Southwest Gas Advises Customers to Conserve as States Grapple with Cold Weather

PHOENIX, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As many states continue to experience harsh unseasonably cold weather, Southwest Gas is advising customers to conserve. The weather crisis, specifically in Texas, has caused natural gas supplies to become constrained. As with any resource in high demand and constrained supply, natural gas prices have dramatically increased over the past several days.

As a service, Southwest Gas is advising customers to conserve natural gas to help minimize price impacts to their future gas bills. While Southwest Gas does not currently anticipate any supply shortages in Arizona, conservation of natural gas will help support the interstate pipeline system so states where the weather is bitterly cold can meet their demands.

Where possible, we urge customers to curb the use of non-essential natural gas features like:

Indoor and outdoor fireplaces

Fire pits

Pool and spa heaters

Tiki torches

Any other decorative fire features

In addition, customers can conserve natural gas by:

Using cold water whenever possible

Taking shorter showers

Setting the thermostat to 65-68 degrees, health permitting

Dress warmly while inside your home

The price of gas fluctuates based on supply and demand and Southwest Gas does not profit from the cost of natural gas. Natural gas costs are passed straight through to customers. While we cannot predict when costs will return to normal, Southwest Gas recommends customers conserve through the weekend.

Visit SWGas.com and/or follow Southwest Gas on social media for updates as they come available. Southwest Gas Corporation provides safe and reliable natural gas service to over two million customers in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

SOURCE Southwest Gas Corporation

Related Links

www.swgas.com

