthState cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to, among other things, timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following: (1) economic downturn risk, potentially resulting in deterioration in the credit markets, greater than expected noninterest expenses, excessive loan losses and other negative consequences, which risks could be exacerbated by potential continued negative economic developments resulting from the Covid19 pandemic, or from federal spending cuts and/or one or more federal budget-related impasses or actions; (2) interest rate risk primarily resulting from the low interest rate environment and historically low yield curve primarily due to government programs in place under the CARES Act and otherwise in response to the Covid19 pandemic, and their impact on the Bank's earnings, including from the correspondent and mortgage divisions, housing demand, the market value of the bank's loan and securities portfolios, and the market value of SouthState's equity; (3) risks related to the merger and integration of SouthState and CSFL including, among others, (i) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (ii) the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses, (iii) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger, (iv) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger, (3) risks related to the merger and integration of SouthState and Atlantic Capital including, among others, (i) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (ii) disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the merger, (iii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, (iv) the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses, (v) the failure to obtain the necessary approvals by the shareholders of SouthState or Atlantic Capital, (vi) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger, (vii) the ability by each of SouthState and Atlantic Capital to obtain required governmental approvals of the merger (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction),  (viii) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger, (ix) the failure of the closing conditions in the merger agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the merger, (x) the possibility that the merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, (xi) the dilution caused by SouthState's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the merger, (xii) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions, and (xiii) other factors that may affect future results of Atlantic Capital and SouthState including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms (4) risks relating to the continued impact of the Covid19 pandemic on the company, including possible impact to the company and its employees from contacting Covid19, and to efficiencies and the control environment due to the continued work from home environment and to our results of operations due to government stimulus and other interventions to blunt the impact of the pandemic; (5) the impact of increasing digitization of the banking industry and movement of customers to on-line platforms, and the possible impact on the Bank's results of operations, customer base, expenses, suppliers and operations; (6) controls and procedures risk, including the potential failure or circumvention of our controls and procedures or failure to comply with regulations related to controls and procedures; (7) potential deterioration in real estate values; (8) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures (including those resulting from the CARES Act) and the resulting impact, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (9) risks relating to the ability to retain our culture and attract and retain qualified people; (10) credit risks associated with an obligor's failure to meet the terms of any contract with the bank or otherwise fail to perform as agreed under the terms of any loan-related document; (11) risks related to the ability of the company to pursue its strategic plans which depend upon certain growth goals in our lines of business; (12) liquidity risk affecting the Bank's ability to meet its obligations when they come due; (13) risks associated with an anticipated increase in SouthState's investment securities portfolio, including risks associated with acquiring and holding investment securities or potentially determining that the amount of investment securities SouthState desires to acquire are not available on terms acceptable to SouthState; (14) price risk focusing on changes in market factors that may affect the value of traded instruments in "mark-to-market" portfolios; (15) transaction risk arising from problems with service or product delivery; (16) compliance risk involving risk to earnings or capital resulting from violations of or nonconformance with laws, rules, regulations, prescribed practices, or ethical standards; (17) regulatory change risk resulting from new laws, rules, regulations, accounting principles, proscribed practices or ethical standards, including, without limitation, the possibility that regulatory agencies may require higher levels of capital above the current regulatory-mandated minimums and including the impact of the CARES Act, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulations, and the possibility of changes in accounting standards, policies, principles and practices, including changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (CECL); (18) strategic risk resulting from adverse business decisions or improper implementation of business decisions; (19) reputation risk that adversely affects earnings or capital arising from negative public opinion; (20) cybersecurity risk related to the dependence of SouthState on internal computer systems and the technology of outside service providers, as well as the potential impacts of internal or external security breaches, which may subject the company to potential business disruptions or financial losses resulting from deliberate attacks or unintentional events; (21) reputational and operational risks associated with environment, social and governance matters; (22) greater than expected noninterest expenses; (23) excessive loan losses; (24) potential deposit attrition, higher than expected costs, customer loss and business disruption associated with the Atlantic Capital integration, and potential difficulties in maintaining relationships with key personnel; (25) the risks of fluctuations in market prices for SouthState common stock that may or may not reflect economic condition or performance of SouthState; (26) the payment of dividends on SouthState common stock, which is subject to legal and regulatory limitations as well as the discretion of the board of directors of SouthState, SouthState's performance and other factors; (27) ownership dilution risk associated with potential acquisitions in which SouthState's stock may be issued as consideration for an acquired company; (28) operational, technological, cultural, regulatory, legal, credit and other risks associated with the exploration, consummation and integration of potential future acquisition, whether involving stock or cash consideration; (29) major catastrophes such as hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters, including infectious disease outbreaks, including the ongoing Covid19 pandemic, and the related disruption to local, regional and global economic activity and financial markets, and the impact that any of the foregoing may have on SouthState and its customers and other constituencies; (30) terrorist activities risk that results in loss of consumer confidence and economic disruptions; (31) risks related to the proposed merger of SouthState and Atlantic Capital, including, among others, (i) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (ii) disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the merger, (iii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, (iv) the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses, (v) the failure to obtain the necessary approvals by the shareholders of SouthState or Atlantic Capital, (vi) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger, (vii) the ability by each of SouthState and Atlantic Capital to obtain required governmental approvals of the merger (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction), (viii) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger, (ix) the failure of the closing conditions in the merger agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the merger, (x) the possibility that the merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, (xi) the dilution caused by SouthState's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the merger, (xii) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions, and (xiii) other factors that may affect future results of Atlantic Capital and SouthState including changes in asset quality and credit risk, and (32) other factors that may affect future results of SouthState, as disclosed in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed by SouthState with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, implied or otherwise anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. SouthState does not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

SOURCE SouthState Corporation

