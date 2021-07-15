Southwest Airlines to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 22, 2021

DALLAS, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its second quarter 2021 financial results. Details are as follows:

Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time


Gary Kelly, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Bob Jordan, Executive Vice President and Incoming Chief Executive Officer

Tom Nealon, President


Michael Van de Ven, Chief Operating Officer

Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer


http://www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com/

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. Registration for this event begins 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.

