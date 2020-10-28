Southwest Airlines Announces Initial Flight Schedules For Chicago O'Hare And Colorado Springs

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today published its initial flight schedules for both Chicago O'Hare International and Colorado Springs Municipal airports as the carrier continues expanding to bring the value and Hospitality of Southwest closer to more travelers and offers more destinations to fly for leisure and business travel.

"Our low fares and friendly policies, like no change fees* and bags fly free**, mean more today as they give people the peace of mind to book travel beyond 2020. We're growing the reach of Southwest as we add more destinations across the United States while bringing our warm Hospitality and iconic Customer Service to more people than ever before," said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President. "These additional investments in Chicago and Colorado provide even more convenience for our current Customers while also making it more convenient for new travelers to choose Southwest as we begin service from their preferred airport."

Chicago (O'Hare) service begins February 14, 2021

More than 35 years after landing at Chicago Midway International Airport, Southwest will expand its footprint in the Chicagoland area, adding complementing service from Chicago O'Hare International Airport starting Feb. 14, 2021. The carrier's initial service will offer 20 departures daily from O'Hare, and the new service is available for purchase at Southwest.com with fares as low as:

$39 one-way nonstop between Chicago (O'Hare) and Nashville (four times daily);

The number of seats, days of week, and markets for these fares are limited. See full fares, and specific terms and conditions below and at Southwest.com.

During its more than three-decades of service to Chicago, Southwest has grown to become Chicago Midway's largest airline while also employing more than 4,800 People in the city.

Colorado Springs service begins March 11, 2021

Southwest will also launch service from its fourth destination in Colorado when it takes off from Colorado Springs Municipal Airport on March 11, 2021. The new service links the Pikes Peak region nonstop with up to 13 flights a day to destinations across Southwest's growing network. The new service is available now at Southwest.com with fares as low as:

$29 one-way nonstop between Colorado Springs and Denver (four times daily);

Southwest continues growing across Colorado with new seasonal service to both Montrose (Telluride) and Steamboat Springs (Hayden) beginning Dec. 19, 2020. Just a few weeks later, on Jan. 3, 2021, Southwest will celebrate its 15th anniversary of service to Denver where it now employs more than 4,000 People and currently offers up to 220 nonstop departures per day during peak travel periods.

More Flights to More Places

Southwest is also preparing to begin service to Palm Springs and Miami beginning on Nov. 15. These flights, along with the carrier's full flight schedule through April 11, 2021, are available for sale at Southwest.com.

New Destinations Arriving in 2021

Additionally, the carrier recently announced plans to add service from Houston George Bush Intercontinental; Savannah, Georgia; and return to Jackson, Mississippi, with flights anticipated to begin in the first half of 2021. More information about fares and schedules will be released when available.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service to a Customer base topping 130 million passengers in 2019. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In early 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii, and Cozumel, Mexico.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees wellbeing and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft and face covering requirements for Customers and Employees. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

