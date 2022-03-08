Southwest Airlines to Present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

News provided by

Southwest Airlines Co.

Mar 08, 2022, 16:15 ET

DALLAS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has been invited to speak at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference. J.P. Morgan will be webcasting the audio presentation live, and a link to the webcast will be made available via the Investor Relations homepage on the Southwest Airlines website. Details of the audio webcast are as follows:

Date:

March 15, 2022

Time: 

9:40am ET


Speaker: 

Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer


Web Address: 

www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com

Contact:

Investor Relations (214) 792-4415

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

Also from this source

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF PROVIDING LIFE-CHANGING ...

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ONCE AGAIN RANKED AMONG FORBES' BEST EMPLOYERS ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics