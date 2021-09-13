Southwest Airlines Launches Contest For Nonprofit Organizations To Celebrate Achievement Of A Million Acts Of Kindness

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announces its Employees, Customers, friends, and partners completed and logged a collective one million Acts of Kindness, achieving a goal Southwest® had set to meet by the end of this year in recognition of the airline's 50th anniversary. To celebrate, the carrier continues to give back by offering 501(c)(3) organizations an opportunity to enter a contest* to win 100 domestic one-way Southwest travel awards. The contest grants travel to 50 nonprofit organizations across the country that will each win 100 domestic one-way Southwest travel awards, enabling their outreach and community work to further spread kindness. The total travel prize is 5,000 domestic one-way Southwest travel awards at a value of $1 million, bolstering one million Acts of Kindness already recorded in 2021.

"Our Employees, Customers, friends, and partners came together and answered a call to complete one million Acts of Kindness—months ahead of our yearend goal," said Linda Rutherford, Executive Vice President People & Communications at Southwest Airlines. "Acts of Kindness are a universal language and make such a difference in the world. We believe there's no better way to celebrate one million Acts of Kindness than by paying forward $1 million of thanks to organizations impacting the lives of those most in need."

To enter the contest, 501(c)(3) organizations can visit Southwest50.com/actsofkindness and:

Provide high-level details of the organization

Share how the organization would use the travel awards to spread kindness in their community; and,

Upload a picture of the organization putting its heart in action.

Each organization may enter once, and the entry must be received by 11:59 p.m. PT on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

Southwest launched the one million Acts of Kindness challenge in January 2021 to kick-off a yearlong celebration of the airline's 50th Anniversary of its first flight, celebrating half a century of connecting People and championing communities to lead with Heart and kindness. Participants engaged in the challenge by signing the airline's Kindness Pledge and committing to doing Acts of Kindness for others. Each signature on the Kindness Pledge and Act of Kindness shared on social media using the hashtag #HeartinAction counted towards achieving the one million Acts of Kindness goal. Southwest celebrated Acts of Kindness by highlighting stories such as a Flight Attendant who helped a teacher collect more than 370 Valentine's Day cards from 50 states and five countries, a volunteer from an animal shelter who helped reunite a long-lost cat and his owner, and school administrators who pulled off a surprise recognition for an outstanding teacher.

For more information about the kindness challenge and Southwest's 50th Anniversary, visit Southwest50.com/actsofkindness.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations in the 50 United States and the District of Columbia (excluding Alaska) with a valid Organization email account at time of entry. Void where prohibited. Limit one entry per Organization. All fields must be completed. Approximate retail value of each flight e-pass awarded: $200. For complete details and how to enter, see Southwest50.com/actsofkindness. By submitting this entry, you agree to the Official Rules. By entering, information collected will be used in accordance with Sponsor's Privacy Policy. Sponsor: Southwest Airlines Co., 2702 Love Field Drive, Dallas, Texas 75235. Enter by September 17, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 51st year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 54,000 Employees to a Customer base that topped 130 million Passengers in 2019. Southwest has a robust network of point-to-point service with a strong presence across top leisure and business markets. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami; Palm Springs, Calif.; Steamboat Springs; and Montrose (Telluride), Colo. Thus far in 2021, Southwest has initiated service to Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton both on Feb. 14; Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs both on March 11; Houston (Bush) and Santa Barbara, Calif. both on April 12; Fresno, Calif. on April 25; Destin/Fort Walton Beach on May 6; Myrtle Beach, S.C. on May 23; Bozeman, Mont. on May 27; and Jackson, Miss. on June 6; and Eugene, Ore. on Aug. 29. Southwest will begin service to Bellingham, Wash. on Nov. 7; and Syracuse on Nov. 14.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees well-being and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, along with a federal mandate requiring every person to wear a mask at all times throughout each flight. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA®.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

