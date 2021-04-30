Southwest Airlines Returns To Costa Rica In June With Fares As Low As $129 One-Way

DALLAS, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announced a return of daily service to both international airports in Costa Rica: Liberia, Guanacaste (LIR), and the capital region, San Jose (SJO), beginning in June 2021, bringing back legendary Southwest® Hospitality, low fares, and bags fly free®*.

"We're excited to continue reestablishing previously served international service by reuniting the warm Hospitality of Costa Rica with the Heart and value of Southwest," said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. "We're seeing more demand for our international routes that already take our Customers to Aruba, Cancun, Cozumel, Havana, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, and Punta Cana."

DAILY SERVICE FROM HOUSTON (HOBBY) BEGINS JUNE 6, 2021

Southwest will resume daily nonstop service to Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica (LIR), and San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO), on June 6, 2021, with additional connecting service to cities in the U.S., offering fares as low as $129 one-way from Houston (HOU) to Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica (LIR), and San Jose, Costa Rica, available now for purchase on Southwest.com.

The number of seats, days, and markets for these fares are limited. See a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions below and on Southwest.com.

SEASONAL SERVICE FROM BALTIMORE/WASHINGTON (BWI) BEGINS JUNE 12, 2021

The carrier will operate additional nonstop service for the summer season on Saturdays between Baltimore/Washington (BWI), and Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica (LIR), beginning June 12, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $169 from Baltimore/Washington (BWI) to Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR), and available now for purchase on Southwest.com.

The number of seats, days, and markets for these fares are limited. See a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions below and on Southwest.com.

Southwest Airlines is closely monitoring ongoing government restrictions for travel. Each state or country may require varying levels of documentation, testing, and potential verification of test results. For more information on the latest restrictions and requirements for all international destinations, visit the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Travel Information page on Southwest.com.

ADDITIONAL SERVICE IN DENVER, CHICAGO, ST. LOUIS, KANSAS CITY, AND ORANGE COUNTY/SANTA ANA

"New flights in our summer flight schedule also bring more Mile High Heart with additional nonstop service between Denver and the coasts—with new or returning links to Savannah/Hilton Head, Sarasota/Bradenton, Norfolk/Virginia Beach, and additional flights to Long Beach, Calif., and Seattle," Watterson added. "We're bringing more flights in both Chicago airports, and we continue to spread our love across the Midwest with new flights in St. Louis and Kansas City, both of which are now linked nonstop to Orange County/Santa Ana."

Read more about new routes across the Southwest map on The Southwest Community blog.

OUR SOUTHWEST HEART CONTINUES TO GROW

In 2020, Southwest added new service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami; Palm Springs, Calif.; Steamboat Springs Colo.; and Montrose (Telluride/Crested Butte), Colo., continuing five decades of connecting Customers to the places and people they love. In 2021, Southwest began service to Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton, both on Feb. 14; Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs, both on March 11; Houston (Bush) and Santa Barbara, Calif., both on April 12; and Fresno, Calif., on April 25. Southwest will begin service to Destin/Fort Walton Beach on May 6; Myrtle Beach, S.C., on May 23; Bozeman, Mont., on May 27; Jackson, Miss., on June 6; and Eugene, Ore., on Aug. 29. The Company also has announced its intention to serve Bellingham, Wash., later this year.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES COSTA RICA SALE FARE RULES

Purchase from April 30, 2021, through May 1, 2021, 11:59 p.m. Central Daylight Time. International travel from Houston (Hobby) is valid June 8, 2021, through July 3, 2021. International travel from Baltimore/Washington (BWI) is valid June 12, 2021, through July 3, 2021. Except as otherwise specified, travel Houston (Hobby) to/from San Jose, Costa Rica, and Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica is valid Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Travel Baltimore-Washington (BWI) to/from Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica valid Saturdays only. Fares are valid on nonstop service where indicated; if not indicated, fares are valid on a single connecting service. Displayed prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees. Rapid Rewards® points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight. These fares are not available between the continental U.S. and Hawaii. Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of the week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away® fares. Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines® combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fare rules apply. Sale fares may be available on other days of the week, but that's not guaranteed. Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines, as long as reservations are canceled at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to the Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards tier status. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

*At Southwest Airlines, bags fly free (first and second checked bags, weight and size limits apply).

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 56,000 Employees to a Customer base that topped 130 million Passengers in 2019. Southwest has a robust network of point-to-point service with a strong presence across top leisure and business markets. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami; Palm Springs, Calif.; Steamboat Springs; and Montrose (Telluride/Crested Butte), Colo. Thus far in 2021, Southwest has initiated service to Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/ Bradenton, both on Feb. 14; Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs, Colo., both on March 11; Houston (Bush) and Santa Barbara, Calif., both on April 12; as well as Fresno, Calif., on April 25; and will begin service to Destin/Fort Walton Beach on May 6; Myrtle Beach S.C., on May 23; Bozeman, Mont., on May 27; Jackson, Miss., on June 6; and Eugene, Ore., on Aug. 29. The Company also has announced an intention to initiate new service to Bellingham, Wash., later this year.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees well-being and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, along with a federal mandate requiring every person to wear a mask at all times throughout each flight. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA®.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

Related Links

http://www.southwest.com

