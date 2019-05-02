Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call
May 02, 2019, 17:00 ET
LAS VEGAS, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior management of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) is holding a conference call to discuss the Company's 2019 first quarter and twelve-months results on Thursday, May 9, 2019.
The conference call will follow the release of the Company's earnings results on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
The call will also be webcast live on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com.
Date:
THURSDAY, May 9, 2019
Time:
1:00 P.M. (ET)
Telephone number:
(877) 419-3678
International telephone number:
(614) 610-1910
Conference ID:
8981189
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com. Alternatively, a digital replay of the call can be accessed beginning at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on May 9, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls; conference ID: 8981189. The digital replay of the call will be available until 4:30 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
