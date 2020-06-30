Southwest Invites Travelers To 'Summer How You Wanna' With Assurances Of Comfort, Cleanliness, And Distance; Inspiration To Explore; Low Fares And Rewards For Booking Flights And Hotels

DALLAS, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) issued a new invitation to returning travelers by launching a three-day sale that offers Customers an opportunity to "Summer How You Wanna" when they're ready to travel. Customers may take advantage of fares starting as low as $49 nationwide one-way to select domestic destinations, today through July 2, 2020, 11:59 p.m., Central Daylight Time. Southwest Airlines® is also offering Rapid Rewards® Members a chance to earn 5X points when booking hotels and double the points when purchasing flights.

"As our Customers begin to reconnect with family and friends, or to fly for business or vacation, we offer the flexibility and value they need right now," said Bill Tierney, Southwest Airlines Vice President of Marketing. "At the same time, we're giving Customers peace of mind with our Southwest Promise that requires face coverings for everyone traveling with us, middle seats open through at least September 30, and enhanced cleaning of our cabins and airport spaces."

NATIONWIDE FARE SALE

Fares are limited by seats and to certain days of the week with applicable travel and blackout dates. See full fare rules and terms and conditions at Southwest.com, and below. Examples of Southwest Airlines' domestic low fares include:

As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Las Vegas and Orange County

As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Pensacola and Nashville

As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Atlanta and Tampa

As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Oklahoma City and Denver

As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Chicago (MDW) and Buffalo

As low as $79 one-way nonstop between San Jose and Phoenix

As low as $79 one-way nonstop between Chicago (MDW) and Charlotte

As low as $79 one-way nonstop between Cleveland and Atlanta

As low as $99 one-way nonstop between Dallas (DAL) and Charleston

RAPID REWARDSMEMBERS EARN BIG

Members of the Southwest Rapid Rewards Program may earn points by flying or spending with Southwest Airlines partners and may use points how and when they want—points don't expire. The loyalty program gives Customers a chance to pick from any available seat on any flight, regardless of day or season. Members must register to be eligible for the promotion. Visit Southwest.com to join Rapid Rewards and to read full terms and conditions.

There are two ways to earn more points:

Earn 5X the Rapid Reward Points when booking at SouthwestHotels.com until July 20

when booking at SouthwestHotels.com until Earn Double Points on Travel Nationwide for all flights booked and flown now through August 31, 2020 . Members may use Rapid Rewards points to book future travel, hotel rooms, rental cars, purchase gift cards, and more

'SUMMER HOW YOU WANNA' WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINES' DESTINATIONS

To give travelers options to "Summer How You Wanna," Southwest is collaborating with travel media company, Matador Network, to launch a travel content series to inspire the feeling of "Summer How You Wanna." The series will showcase destinations, beginning with Denver, to provide our Customers with options to plan getaways to places with beaches, the mountains, desert landscapes, and more.

The videos will air across Southwest's social channels (@SouthwestAir) throughout the month of July in collaboration with each destination's Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB). On MatadorNetwork.com, the CVBs will share an itinerary for their destination from a local's perspective, helping visitors plan the ultimate getaway. As viewers take in each video, they will be encouraged to share some of their favorite things to see and do in those destinations to inspire fellow travelers for their next trip.

"Southwest Airlines has been one of Denver's premier air service provider for many years, and we are thrilled to join their efforts to inspire responsible travel to The Mile High City during our peak summer season and beyond," said Richard W. Scharf, President and CEO of VISIT DENVER. "With its extensive network of flights into Denver International Airport, Southwest helps to make Denver easily accessible to travelers seeking adventure in the urban and cultural epicenter of the Rocky Mountain Region. We're proud to partner with Southwest on this critical program."

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SALE FARE RULES

Visit Southwest.com for a full list of terms and conditions. Purchase June 30 through July 2, 2020, 11:59 p.m. Central Daylight Time. Travel across the continental U.S. is valid Aug. 11 through Dec. 17, 2020. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid Aug. 18 through Dec. 3, 2020. International travel is valid Aug. 18 through Dec. 9, 2020. Travel across the continental U.S. is blacked out Nov. 25 and 28-30, 2020. Sale fares to international destinations blacked out November 20-22, 2020; sale fares from international destinations blacked out November 27-30, 2020. Except as otherwise specified, continental U.S. travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays. Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines as long as reservations are canceled at least ten minutes prior to scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to an Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards tier status. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

EARN DOUBLE RAPID REWARDS POINTS RULES

Offer available to all Rapid Reward Members, May 12 – Aug. 31, 2020. Members must register to participate. Qualifying flight must be booked and flown May 12 – Aug. 31, 2020. Member's Rapid Rewards account number must be entered at time of booking Member's qualifying flight to earn double Rapid Rewards points for the flight. Travel booked or flown prior to registration for this promotion is not eligible for the double points offer. Bonus points will not count towards A-List, A-list Preferred, or Companion Pass qualification. Members will receive 12 bonus points per dollar spent on Business Select® fares, 10 bonus points per dollar spent on Anytime fares®, and six bonus points per dollar spent on Wanna Get Away® fares. Bonus points are in addition to the standard flight points earned through Rapid Rewards. Charter flights, group travel, Companion Pass, Southwest Vacations Packages, and reward travel do not qualify for this promotion. Visit Southwest.com to learn more.

SOUTHWEST HOTEL 5X RULES:

This promotion is valid for completed stays booked between June 29, 2020 and July 20, 2020. All Booking.com booking conditions and general terms apply. Please allow up to eight weeks after completion of stay for the Rapid Rewards points to be credited to your account. All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply and can be found at Southwest.com/rrterms. Southwest reserves the right to amend, suspend, or change the program and/or program rules at any time without notice. Rapid Rewards Members do not acquire property rights in accrued points. The number of points needed for a particular Southwest flight is set by Southwest and will vary depending on destination, time, day of travel, demand, fare type, point redemption rate, and other factors, and is subject to change at any time until the booking is confirmed.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 60,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 130 million passengers in 2019. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In early 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii, and Cozumel, Mexico for a total of 103 airports served.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees wellbeing and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, facemask requirements for Customers and Employees, and capping the number of passengers on every flight to allow middle seats to remain open through at least September 30, 2020. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances), and there are no change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

