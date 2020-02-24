Southwest Airlines Announces New Destination: Steamboat Springs

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced an intention to serve Steamboat Springs, Colo. through Yampa Valley Regional Airport (HDN). The carrier anticipates beginning seasonal service by the end of 2020 with daily flights, initially served nonstop from Denver.

"Whether you're a skier, snowboarder, or just enjoy a winter wonderland, Steamboat Springs has something for everyone, and now you'll be able to reach the region on Southwest with a short, easy flight from Denver," said Adam Decaire, Southwest's Vice President of Network Planning. "We're looking forward to bringing our world famous Hospitality paired with Customer-friendly policies like skis and snowboards fly free* closer to the slopes of the Rocky Mountains later this year."

"We are thrilled about Southwest Airlines' intent to serve Steamboat into HDN starting winter 2020/2021," said Rob Perlman, President and Chief Operating Officer of Steamboat Ski & Resort Corporation. "What an ideal partner to bring more skiers and riders to experience Steamboat's famous Champagne Powder® snow. Southwest's world renowned hospitality is perfectly aligned with Steamboat's genuine western hospitality, and we're excited to welcome their loyal Customers to our magical mountain destination."

Southwest intends to release additional information about its initial schedule and fares in the coming months.

For more information about Southwest or to book any of the carrier's more than 4,000 daily flights, visit Southwest.com.

*Southwest Airlines allows for up to two free checked bags (size and weight limits apply). Ski and snowboard equipment, which includes one pair of skis or one snowboard, one set of poles, and one pair of ski/snowboard boots encased in a container(s) acceptable to Southwest, counts as one checked bag even if tagged separately.

