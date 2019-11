DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $.18 per share to Shareholders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2019, on all shares then issued and outstanding. The 173rd consecutive dividend will be paid on January 8, 2020.

