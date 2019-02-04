Southwest Airlines And International Brotherhood Of Teamsters Reach Tentative Agreement For Flight Simulator Technicians

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) have reached a Tentative Agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement for the carrier's Flight Simulator Technicians.

"This Tentative Agreement recognizes our Flight Simulator Technicians' hard work and rewards them for contributions they make to the success of our Company," said Vice President of Labor Relations Russell McCrady. "I'd like to thank both Negotiating Teams, which were able to reach this agreement before the amendable date of the current contract."

Southwest's nearly 50 Flight Simulator Technicians provide maintenance and engineering support for the equipment at the Company's Flight Training Center, where all of Southwest's Pilots receive training. The IBT will communicate directly with these Employees about the details of the agreement and the voting process.

