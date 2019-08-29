Southwest Airlines to Present at the Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference

Southwest Airlines Co.

Aug 29, 2019, 14:02 ET

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has been invited to speak at the Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference. Cowen and Company will be webcasting the audio presentation live, and a link to the webcast will be made available via the Investor Relations homepage on the Southwest Airlines website. Details of the audio webcast are as follows:

Date:

September 4, 2019


Time: 

10:20am ET


Speaker: 

Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer


Web Address: 

www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com/

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page.

