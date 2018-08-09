Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Analyst Day Monday, October 1, 2018 12:00 noon - 3:30 p.m. Eastern

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE :SWX ) will host an Analyst Day from 12:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET on Monday, October 1, at the New York Stock Exchange - Siebert Hall in New York City. John Hester, president and chief executive officer, and other members of the senior management team will make the presentation and will answer questions from on-site participants.

Interested parties may listen to the live webcast (beginning at 1:00 p.m.) and view the presentation materials on the Southwest website at www.swgasholdings.com. A replay of the webcast will be available later that day following the completion of the presentation, and it will also be accessible on the Southwest website at www.swgasholdings.com.

Southwest Gas Holdings has two business segments:

Southwest Gas Corporation provides safe and reliable natural gas service to over two million customers in Arizona, Nevada, and California.

Centuri Construction Group, Inc. is a comprehensive construction services enterprise dedicated to meeting the growing demands of North American utilities, energy, and industrial markets. Centuri derives revenue from installation, replacement, repair, and maintenance of energy distribution systems, and developing industrial construction solutions.

