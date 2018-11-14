Southwest Airlines Takes Music City To New Places

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced it extended its bookable flight schedule through Aug. 5, 2019, bringing several new nonstop flights into its route network.

Records Set in Nashville

Southwest continues its investment in Nashville by offering its biggest schedule ever from Music City.

New Nonstop Routes

Effective June 9, 2019, the carrier will add daily nonstop service between:

Nashville and Burbank

Nashville and San Jose, Calif.

Additionally, the carrier is offering seasonal service on Sundays between Nashville and Omaha.

More Weekday Flights

On June 10, 2019, the carrier will also increase the number of roundtrip flights between:

Nashville and Boston, 4 flights day (an increase of one weekday flight)

Nashville and Detroit, 3 flights a day (an increase of one weekday flight)

Nashville and Las Vegas, 4 flights a day (an increase of one flight Sundays-Fridays)

Nashville and Minneapolis, 2 flights a day (an increase of one weekday flight)

Nashville and San Diego, 3 flights a day (an increase of one weekday flight)

Nashville and St. Louis, 4 flights a day (an increase of one weekday flight)

The carrier also announced the return of popular seasonal routes from Nashville including weekend service between:

Nashville and Norfolk, Va. (Previously operated in 2014)

Nashville and Seattle (Previously operated in Sept. 2018)

"These new flights are a result of the demand we're seeing from Customers as they ask for more options to the places that matter most in their lives," said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines' Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. "As Nashville's economy thrives, we want to do what we can to be the region's top choice for air travel, providing that service with a smile and the Heart that can only be found at Southwest Airlines."

With the new routes and frequency increases listed above, Southwest will offer 124 departures a day on weekdays and 133 departures on Sundays.

Additional Nonstop Flights to Takeoff in June 2019

Effective June 9, 2019, Southwest will add the following daily nonstop options for travelers:

Between San Diego and Omaha

Between Ontario, Calif. and San Francisco (4 flights a day on weekdays, 3 flights a day on weekends)

Between Austin and Raleigh-Durham

New International Routes

Southwest also announced today it will be adding seasonal service on Saturdays effective June 15, 2019, between:

Baltimore/Washington and Grand Cayman*

Houston (Hobby) and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic*

*Routes are subject to government approvals.

Paine Field Update

Southwest also today announced it has entered into an agreement with Alaska Airlines to transfer the carrier's slot access to an under-construction passenger terminal at Paine Field (PAE). The decision is based on business considerations and terms of the agreement are confidential. The carrier has since notified airport developers and Snohomish County leaders of its decision.

Next year, Southwest will celebrate 25 years of service to the Puget Sound area through its operation at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, which offers more than 40 flights a day to 14 cities nonstop during peak travel periods.

To book any of these new flights or any of the carrier's more than 4,000 flights, visit Southwest.com.

