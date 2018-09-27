Southwest Airlines Offers Winter Travel Sale

DALLAS, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has launched a three-day sale offering low fares for winter travel. Customers may take advantage of available low domestic fares starting at $49, $79, $99, and $129 one-way to select destinations today through October 4, 2018, 11:59 p.m. in the respective time zone of the originating city. Seats and days are limited. Blackout dates apply. See full fare rules and terms and conditions below.

Examples of Southwest Airlines' domestic low fares include (see fare rules below):

As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Phoenix and San Diego and one-way nonstop between Atlanta and Nashville

one-way nonstop between and and one-way nonstop between and As low as $79 one-way nonstop between Denver and Oakland and one-way nonstop between Washington D.C. (Reagan National) and New Orleans

one-way nonstop between and and one-way nonstop between and As low as $99 one-way nonstop between Dallas ( Love Field ) and Chicago (Midway International Airport) and one-way nonstop between Panama City and Houston (Hobby Airport)

one-way nonstop between and and one-way nonstop between and As low as $129 one-way nonstop between Austin and Las Vegas and one-way nonstop between San Jose, Calif. and St. Louis

Customers may also book flights to international destinations with fares starting at $99 one-way to select international destinations today through October 4, 2018, 11:59 p.m. in the respective time zone of the originating city. Seats and days are limited. See full fare rules and full terms and conditions below. International travel is valid only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

To see the full list of available cities and prices, and to take advantage of Southwest's fare sale, visit Southwest.com.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SALE FARE RULES

Purchase from October 2 through October 4, 2018, 11:59 p.m. in the respective time zone of the originating city. Domestic travel valid November 28 through December 19, 2018, and January 3 through February 13, 2019. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico valid November 28 through December 6, 2018, and January 4 through February 28, 2019. International travel valid November 28 through December 12, 2018, and January 8 through March 6, 2019. Domestic travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays. Travel to Florida and Nevada and from Florida to Nevada is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Florida and Nevada and from Nevada to Florida is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid Monday through Thursday. International travel is valid only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Fares valid only on nonstop service. Displayed prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees. Points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight. Fares not available to/from Orange County, CA (SNA). Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away® fares. Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines® combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fare's rules apply. Sale fares may be available on other days of week, but that's not guaranteed. Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines®, as long as reservations are canceled at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to the Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards® tier status. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 48th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 57,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 120 million passengers annually, in recent years. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. During peak travel seasons, Southwest operates more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 99 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. Southwest has announced its intention to sell tickets in 2018 for service to Hawaii, subject to requisite governmental approvals.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances), and there are no change fees, though fare differences might apply.

As launch customer of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 in North America, the Company operates the largest fleet in the world of Boeing aircraft. Customers who connect to the WiFi network may use their personal devices to view on-demand movies and television shows, as well as nearly 20 channels of free, live TV.

With a bold new look first unveiled in 2014, Southwest is progressing through a multi-year refresh of its fleet to showcase the carrier's Heart: a new logo, aircraft livery, interior design featuring new seats, Employee-designed uniforms, and an updated airport experience, all of which showcase a dedication of Southwest Employees to connect Customers with what's important in their lives.

From its first flights on June 18, 1971, Southwest Airlines launched an era of unprecedented affordability in air travel described by the U.S. Department of Transportation as "The Southwest Effect," a lowering of fares and increase in passenger traffic wherever the carrier serves. With 45 consecutive years of profitability, Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. The 2017 Southwest Airlines One Report can be found at SouthwestOneReport.com.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest Airlines or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

Related Links

http://www.southwest.com

