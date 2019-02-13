Southwest Airlines' Flight Simulator Technicians Ratify New Agreement

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Flight Simulator Technicians, represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT), have voted to ratify a new five-year contract.

"Reached in partnership with the IBT, this agreement rewards our Flight Simulator Technicians, who work around the clock to keep our simulators and flight training devices maintained for our Pilot training," said Vice President Labor Relations Russell McCrady. "The new contract gives our Flight Simulator Technicians increased compensation, while continuing to place Southwest in a competitive position in the industry. We've always had a strong working relationship with the IBT, and we look forward to continuing to partner with them to find the best solutions for our Employees they represent."

Southwest's 50 Flight Simulator Technicians provide maintenance and engineering support for the equipment at the Company's Flight Training Center, where all of Southwest's Pilots receive training. This agreement was reached prior to the current contract's amendable date and is the third ratified agreement we've reached with the IBT for our Flight Simulator Technicians since 2014.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 48th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 58,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 120 million passengers annually. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons, Southwest operates more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 99 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. Southwest has announced its intention to serve Hawaii, subject to requisite governmental approvals.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances), and there are no change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest Airlines or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

Related Links

http://www.southwest.com

