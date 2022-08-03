Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 9, 2022

Company to Host Earnings Conference Call on August 10, 2022

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Southwest Gas" or the "Company") today announced that it will report second quarter 2022 financial results following market close on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The Company will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 1:00 PM ET to discuss the results.

The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com .

Date: WEDNESDAY, August 10, 2022 Time: 1:00 PM ET Telephone number: (800) 343-4849 International telephone number: (203) 518-9814 Conference ID: SWXQ222

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com . Alternatively, a digital replay of the call can be accessed by dialing (888) 562-2814 or (402) 220-7351, beginning one hour after the end of the earnings call. The digital replay of the call will be available until 4:30 PM ET on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.