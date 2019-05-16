Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. to Present at American Gas Association 2019 Financial Forum
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
May 16, 2019, 20:00 ET
LAS VEGAS, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John P. Hester, president and chief executive officer of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) will present to the investment community at the American Gas Association 2019 Financial Forum on May 22, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. ET.
The presentation materials utilized at the forum will be accessible on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com on May 21, 2019, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.
SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
