Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend

News provided by

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Sep 21, 2022, 16:30 ET

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE: SWX) has declared the following fourth quarter cash dividend:

                                                                                 Common Stock

                                                                                            Payable          

December 1, 2022

                                                                                            Of Record                       

November 15, 2022

Dividend                         

$0.62 per share

The dividend equates to $2.48 per share on an annualized basis. The Company has paid quarterly dividends continuously since going public in 1956.

About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the business of purchasing, distributing and transporting natural gas, and providing comprehensive utility infrastructure services across North America. Southwest Gas Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary, safely and reliably delivers natural gas to over two million customers in Arizona, California and Nevada. Centuri Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is a strategic infrastructure services company that partners with regulated utilities to build and maintain the energy network that powers millions of homes and businesses across the United States and Canada. The Company's MountainWest subsidiary provides natural gas storage and interstate pipeline services within the Rocky Mountain region.

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022...

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics