Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. to Present at American Gas Association 2019 Financial Forum

LAS VEGAS, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John P. Hester, president and chief executive officer of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) will present to the investment community at the American Gas Association 2019 Financial Forum on May 22, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The presentation materials utilized at the forum will be accessible on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com on May 21, 2019, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.swgasholdings.com

