Southwest Airlines to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 28, 2022

Apr 21, 2022, 17:07 ET

DALLAS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its first quarter 2022 financial results. Details are as follows:

When:

Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time


Who:

Bob Jordan, Chief Executive Officer

Michael Van de Ven, President and Chief Operating Officer

Andrew Watterson, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer


Web Address:

http://www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com/

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. Registration for this event begins 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.

