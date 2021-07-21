SouthState Named to Forbes' "Best-in-State Banks" list in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina

"There is nothing more significant or meaningful to us than when our customers recommend SouthState to others," said John Corbett, CEO. "We are proud to be a leading regional bank in the Southeast, and we are incredibly grateful to the one million customers who allow us to be their trusted financial advisors. Thank you for your confidence in SouthState and for this recognition as one of the best banks in the region."

Between one and five banks and up to 10 credit unions were awarded the best-in-state designation by Forbes. Nationwide, 135 banks, or only 2.7 percent of all banks in America, made the list, available here.

The "Best-in-State Banks" list, developed by Forbes and partner Statista, resulted from surveying more than 25,000 customers in the U.S. about their banking relationships. Respondents ranked banks on overall recommendation and satisfaction, as well as five subdimensions: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.

SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. South State Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

