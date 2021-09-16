Southwest Airlines will fly from Ontario International Airport, CA, to Austin in 2022

Flt # Origin Destination Departure Arrival Frequency Aircraft 1204 ONT AUS 10:55 a.m. 3:35 p.m. Mon – Fri &

Sun 737-700 474 ONT AUS 9:50 a.m. 2:30 p.m. Sat 737-700 1739 AUS ONT 4:35 p.m. 5:55 p.m. Mon – Fri &

Sun 737-700 257 AUS ONT 2:55 p.m. 4:10 p.m. Sat 737-700

The new flights are available for booking immediately at southwest.com.

"The addition of the Texas state capital to our route map is welcomed news and further indication of confidence by ONT's largest air carrier," said Alan D. Wapner, President of the OIAA Board of Commissioners. "It is also another sign that ONT's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is well underway and gaining momentum."

Announcement of the new Southwest flights comes as ONT continues to experience an impressive pandemic recovery. In August, ONT reported passenger traffic was within 7% of pre-COVID levels.

