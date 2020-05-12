Southwest Airlines Gives Customers The Freedom To Travel With Peace Of Mind, Low Summer Fares, And More Points

DALLAS, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is giving back to Customers by providing an extra boost as they plan to get back to the people, businesses, and places they love most. Beginning today, May 12, the airline will support both leisure and business travelers, Rapid Rewards® Members, and small businesses with extra incentives as they work to reclaim the freedom to travel.

As part of Southwest Airlines' effort to give back, Customers can take advantage of a month-long fare sale starting today, May 12 through June 12; Rapid Rewards Members will earn double Rapid Rewards points through August 31; and business travelers will receive a 20 percent discount on Anytime and Business Select® fares when booked through SWABIZ. Additionally, Southwest has gifted more than 67 million Rapid Rewards points to hundreds of small businesses in order to make it easier for these businesses to travel.

"We're all eager to move again in a new chapter that feels more familiar, and Southwest is giving Customers the freedom to dream and the inspiration to confidently recapture the magic of travel," said Ryan Green, Southwest Airlines Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "And for those Customers preparing to return to the skies, our Southwest Promise is a fortified focus on supporting Customer and Employee health throughout the journey, bringing new peace of mind and comfort with the familiar warmth and value that only Southwest can provide."

The Southwest Promise implements enhanced cleaning procedures, distancing measures, and contact-free interactions. The Promise provides Employees additional protection and policies to increase their ability to safely transport Southwest Customers.

Southwest Launches Fares Sale from Today through June 12

Customers may take advantage of fares starting from $49 to $99 one-way to select nonstop continental U.S. destinations. Examples of Southwest Airlines' domestic low fares include (see fare rules below):

As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Los Angeles (LAX) and Salt Lake City

one-way nonstop between and As low as $79 one-way nonstop between Nashville and Philadelphia

one-way nonstop between and As low as $99 one-way nonstop between Dallas (DAL) and New York (LGA)

Customers may see fare rules, terms and conditions, and book travel at Southwest.com.

All Rapid Rewards Members Can Earn Double Points on Travel Nationwide

After registering for this promotion, Members have a chance to earn double Rapid Rewards points for all flights booked and flown from May 12 through August 31, 2020. Members can use Rapid Rewards points to book future travel, hotel rooms, rental cars, purchase gift cards, and more. Rapid Rewards points do not expire, and the loyalty program gives Customers the chance to pick from any available seat on any flight, regardless of the day or season. Members must register on their respective Rapid Rewards account to be eligible for the promotion. Visit Southwest.com to join the Rapid Rewards program and see the full terms and conditions.

Members will receive 12 bonus points per dollar spent on Business Select® fares, 10 bonus points per dollar spent on Anytime fares®, and six bonus points per dollar spent on Wanna Get Away® fares. Bonus points are in addition to the standard flight points earned through Rapid Rewards.

Southwest Business Offers 20 Percent Off Fares

Today, May 12, through August 31, 2020, business travelers may receive 20 percent off Anytime and Business Select® fares on SWABIZ.com to help save on upcoming travel. To receive the discount, Travelers must be a Member of the SWABIZ program and enter the code SAVE2020 during purchase, and must book and fly between May 12 and August 31. SWABIZ is a corporate booking tool that allows companies to manage and track their Southwest travel program without the fees other booking tools charge. Visit SWABIZ.com to enroll and see the full terms and conditions.

Southwest Donates over 67 Million Rapid Rewards Points to Boost Small Businesses

Southwest has gifted 100,000 Rapid Rewards points to more than 670 Southwest partner companies, giving back to businesses that have been greatly impacted during this difficult time. The airline is supporting these companies by allowing them the freedom to travel as they work to meet future business needs.

Southwest Airlines Fare Rules

A 14-day advance purchase required. Purchase from May 12 through June 12, 2020, 11:59 p.m. Central Time. Continental U.S. travel valid May 26 through August 31, 2020. Except as otherwise specified, continental U.S. travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays. Travel to Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando, and Las Vegas and from Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando to Las Vegas is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando and Las Vegas and from Las Vegas to Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, and Orlando is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays. Fares valid on nonstop service where indicated; if not indicated, fares are valid on single connecting service. Displayed prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees. Points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight. Fares not available to/from continental U.S. to/from Hawaii. Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away® fares. Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines® combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fare's rules apply. Sale fares may be available on other days of week, but that's not guaranteed. Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines®, as long as reservations are canceled at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to the Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards® tier status. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 49th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 60,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 130 million passengers in 2019. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances), and there are no change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

Related Links

http://www.southwest.com

