Southwest Funding Releases the Revolutionary Southwest Funding 90 ITIN Loan Program

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Funding, one of the nation's foremost mortgage companies for anyone looking to buy or refinance a home, is now giving customers even more financing options by releasing the Southwest Funding 90 ITIN loan program. This new financial product is part of an exclusive agreement with one of Southwest Funding's private investors and can't be found anywhere else. The Southwest Funding 90 ITIN loan program will help those who do not possess a social security number get the financing they need for only 10% down and a 620 minimum FICO score. Available in Texas and Colorado, borrowers will need an Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN) in place of their social security number.

Don Yount, founder and owner of Southwest Funding lauded the move as a push in the right direction.

"Our team believes in helping people from all backgrounds achieve their dream of homeownership," said Yount. "Expanding our financial offering is our way of ensuring that every customer who has the appropriate capital can get home financing."

The idea for this program has been years in the making. Southwest Funding routinely works with many customers who have been denied home financing due to their lack of a social security identification. When hearing about this and seeing the need, Don Yount and the Southwest Funding team began drafting up plans to offer an ITIN program for qualified borrowers.

"We saw a gap in the marketplace where people had the funds and were willing to move forward. From there, we worked with one of our investors on an exclusive ITIN program that they wouldn't do with anyone else. Many ITIN programs make customer have to put 20% down. Having a 10% down option was really the moment I knew that this was something special."

The Southwest Funding 90 ITIN loan program is available today for eligible borrowers in Texas and Colorado. For complete details on its eligibility and use, feel free to reach out at info@southwestfunding.com or consult with any of our Loan Originators by visiting swfunding.com.

SOURCE Southwest Funding

Related Links

https://www.southwestfunding.com

