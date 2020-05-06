Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Third Quarter 2020 Dividend

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

May 06, 2020, 19:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) has declared the following third quarter cash dividend:

Common Stock


Payable             

September 1, 2020

Of Record              

August 17, 2020

Dividend              

$0.57 per share

The dividend equates to $2.28 per share on an annualized basis.  The Company has paid quarterly dividends continuously since going public in 1956.

Southwest Gas Holdings has two business segments:

Southwest Gas Corporation provides safe and reliable natural gas service to over two million customers in Arizona, Nevada, and California.

Centuri Group, Inc. is a comprehensive utility infrastructure services enterprise dedicated to delivering a diverse array of solutions to North America's gas and electric providers.  Centuri derives revenue from installation, replacement, repair, and maintenance of energy distribution systems, and developing industrial construction solutions.

