Southwest Airlines Begins Operating New Flights

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is celebrating autumn by beginning to operate several new routes just in time for the holiday season.

More Options for California Travelers

Northern California Expansion

Southwest continues complementing its robust service for California travelers by strengthening its commitment to San Jose, California. By the end of this month, the carrier will offer up to 98 departures a day to more than two dozen destinations across the United States and Mexico.

To reach that milestone, the carrier began service today between:

San Jose, Calif. and Tucson, Ariz. (nonstop itineraries are available Sundays-Fridays)

Starting Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, the carrier will increase the number of weekday flights between:

San Jose, Calif. and Portland, Ore. (eight roundtrips on weekdays, an increase of two flights each weekday)

San Jose, Calif. and Orange County/Santa Ana (11 roundtrips on weekdays, an increase of one flight each weekday)

Burbank's New Flights Take Off

Today, the carrier also added nonstop service between:

Burbank and Houston (Hobby) (nonstop itineraries are available Sundays-Fridays)

Burbank and Chicago (Midway) (nonstop itineraries are available Sundays-Fridays)

Growing In the Nation's Capital

Southwest is growing its presence at Washington, D.C.'s Reagan National airport with more service. The carrier began nonstop service today between Oklahoma City and Washington, D.C. (Reagan National).

More weekday service begins Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, with one additional roundtrip flight between:

Washington, D.C. (Reagan National) and Nashville (an increase to four weekday roundtrip flights)

Washington, D.C. (Reagan National) and Dallas (an increase to five weekday roundtrip flights)

Nonstop Between the Big Easy and the Big Apple

Beginning today, Southwest began operating daily flights between New York (LaGuardia) and New Orleans.

On Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, the carrier will add one additional frequency on routes it currently serves between:

New York (LaGuardia) and Dallas Love Field (an increase to five weekday roundtrip flights)

New York (LaGuardia) and Denver (an increase to three weekday roundtrip flights)

New York (LaGuardia) and Kansas City, Mo. (an increase to two weekday roundtrip flights)

With these new additions, Southwest will offer up to 35 flights a day from LaGuardia.

Passport Stamps for the Holidays

Southwest also began weekend service between Chicago (Midway) and Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos, Mexico.

Additionally, seasonal daily international service returned on routes between:

Austin and Cancun

Denver and Puerto Vallarta

Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood and Belize

Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood and Grand Cayman

Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood and Turks and Caicos

Houston (Hobby) and Liberia, Costa Rica

St. Louis and Cancun

On Saturday, Nov. 10, 2019, the carrier will resume weekly seasonal service on Saturdays between:

Nashville and Cancun

Columbus, Ohio and Cancun

Indianapolis and Cancun

Even More Nonstop Flights Take Off

Today, the carrier began daily nonstop service linking Denver and Lubbock. Additionally, the airline began nonstop flights on Sundays between Houston (Hobby) and Philadelphia and Houston (Hobby) and Sacramento.

Customers may book seats on any of these flights or any of the carrier's more than 4,000 daily departures through Southwest.com. The carrier's schedule is open through June 8, 2019.

