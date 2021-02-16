Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards Ranked Among Best Loyalty Programs in America

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today was named to Newsweek's list of America's Best Loyalty Programs 2021 for its Rapid Rewards® program. Southwest Airlines® was recognized under the Low-Cost Airlines subcategory.

"Our Rapid Rewards program is designed to create value, flexibility, and ease for our Members—rewarding them for their loyalty and for making everyday purchases," said Jonathan Clarkson, Managing Director of Loyalty, Partnerships and Products at Southwest Airlines. "Southwest Airlines is thrilled to be named to Newsweek's list for Best Loyalty Programs in America."

America's Best Loyalty Programs 2021 were selected based on an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 4,000 U.S. customers who are members of loyalty programs of retailers or service providers in the United States. Customers were given the opportunity to evaluate various loyalty programs: in total around 16,000 evaluations were collected. Customers were asked whether they would recommend brands to friends or family, as well as assess brands in the following areas: Ease & Enjoyment, Benefit, Overall Satisfaction, Support, and Trust.

The carrier's Rapid Rewards program gives Members a chance to earn points by flying or spending with Southwest's partners. Visit Southwest.com/RapidRewards for information on the program and the latest offers.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 56,000 Employees to a Customer base that topped 130 million Passengers in 2019. Southwest has a robust network of point-to-point service with a strong presence across top leisure and business markets. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami; Palm Springs, Calif.; Steamboat Springs; and Montrose (Telluride), Colo. Thus far in 2021, Southwest begun service to both Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton on Feb. 14; and will begin service to both Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs on March 11; both Houston (Bush) and Santa Barbara, Calif. on April 12; Fresno, Calif. on April 25; and Jackson, Miss. on June 6.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees well-being and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, along with a federal mandate requiring every person to wear a mask at all times throughout each flight. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

Related Links

http://www.southwest.com

