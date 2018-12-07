Southwest Airlines Mourns Founder And Chairman Emeritus Herbert D. Kelleher (1931-2019)

DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We are deeply saddened to share that Southwest Airlines Founder and Chairman Emeritus Herbert D. Kelleher passed away today at the age of 87.

Herb was a pioneer, a maverick, and an innovator. His vision revolutionized commercial aviation and democratized the skies. Herb's passion, zest for life, and insatiable investment in relationships made lasting and immeasurable impressions on all who knew him and will forever be the bedrock and esprit de corps of Southwest Airlines.

The entire Southwest Family extends our deepest sympathies to Herb's wife, Joan, and his entire family.

A special page on The Southwest Airlines Community honors our Founder and Friend.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

