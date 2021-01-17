Southwest China's Chongqing Liangjiang New Area embarks on new journey in high-quality development

CHONGQING, China, Jan. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 15, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality held a press conference on turning Liangjiang New Area into a region with high-quality life and development, according to Chongqing Liangjiang New Area Management Committee.

As the third state-level development and opening-up new district in China and the first of its kind in the central and western regions, Liangjiang New Area has been developing for 10 years.

With less than 1.5 percent of Chongqing's area, it contributes about 15 percent of Chongqing's total economic volume, industrial output value and added value of digital economy, as well as 30 percent of the municipality's total actually utilized foreign capital and trade volume.

The press conference offered detailed introduction of the guideline issued last November to boost the area's high-quality development, which is designed to help make Liangjiang New Area an inland opening-up portal, smart city in Chongqing and a pilot area in high-quality life and development.

Specifically, by 2025, high-end and high-quality high-tech industries will gather at an accelerated pace, while innovation and entrepreneurship will enjoy full play. The area is expected to take the lead in development and opening-up in west China, with enhanced smart governance capabilities. A number of influential modern industrial clusters will be formed, with upgraded industrial foundation and modernized industrial chains. The area's GDP aims to exceed 500 billion yuan (about 77.15 billion U.S. dollars) by 2025.

The guideline is set to help Liangjiang New Area expand new frontiers and inject strong impetus in seeking high-quality development. According to a senior official with the area's management committee, Liangjiang will continue to remain Chongqing's main frontier of development, growth engine and vanguard with focus on six aspects.

Liangjiang will speed up the construction of the core place of the sci-tech innovation center as well as the high-quality development of the real economy, especially advanced manufacturing. Big data innovation and deepening reforms are highlighted in a bid to make a leading smart city and a demonstration zone for institutional reform. The pace will pick up for the building of an important inland opening-up gateway and the construction of an international, green, smart, cultured modern city.

Chongqing Municipal Development and Reform Commission will support and promote the introduction of major national industrial projects in Liangjiang to help the area build a national demonstration zone for high-quality development in manufacturing industry, a national demonstration zone for industrial transformation and upgrading, and a demonstration base for new industrial industries. At the same time, Liangjiang will explore more open and convenient talent introduction policies to create a special zone of innovation and talents by drawing on the strengths of global talents.

For more details, please visit: http://www.liangjiang.gov.cn

SOURCE Chongqing Liangjiang New Area Management Committee

Related Links

http://www.liangjiang.gov.cn

